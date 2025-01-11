The American media outlet 'Foreign Policy' is one of the more important news sites for those interested and seeking news and views on the subject of international affairs. As such then it is interesting to note the scale of jewish involvement and influence at 'Foreign Policy'.

Originally acquired in 1978 from its original founders by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace under the presidency of Thomas Hughes. It was sold to the Graham Holdings Company (formerly the Washington Post Company) by its then president Jessica Mathews.

Mathews - the daughter of famous jewish historian Barbara Tuchman - is jewish. (1) Indeed in a 2014 article; she listed 'Holocaust denial' and 'vicious rants against the existence of the state of Israel' as two of the principle reasons that she and an assortment of other influential American foreign policy wonks had a problem with bringing Iran to the negotiating table. (2)

Hardly an unbiased, objective voice on the subject of Israel and the Middle East then.

On the other side of the deal we had David Rothkopf - who also just so happens to be jewish - (3) who was to be (and remained till May 2017) the editor of 'Foreign Policy' going forward after regularly contributing to it for some years.

Rothkopf is an ardent Zionist who was part of the Israel Lobby's push in 2012 to force the United States into attacking Iran to further Israel's foreign policy aspirations in the Middle East. (4) That said Rothkopf has also attacked some of the pro-Israel extremists - such as Michael Oren - on the fact that how they are behaving in regards to Israeli policymaking is harming and endangering the existence and security of the jewish state. (5)

After Rothkopf resigned/retired in 2017; an Indian editor from CNN named Ravi Agrawal was appointed who also echoes classic pro-Israel talking points/rhetoric when interviewing critics of the Israeli government. (6)

Notice a pattern developing here?

Well the reason for it is that Rothkopf's and Agrawal’s boss - the owner of the Graham Holdings Company - is Donald Edward Graham. Don't let the name fool you however: Graham is jewish. His grandfather Eugene Meyer Jr. was the founder of the Los Angeles branch of the infamous jewish lobbying and ‘anti-defamation’ group: the Alliance Israelite Universelle. (7)

Till it was bought by Jeff Bezos in August 2013; Graham's 'Washington Post' - which was bought by his grandfather Eugene Meyer Jr. in June 1933 after stepping down as chairman of the Federal Reserve - was - and still is - part of the pro-Israel machine that regularly describes any kind of sensible, constructive criticism labelled at the jewish state: 'Israel bashing'. (8)

It is therefore little wonder that the content of 'Foreign Policy' rarely asks any questions – let alone searching ones - in regards to Israel's conduct let alone the evident power that its networks of influence wield in Washington and the capitals of European countries.

Oh but wait... it is all a coincidence: nothing to see here.

Right?

