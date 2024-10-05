Over recent years one of the various jewish child molester rings that have been uncovered is that operating at Yeshiva University’s High School in New York but predictably – just like operating at Bronx-based SAR academy which I have previously covered (1) as well as Hollywood’s notorious paedophile problem which also is significantly tied to its dominance by jews – (2) has barely been covered outside the jewish community’s media outlets such as JTA.

As JTA explained back in 2019:

‘Lawyers said that the New York-based Yeshiva University did not take action despite receiving multiple complaints of abuse relating to incidents spanning more than 30 years. Five staff members allegedly abused boys, though lawyers said two rabbis were responsible for the bulk of it: George Finkelstein, who served as principal, and Macy Gordon, a Jewish studies teacher. A representative for the high school said the school was not commenting on the matter; a Yeshiva University spokesperson said it does not comment on pending litigation.’ (3)

The article goes on focus on Rabbi George Finkelstein and Rabbi Macy Gordon’s repeated homosexual rape of the boys in his care:

‘The lawsuit says Finkelstein repeatedly groped boys and that he specifically targeted the children of Holocaust survivors, telling them they would add to their parents’ suffering if they told them of the abuse. Gordon, a teacher, is being accused of sodomizing multiple young boys in a “vicious and sadistic” manner using objects, the suit says. Both men have denied the allegations. Gordon died in 2017. Finkelstein was promoted in the late 1980s and named “Educator of the Year” in 1985 despite the school having received multiple complaints that he had abused boys, the lawsuit claims.’ (4)

We can immediately see the conduct of both Finkelstein and Gordon is pretty extreme with Finkelstein specifically targeting children of so-called ‘Holocaust Survivors’ for rape, while Gordon apparently loved shoving unnamed ‘objects’ into the anuses of the boys in his care.

So much so that Finkelstein was named ‘Educator of the Year’ in 1985 while he was raping the male children of so-called ‘Holocaust Survivors’ by the school despite the school being aware of what he was doing.

Apparently, Yeshiva University High School believed that homosexual rape of teenage boys by rabbis was a mitzvah in Judaism.

Who knew?

Despite the sheer degenerate barbarity of these charges Yeshiva University High School’s (jewish) lawyers got the charged dismissed purely due to the statue of limitations. (5)

How jewish can you possibly get?

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-sar-academy-jewish-child-molestation

(2) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/pedowood-hollywood-and-its-jewish

(3) https://www.jta.org/2019/08/22/united-states/38-men-revive-sex-abuse-case-against-yeshiva-university-high-school-as-state-lifts-statute-of-limitations

(4) Ibid.

(5) https://www.jta.org/2021/08/30/ny/at-least-150-sex-abuse-lawsuits-filed-against-ny-jewish-institutions-under-child-victims-act