Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Qlqxxqq's avatar
Qlqxxqq
Jun 2Edited

Excellent research and summary. If im not mistaken, Hitler wasn’t happy with either religious sect. He complained they were preaching to niggers in Africa instead of administering to their own race and people. Thx for sharing.

Reply
Share
Richard88Wagner's avatar
Richard88Wagner
Jun 2

I see you took an interest into how the Jews had A role in the Race Relations Bills of the 60s and 70s. The chapter of that book that discusses their role in them isn't easily accessible, so around 2 months ago I bought it online and made a file (with its page numbers). here is my Twitter post with the downloable link of it. download it quick because im gonna have to delete the tweet soon... ---> x.com/ArnoldLeese2/status/2061906586625302759

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture