Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim's avatar
Jim
6h

It's what most of the OT is about, God sending prophets to warn them to stop sacrificing children to other gods; they wouldn't listen so 722BC, 586BC, then 70AD happened.

Not sure why anyone would assume they had just stopped after that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alice England's avatar
Alice England
4h

This is a truth bomb 🔥🔥

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture