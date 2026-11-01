Moise Broitman (known by the underground codename of ‘Bulea’ and who sometimes claimed his name was ‘Vladmirov’) was a jewish communist activist and agent of the Comintern in Chisinau (now in Moldova but better known in English as Kishinev) who was arrested by the Romanian secret police in the wake of the 8th December 1920 bombing of the Romanian Senate by a communist largely made up of jews and led by Max Goldstein about which I have recently written. (1)

Thanks to the Romanian journalist Miruna Munteanu we have Broitman’s confession under interrogation in the public domain and not just sitting in the archives in Romania. (2)

I have done a bit of digging into Broitman and he was born to one Izrailovich Broitman – we don’t have his father’s first name, but we do have his father’s Slavic patronymic ‘Izrailovich’ (lit. ‘Son of Israel’) – in 1898 in Odessa and was released by the Romanian secret police at some point and deported back to the Soviet Union. We know this because Moise Broitman appears – as ‘Moisei Broitman’ – in the list of refugees (largely jewish) who the Soviet Union ‘rescued’ from the siege of Odessa and the advancing Wehrmacht between August and October 1941 and who was then subsequently sent with thousands of other jews (3) to Tashkent in Uzbekistan by the Soviet government in February 1942. (4)

The reason the Soviet Union did this was because Tashkent was a major industrial centre largely created during the Second World War as part of the Soviet evacuation of their industrial base from European Russia to Siberia and beyond so as to keep it relatively safe from the advancing Axis forces. (5) As such then we can see that Broitman – as an agent (or former agent) of the Comintern - was shipped eastwards along with his fellow jews to likely help form a heavily jewish managerial class (6) in Tashkent to keep the local Uzbeks as well as other Soviet refugees sent to the city as workers in line and being as productive as possible for the Soviet war effort.

Broitman begins his testimony by stating that:

‘During my stay in Odessa I got to meet a certain Marcs, a man of Romanian origin, who passes - as I was told in Odessa - as the organizer of a large [communist] terrorist organization in Romania and who was also the main organizer of the attack carried out against the Senate of Bucharest.’ (7)

Now who ‘Marcs’ was is uncertain; it could be the prominent jewish communist terrorist and agent of the Comintern Carol Marcus (i.e., ‘Marcs’ should be read as a misspelling of ‘Marcus’) or another jewish communist surnamed Marx (i.e., ‘Marcs’ should be read phonetically as ‘Marx’). Both views are equally probable, but on balance I suspect that due to the context of Broitman being interrogated about his involvement in the 8th December 1920 Roman Senate bombing (in which Marcus was a major conspirator and was named as such by Max Goldstein himself) and the fact that we know Marcus was active in Chisinau and Odessa at this time. (8) We can tentatively state that the ‘Marcs’ Broitman is referring to having met was likely Carol Marcus.

Munteau then interjects and summarizes as well as then quotes Broitman’s comments concerning ‘Marcs’:

‘Broitman said that “Marcs” was a fool, but that he boasts that he can do with one hand “more than anyone else with two.” [Typical jewish boasting/chutzpah – K.R.] He was, however, not a simple executor, but a kind of terrorist instructor. He organized [terrorist] groups of three people - called “troikas” or “thirds”. Their mission was [to engage in] “bombings to blow up state institutions”. Broitman explains: “The purpose of these attacks was to do damage to the state and rile the [Romanian] population against the government, because - as is well known - after such a crime committed in any city, a lot of innocent people are arrested and the most severe reprisals are then authorized which then also affect the [Romanian] people [more broadly]. Success appears only a bit at a time, but little by little it leads to a general uprising and at the same time to a fall in the currency of that country where such bombings occur.”’ (9)

Now what Broitman is outlining here is – in essence – Lenin’s theory of the vanguard (10) namely that if you gathered together small violent communist cells, had them attack the state (Romanian or otherwise) and then the state’s inevitable response (at the time) would likely be too harsh and affects/hurts the politically un-radicalised population too much then you create the ‘conditions for a revolution to occur’ by forcing a form of Marxist accelerationism to create the negative cycle necessary for revolution (11) in the same way that ‘Bloody Sunday’ of 1905 had paved the way for the Russian Revolution of 1905 (12) that became the progenitor event of the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917.

Broitman is also outlining in effect that jewish communists were at the heart of these efforts in pointing out ‘Marcs’ role as the organizer (or one of the organizers) of communist terrorist attacks in Romania on behalf of the Soviet Union and Comintern and as such was inadvertently confirming the reality of the thesis of Judeo-Bolshevism.

But then critics of Judeo-Bolshevism don’t like the primary sources for obvious reasons, because if they addressed them then they’d have to confront awkward reality of massive, disproportionate and sustained jewish involvement in communism head on, which they simply refuse to do for obvious reasons.

Since to quote Bernard Wasserstein:

‘The European Left was in large measure a Jewish creation.’ (13)

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References

(1) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/max-goldstein-and-the-jews-behind

(2) Miruna Munteanu, ‘Confesiunea unui terorist comunist’, Ziua, 6th October 2007 (No. 4053) (This is available in the original Romanian at the following address: https://bucuresti-strictsecret.blogspot.com/2007/11/confesiunea-unui-terorist-comunist.html)

(3) https://www.jewishgen.org/databases/Holocaust/0136_uzbek.html

(4) https://kehilalinks.jewishgen.org/odessa/RES_AODB_Page.asp?id=1001652

(5) cf. Paul Stronski, 2010, ‘Tashkent: Forging a Soviet City, 1930-1966’, 1st Edition, University of Pennsylvania Press: Philadelphia, pp. 72-144

(6) Based on the massive overrepresentation of jews in the Soviet managerial and intellectual world. Bernard Wasserstein, 2012, ‘On the Eve: The Jews of Europe before the Second World War’, 1st Edition, Profile: London, pp. 64-65

(7) Munteanu, Op. Cit.

(8) On Carol Marcus please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/carol-marcus-a-potted-biography-of

(9) Munteanu, Op. Cit.

(10) Lenin formulated his theory of the Vanguard in his widely read but little understood 1902 pamphlet ‘What Is to Be Done?’ You can read this for yourself here: https://www.marxists.org/archive/lenin/works/1901/witbd/. For the context in which Lenin developed his theory of the Vanguard (which differs somewhat from Karl Kautsky’s concept of the same name) see Joseph Seymour, 1997, ‘Lenin and the Vanguard Party’, 2nd Edition, Spartacist Publishing: New York.

(11) Reading Max Goldstein’s confession to the Romanian secret police you can see that this was how Goldstein thought as well: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/max-goldstein-and-the-jews-behind. It is worth pointing out that this wasn’t a view or tactic only limited to Romania but was seen across the communist world from 1917 to around 1924/1925 with another prominent example being the United States as well as better known examples like Germany, Italy and Hungary. On this see: Chris Harman, 1997, ‘The Lost Revolution: Germany 1918 to 1923’, 2nd Edition, Bookmarks: London and Richard Whitney, 1924, ‘Reds in America’, 1st Edition, The Beckwith Press: New York

(12) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/father-georgiy-gapon-and-the-jewish

(13) Wasserstein, Op. Cit., p. 61