Gheorghe Ivanovici Lazaridis was a Romanian communist activist (possibly of Greek origin) and agent of the Comintern in Chisinau (now in Moldova but better known in English as Kishinev) and Bessarabia who was arrested by the Romanian secret police in the wake of the 8th December 1920 bombing of the Romanian Senate by a communist largely made up of jews and led by Max Goldstein about which I have recently written. (1)

Thanks to the Romanian journalist Miruna Munteanu we have Lazaridis’ confession under interrogation in the public domain and not just sitting in the archives in Romania which allows us to get a sense of just how jewish the communist movement (and its associated communist terrorist underground) in Romania, Moldova/Moldavia, (2) Bessarabia and the Ukraine was.

Munteanu begins by giving a bit of biographical detail about just who Lazaridis was and writes that:

‘Even more interesting information was obtained by the [Romanian] secret police in Chisinau from Gheorghe Ivanovici Lazaridis, 22, who had worked for several months with the heads of the espionage and terrorism center in Odessa, before being sent to Bessarabia to create his own network.’ (3)

This then situates Lazaridis as young communist activist who was a key part of communist underground terrorist, Soviet intelligence and general Comintern operations in and around Chisinau, Odessa and Bessarabia, which means he is a useful source since he knew the who, the what as well as the when of what was going on (and had gone on) in the communist attempts to bring down the Romanian government and install a communist one.

Munteanu continues by quoting Lazaridis thus:

‘The undersigned Gheorghe Lazaridis - regarding the activity of the terrorist apparatus [of the communist party] - declares the following: “The center of the [communist] terrorist apparatus and the special school for [teaching] terrorists are located in Moscow. This center is attached to the Russian Communist Party and has smaller branches in various large [population] centers. In Odessa, the terrorist apparatus is under the leadership of Grinstein. (4) This apparatus works in close contact with the central organization under the leadership of Jujnii [likely Osip Piatnitsky], (5) which runs [Comintern] propaganda throughout the Balkan peninsula, Poland, Romania and Galicia. All acts of terrorism committed [by communists] in Romania are carried out by Grinstein’s apparatus. Among the terrorist acts carried out in Romania I know: the demolition of the railway bridge near Causani in 1920 [this was conducted by Max Goldstein and targeted the Orient Express], (6) at the end of the year in October-November, and other bridges, the demolition of military depots, including the one in Iasi, and the attack on the Senate.”’ (7)

We can already see in the above that the communist terrorist underground – as well as the Soviet intelligence network and Comintern operations – in and around Romania as well as in Poland (whose communist party was almost ludicrously jewish) (8) was run by two jews. Since Lazaridis tells us that ‘Grinstein’ (almost certainly a jew and possibly Samuel Bubnovsky) ran the terrorist apparatus in Romania out of the heavily jewish Ukraine coastal city of Odessa, while ‘Grinstein’ answers to one ‘Jujnii’ in the Comintern in Moscow with ‘Jujnii’ likely being the jewish longtime head of Comintern international operations Osip Piatnitsky.

Lazaridis continues by stating in his confession that:

‘Regarding the attack on the Senate, I know the following: When I was in Odessa in February 1921, an official from the chancellery of the central organization, by the code name Stepanov, (9) told me that the attack on the Senate was carried out by three men sent by Grinstein’s service with large sums of money. Who these three people were, he didn’t tell me. These three people stayed for about two months in Bucharest, and, after the attack, they went back to Odessa. (10) The head of the communist organization in Chisinau, by the code name Anulov [likely Yakov Antipov], (11) and the second, the head of the communist district organization, by the code name Pett, head of the Galati or Bucharest district. (12) They have extensive ties to [Romanian] senators and deputies. I know this from the former boss, by the code name Mihailov, and by the surname Eslic Mihail, (13) to whom they made a detailed report on the occasion of the attack.’ (14)

Again, we can see in Lazaridis’ confession how the communist terrorist attacks on Romania between 1917 and 1921 were being coordinated by a largely jewish coterie of Bolsheviks operating out of Odessa and in the offices of the Comintern in Moscow, which we know is a largely accurate depiction of the historical reality. (15)

Lazaridis then goes into some detail about the nature of the communist terrorist network that he was a significant part of starting that:

‘The construction of the organization is as follows: Romania, Bulgaria and the other countries are divided between separate organizations that are not related to each other between them; each has separate communication with Odessa by land and sea. These organizations are so divided that a large army unit, for example, a division, enters each district, and is thus deployed so that in the economic field it is as perfect as possible. The head of the organization is appointed based on the person who is the most familiar with the local conditions of the district. He is seldom given people [by the Comintern], as he has to recruit his agents from the local population and from all classes of society, both from high society and from the lower classes. The recruitment method is always left to the discretion of the head of the organization. Then, this organization is divided into sub-organizations in the fields of military [= violent militants], economics, finance and politics. An agent of one organization does not need to know all the agents in the same organization. The connection between each agent and the head of the organization is done by courier. The head of the organization has secret safe houses – usually one or more – to house agents and couriers as need be. Through the same couriers, the head of the organization sends instructions and money to the agents [in the field]. After receiving information from all the agencies, the head of the organization centralizes this information and makes a general report to the head [of operations in] Odessa, through using a secret cipher [= coded messages].’ (16)

What is important to understand here is that Lazaridis is describing a centrally organized communist conspiracy operating in Romania – as well as the Balkans, Galicia and Poland – to undertake terrorist attacks and distribute communist propaganda in order to topple governments across Eastern Europe and the Balkans that was being run by by a jew named ‘Grinstein’ out of Odessa and overseen by the jew Osip Piatnitsky who was head of the Comintern’s International operations at the time.

In other words what Lazaridis is describing here is literally a communist conspiracy against the governments of Poland, Romania and the Balkans that was centrally run by jews and – as we know from the analysis of Goldstein’s terrorist network – and largely staffed by jews on the ground.

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References

(1) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/max-goldstein-and-the-jews-behind

(2) On this please also see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jews-and-communism-in-moldovamoldavia

(3) Miruna Munteanu, ‘Confesiunea unui terorist comunist’, Ziua, 6th October 2007 (No. 4053) (This is available in the original Romanian at the following address: https://bucuresti-strictsecret.blogspot.com/2007/11/confesiunea-unui-terorist-comunist.html)

(4) It is unknown who ‘Grinstein’ was but given the surname and the fact that Odessa was a major jewish centre. We can be almost certain that ‘Grinstein’ was jewish. It is possible that ‘Grinstein’ was a fake name used by the jewish Bolshevik Samuel Bubnovsky.

(5) It is not known for certain who ‘Jujnii’ was. A very likely candidate is Osip Piatnitsky who was head of the Comintern’s International operations section through the 1920s to 1935 when he began to fall from grace and was executed in the Purges on 29th July 1938. Piatnitsky’s real name was Iosif Tarshis and he was jew from Lithuania.

(6) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/max-goldstein-and-the-jews-behind

(7) Munteanu, Op. Cit. One of the attacks on the bridges was carried out by the jews Max Goldstein and Saul Osias while the bombing of the Romanian Senate on 8th December 1920 was primarily carried out by three communist jews: Goldstein, Osias and Leon Lichtblau. On this please my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/max-goldstein-and-the-jews-behind

(8) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jews-and-communism-in-poland-1918

(9) Possibly the Russian Marxist theorist, Soviet politician and Old Bolshevik Ivan Skvortsov-Stepanov who wrote for the Bolshevik newspaper ‘Pravda’ between 1918 and 1925, was briefly the head of finance for the Soviet Union in 1917-1918, was an important figure in Yemelyan Yaroslavsky’s (real name Minei Gubelman) ‘League of Militant Atheists’ and also had involvement with the Comintern’s propaganda operations in Poland in the early 1920s. Skvortsov-Stepanov died of typhoid fever on 8th October 1928 in Sochi.

(10) Lazaridis’ ‘three men’ were the three jews: Max Goldstein, Leon Lichtblau and Saul Osias. Lazaridis’ testimony about what Goldstein, Lichtblau and Osais did after conducting the Romanian Senate bombing on 8th December 1920 matches what Goldstein himself later confessed.

(11) Almost certainly a reference to Yakov Antipov who went under the name of ‘Pavel Tcacenco’ for most of his revolutionary career. Not jewish but worked for the Comintern. He was the editor of the underground newspapers ‘The Bessarabian Bolshevik’ (in Romanian) and ‘The Bessarabian Communist’ (in Russian) from at least 1919 (possibly 1918) to 1923 when fled to Czechoslovakia and from there to the Soviet Union where immediately joined the GPU (the Soviet secret police and successor to the Cheka and ancestor of the OGPU and NKVD). At the time this occurred Antipov was the Secretary of the Bessarabian Committee of the Bolshevik Party. Antipov died in August 1926 after being captured by the Romanian Secret Police attending a secret meeting of the leaders of the Romanian Communist Party where he died under interrogation or was killed during a jailbreak organized by his fellow communist illegals depending on whose testimony you believe.

(12) Who ‘Pett’ was is currently unknown.

(13) Possibly the later Romanian lawyer and legal scholar Mihail Eliescu, but a more convincing candidate who we know was in contact with Goldstein and his group is the jewish Comintern agent Gelber Moscovici (aka ‘Ghita Moscu’) who was in Bucharest at the time and was someone who would be reported back to as Moscovici was in regular direct contact with the Comintern in Moscow and whom Goldstein implies was his boss while he was in Bucharest.

(14) Munteanu, Op. Cit

(15) Peter Huber, 1998, ‘Structure of the Moscow apparatus of the Comintern and decision-making’, pp. 44-47 in Tim Rees, Andrew Thorpe (Eds.), 1998, ‘International Communism and the Communist International 1919-43’, 1st Edition, Manchester University Press: Manchester

(16) Munteanu, Op. Cit