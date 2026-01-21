My friend and fellow historical researcher who goes by the nom-de-plume of ‘The Black Rabbit of Inle’ pointed out a story from the ‘Edmonton Journal’ in Canada in June 1945 on Twitter/X (1) which helps to illustrate how credulous (and silly) a lot of the war time and early Cold War claims about ‘the Nazis’ were.

The news item states that:

‘Col. Keck asserted these same scientists believe that within 50 to 100 years access could be gained to a region 5,100 miles above the earth where they believe that gravity is neutral. He quoted the Germans as saying that “once this is achieved space stations can be established for the use of astronomers, observers and other scientists. Then others could be built leading to the construction of a large reflector for focusing the sun’s rays onto the earth for power generating purposes. Plan Harnesses Sun Col. Keck said one German scientist calculated that the sun’s rays could be directed to a receiving station on the ground where heat energy would be converted into electrical energy. But this development – called objective number two – also leads to a third objective which German scientists said would be a “terrible thing.” They pointed out that by focusing the reflector at will, with the aid of radio control, the sun’s rays could be used to kill human beings instantly and turn great bodies of water into steam, kindle forests and wipe out cities.’ (2)

Also, for the record this is who the ‘Col. Keck’ being referenced was taken from the same article:

‘This and other seemingly fantastic data were disclosed in a press conference Thursday by Lt.-Col John A. Keck of Greenburg, Pa., chief of the enemy equipment intelligence section of the United States army ordnance division on the European theatre.’ (3)

For the record this is the article in the context of the ‘Edmonton Journal’ so as to silence the usual baseless reflexive claims that quotes like this are ‘made up’.

The point here is that obviously these claims are neither true nor particularly realistic – although the idea that the Germans had created/innovated what amounts of a ‘solar-powered death ray’ by 1945 is both amusing and fun - but they also clearly belong to same genre as the assorted atrocity propaganda claims about ‘fiendish inventions’ made by the Germans in order to execute the jews and others such as steam chambers, (4) urine-powered gassing trucks, (5) giant electric chairs, (6) brain-bashing machines, (7) masturbation machines, (8) air pumps being inserted up their anuses (9) and of course the famous ‘Holocoaster’ of Auschwitz. (10)

Ergo they are just the other side of the ‘fiendish Nazi technology’ concept which is showcased in the ‘Edmonton Journal’ here in the form of ‘the wonderful new technology of the Germans’ that is being publicly cited by official US army sources – obviously referring to the proceeds of ‘Operation Paperclip’ - and reported as ‘incredible technological advances’ in major newspapers of the time like the ‘Edmonton Journal’.

We should take both these types of claim with a pinch of salt, but the problem is that the ‘Holocaust’ - as it was ‘proven at the Nuremberg Trials’ - is heavily reliant on the ‘fiendish inventions’ made by the Germans in order to execute the jews and others being true because otherwise it means that the Nuremberg Trials simply lied and thus all the ‘evidence’ is thrown into open question and can no longer be accepted at face value or on the ‘authority of Nuremberg’. (11)

This is why highlighting this sort of thing is rather more important than it might at first appear.

References

