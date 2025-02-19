Back in 2008 – the year I began researching the ‘jewish question’ as it happens – it came as a shock to many people that it was announced that so-called ‘Holocaust Survivors’ who had never actually ever been under the dominion of the Third Reich in their lives were to receive financial compensation from the German government (and thus the German taxpayer) via ‘The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany’ (or just the ‘Claims Conference’) for the rest of their lives in form of a one-time lump sum payment.

To quote Etgar Lefkovits in the ‘Jerusalem Post’ on 20th July 2008:

‘After seven years of negotiations, the German government has agreed to allocate a one-time payment to some of the elderly Jewish survivors of the Nazi siege of Leningrad during World War Two, the New York-based Claims Conference announced Sunday. The "historic" agreement will provide thousands of Jewish victims of Nazism from the former Soviet Union now living in Israel, the United States, Germany and other Western countries with a payment of â‚¬2,556 or NIS 15,000, the organization said. The accord is expected to affect about 6,000 people, half of whom live in Israel, with the other half in western countries around the world, primarily in the United States and Germany, Claims Conference spokeswoman Orly Joseph said. The agreement marks the first time that the persecution of Jews who lived through the 900-day siege of Leningrad has been recognized by Germany. According to the agreement, women over the age of 60 and men over the age of 65 are eligible for the benefits. The non-Jewish survivors of the siege are eligible for benefits worked out with Germany in a separate agreement. The siege of Leningrad, which lasted from September 9, 1941, to January 18, 1943, was the most lethal and one of the longest and most destructive sieges of major city in modern history. During the siege, the Nazis cut all water and power supplies while subjecting residents to constant air attacks and artillery bombardment. The population of about three million was left to starve and freeze to death. An estimated million residents of the city died during the siege. As German forces advanced toward Leningrad in 1941, Jewish residents tried to move as close as possible to the center of the city. Those Jews who were unable to flee from the Nazis and stayed in territories that became occupied were tortured and killed. The largest Nazi massacre of Jews occurred in Pushkin, a suburb of Leningrad, where a group of 800 Jews of Pushkin were gathered in a palatial cellar, and then shot to death in a nearby park.’ (1)

A more succinct summary was provided by the ‘World Jewish Congress’ at the time:

‘Jewish victims of the 900-day-long siege of Leningrad by German troops during World War II are to receive compensation payments, the representative of the Claims Conference in Germany, Georg Heuberger, has announced. Victims will receive a lump sum payment of € 2,556 (US$ 4,050) from a hardship fund set up by the German government in 1980 for Jewish immigrants from the then Soviet Union. The accord is expected to affect about 6,000 people. Non-Jewish survivors of the siege are eligible for benefits under a separate agreement.’ (2)

Now you’d be forgiven for wondering why on earth jews who were never subjected to the alleged ‘Holocaust’ and actually fought against the Third Reich during the (second) most famous siege of World War II that is only eclipsed – unjustly in my estimation – by the Battle of Stalingrad from 1942 to 1943. (3)

However, for some unfathomable reason the German – well the Occupation – government decided in 2008 that caving to the absurd jewish demand was a good idea and they stipulated and agreed that it was to be a ‘one-time’ lump sum payment.

Oh, how naïve they were!

Because only thirteen years later in 2021 guess what the jews forced Germany to do again?

Pay the ‘Holocaust Survivors’ – who were never ruled by the Third Reich let alone went anywhere near an actual ghetto or a camp - of the Siege of Leningrad a monthly pension for the rest of their lives!

To quote AP’s Kirsten Grieshaber:

‘The organization that handles claims on behalf of Jews who suffered under the Nazis said Wednesday that Germany has agreed to extend compensation to Jewish survivors who endured the World War II siege of Leningrad and two other groups who had not received any monthly pensions from Germany. The payments will be going to approximately 6,500 survivors around the world, primarily in Israel, North America, the former Soviet Union and Western Europe, according to the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also referred to as the Claims Conference. The new funds are targeted toward about 4,500 Jews who survived the Leningrad siege during World War II, about 800 who lived mostly in hiding in France during the Nazi’s terror reign, and some 1,200 Jewish survivors from Romania. All of them will start getting a lifelong, monthly pension of 375 euros ($435) retroactively from July on.’ (4)

We need to note two things here.

Firstly, that these payments are ‘retroactive’ and what that means I am not entire sure, but I’d guess it means that Germany paid extra money to the Claims Conference to cover the years it didn’t pay the ‘Holocaust Survivors’ of the Siege of Leningrad.

Secondly, note the way that the Claims Conference is batching a 2,000 more credible ‘Holocaust Survivors’ – they were at least under German rule or in Axis-aligned countries – with 4,500 completely nonsensical ‘Holocaust Survivors’ from the Siege of Leningrad who – as I’ve repeated pointed out – are not ‘Holocaust Survivors’ in any meaningful definition of the term.

This batching should also remind you of something: how bad real estate loans were batched in bulk with a few good real estate loans before the 2008 economic crash by jewish financiers (5) so it shouldn’t really surprise you that the Claims Conference – which has long been known to be a complete and utter fraud (6) that has been riddled with massive – and largely covered up – corruption scandals with just one jewish fraudster at the Claims Conference alone stealing $57 million before being discovered in 2009, (7) but he certainly wasn’t alone as in July 2008 Etgar Lefkovits could write in the ‘Jerusalem Post’ on the back of the news of the ‘one-time’ payment to the ‘Holocaust Survivors’ of the Siege of Leningrad that:

‘The agreement comes amid mounting public criticism against the Claims Conference following a series of journalistic investigations criticizing a lack of accountability and transparency at the organization. The agency has also been censured for spending too much on education and research projects, and not enough to help destitute survivors.’ (8)

In other words, the Claims Conference is nothing more than a massive jewish Ponzi scheme to extract money not only from Germany and the German people, but also France and the people of France, (9) the Netherlands and the Dutch people, (10) Italy and the Italian people, (11) Swiss banks (12) and now they want Belgium and the Belgian people to pay them millions! (13)

Now who is this all enforced by?

The United States which routinely forces European countries and companies to pay large amounts of apparently never-ending ‘compensation’ to so-called ‘Holocaust Survivors’ and who in the United States is doing this?

Jewish officials paid by American taxpayers who are allegedly working for the ‘American interests’!

The lunacy of this is plain to see, but the ‘Holocaust Survivors’ of the Siege of Leningrad are a great example of how absolutely ridiculous the ‘Holocaust Industry’ truly is and that Norman Finkelstein was put it perfectly when he termed it a ‘corrupt financial racket’ in his best-selling book ‘The Holocaust Industry’.

But don’t worry I’ll be coming back to the Claims Conference and ‘Holocaust Reparations’ soon!

