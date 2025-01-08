I must admit when I was having a graze on the grasslands of the information superhighway: I can't say I was so very shocked to read that the Satmar Rebbe has become the latest in a whole string of jewish religious figures to say really, really stupid things. This time the old fuddy duddy has claimed that jewish women get cancer - specifically breast cancer, because they do the goyische thing and wear make-up (becoming - presumably - 'painted Jezebels'). (1)

I mean what can you say to that: really?

Perhaps he is losing his marbles? Well possibly, but then I tend to think that anybody who actively associates themselves with the Chassidim for more than five minutes has a screw lose: since I have found fewer hallucinating men with furry bins on their heads in a lunatic asylum.

The unsaid element to the Satmar Rebbe's latest moronic moment is that frum jewish women (i.e., Satmar Chassids) are being negatively influenced by the 'evil urges' foisted upon them by non-jewish society - secular or otherwise - which are thus responsible for killing off jewish women.

Oy Vey!

This is all presumably part of the same 'anti-Semitic conspiracy' as Lush Cosmetics! (2)

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://blogs.forward.com/sisterhood-blog/192744/satmar-rebbe-blames-cancer-on-makeup/

(2) http://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/2331/lush-cosmetics-anti-semitic