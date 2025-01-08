I must admit when I was having a graze on the grasslands of the information superhighway: I can't say I was so very shocked to read that the Satmar Rebbe has become the latest in a whole string of jewish religious figures to say really, really stupid things. This time the old fuddy duddy has claimed that jewish women get cancer - specifically breast cancer, because they do the goyische thing and wear make-up (becoming - presumably - 'painted Jezebels'). (1)
I mean what can you say to that: really?
Perhaps he is losing his marbles? Well possibly, but then I tend to think that anybody who actively associates themselves with the Chassidim for more than five minutes has a screw lose: since I have found fewer hallucinating men with furry bins on their heads in a lunatic asylum.
The unsaid element to the Satmar Rebbe's latest moronic moment is that frum jewish women (i.e., Satmar Chassids) are being negatively influenced by the 'evil urges' foisted upon them by non-jewish society - secular or otherwise - which are thus responsible for killing off jewish women.
Oy Vey!
This is all presumably part of the same 'anti-Semitic conspiracy' as Lush Cosmetics! (2)
References
(1) https://blogs.forward.com/sisterhood-blog/192744/satmar-rebbe-blames-cancer-on-makeup/
(2) http://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/2331/lush-cosmetics-anti-semitic
"Why are gentiles needed? They will work, they will plow, they will reap. We will sit like an Effendi and eat. That is why gentiles were created."
– Ovadia Yosef, Chief Sephardic Rabbi of Israel
While I've been aware of "The Jewish Question" since I was 16, until October 7, 2023 I was prepared to cut most of them some slack; the average Jew is just a normal human being like the rest of us, right? WRONG! I've seen too many photographs and videos of starving, hideously mutilated, and dead Palestinian children, read too many online articles posted by Jews approving of this slaughter whilst whining about their evanescent "holocaust" of nearly a century ago as justification – a "holocaust" which will not withstand the scrutiny of maybe 90 minutes casual online reading – to have any patience or sympathy, for the Jews. 🤔
Satmar are Hasidim (ultra orthodox) and nominally anti-Zionist because Zionism is actually a secular movement. I had long known that Naturei Karta, a subsect of Satmar, were militantly anti-Zionist. They attend Holocaust Revisionist conferences, tho are not "denialists." They do however frequently march in public against Israeli policies here in NYC. Seems the Oct 7, Hamas breakout and IDF retaliation, has caused a rupture in the Satmar ranks. https://www.jewishpress.com/news/jewish-news/haredim-news/satmar-rebbe-condemns-neturei-karta-for-supporting-hamas-murders/2023/11/13/