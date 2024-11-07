In my March 2024 article on the murder of Blaze Bernstein by Samuel Woodward in California I pointed out that despite the mainstream and jewish media’s claims that the motive behind Woodward’s stabbing to death of Bernstein in January 2018 was not ‘anti-Semitism’ nor linked to Woodward’s membership in the group ‘Atomwaffen Division’ but rather to the on again, off again dysfunctional homosexual ‘friends with benefits’ relationship between the two. (1)

This was then validated by the outcome at Woodward’s trial which concluded in July 2024 (2) where it was found that:

‘Although Bernstein was homosexual and Jewish, the jury found Woodward guilty of a hate crime enhancement solely based on his sexual orientation.’ (3)

Perhaps rather naively I assumed that that was… well… that and we’d hear no more silly screeching from the jews about how the ‘real motive’ was because Bernstein was jewish and Woodward claimed to ‘hate jews’.

How wrong I was is shown by the recent campaign spearheaded by CBS to try and convince those unfamiliar with the details of the case that Bernstein was murdered because he was jewish rather than because he was cock-teasing a very confused and mentally-ill young man.

We read in CBS article on Bernstein’s murder that:

‘The why is the single most important issue you will need to decide. Not who is responsible for the death of a young man, but exactly why he was killed six years ago.’ (4)

This is true as far as it goes because the case largely hung on whether Woodward murdered Bernstein because Bernstein was a homosexual or because Bernstein was jewish with the jury plumping – correctly in my opinion – for it being related to his homosexuality and unrelated to his jewishness.

The reason we know this is because there is little evidence that Woodward ‘hated’ Bernstein based on his jewishness and a lot of evidence that Woodward ‘hated’ Bernstein based on his homosexuality with the caveat that he and Bernstein had been having sex on – and off – for months with Woodward going through rounds of desire and self-hatred about his own sexual issues and refusing to admit (and get treatment for) them to others.

All proponents of the ‘Bernstein was murdered because he was jewish’ claim have is unrelated statements that Bernstein was openly jewish (and apparently observant) like Rabbi Arnold Rachlis’ claim that:

‘Blaze embraced his Jewish heritage and confronted its haters.’ (5)

This is completely unrelated to Woodward’s murder of Bernstein but it makes for a good story since Rachlis cannot link this to Woodward’s stabbing of Bernstein other than by trying to falsely imply they are linked.

Similarly, Bernstein’s parents Gideon Bernstein and Jeanne Pepper make vague claims about it being ‘motivated by hate’ and imply it was because he was jewish and less so about his homosexuality:

‘Jeanne Pepper: We're impatient. We want to get on with our lives. But not before telling the story of their first-born child, Blaze Bernstein. How he lived, and why they believe he died: murdered because of who he was. Targeted by hate. Gideon Bernstein: It's not safe for you to be a lot of different minorities now.’ (6)

This is just special pleading and not in any way evidence that Woodward murdered Bernstein because he was jewish. It doesn’t matter how it ‘impacts’ ‘different minorities’ and all that matters in this instance is what the evidence suggests and it quite clearly tells us that the motive behind Woodward’s stabbing to death of Bernstein in January 2018 was not ‘anti-Semitism’ nor linked to Woodward’s membership in the group ‘Atomwaffen Division’ but rather to the on again, off again dysfunctional homosexual ‘friends with benefits’ relationship between the two.

