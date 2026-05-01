Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RiverHollow's avatar
RiverHollow
2d

What is it with the merchant Anglo and other Anglo alignment with Jewish elites? Mere shortsightedness and self-interest? One should be disowned by his brothers and mother for working with the Jew, and yet all that has happened has happened.

Point being there is some attempt at cooperation and co-existance, or rather a sort of perverse symbiotic relationship, which I feel must be identified and the continuation of which rendered impossible, in the face of any isolated benefits that sometimes arise from it. That is, dealing with the Jew requires handling this internal tendency.

Not a mere material rejection of the Jew, but a total and complete spiritual rejection of their mode of existence and the conditions which allow them or their tendencies to persist.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Billy Thistle's avatar
Billy Thistle
20h

Has race, like gender, become just a matter of self identification? If I say I'm White, I am. If I say I'm not White, I'm not. Jews along w/ Leeb and all but a few scheming Jewish neo-cons say they're not White - they're Jewish, a different race and a superior one at that. I suppose most Jew-aware gentiles would agree w/ the first part and hate the chutzpah implied in the second.

Race, as I see it, seems to be composed of biology and a host of cultural factors as well. Ashkenazi Jews have basically rejected all the cultural values of Whites, but they look like us. It's the other Jewish ethnicities that look different, mostly they look Arabic/Semitic because they intermarried w/ Arabs while Ashkenazi intermarried w/ Europeans. In the end they're all Jews because of their matriarchal lineage and/or their common religion.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture