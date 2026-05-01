All the way back in early November 2005 NPR published an extraordinary interview with a jewish inmate at California’s notorious supermax prison San Quentin named Stefan Leeb, which largely consisted of Leeb invoking the fact (which jews routinely both deny and invoke as needed to push their personal and/or racial interests) of jews being a separate and unique ethno-racial group that was not White in order to ‘protect himself from rampant anti-Semitism’ from White gangs/groups inside San Quentin.

It is really a quite remarkable interview that deserves to be both read and reflected upon in its… well… sheer chutzpah as well as how openly Leeb states facts that are well known to any wet-behind-the-ears critic of jewry and/or Israel let alone a hardened anti-Semite like the present writer.

We read in NPR’s transcription of the interview on their website as follows:

‘JACKI LYDEN, host: In California, a new kind of racial problem has surfaced at San Quentin prison. A Jewish inmate there says his life is in danger because he’s been classified as white and housed with neo-Nazis and other white supremacists who hate Jews. As NPR’s Phillip Martin reports, that’s why the prisoner is asking a federal court to change his status from white to other. PHILLIP MARTIN reporting: Behind San Quentin’s walls, Stefan Leeb(ph) is known as inmate number 60825. Leeb’s other identity, as defined by California’s strict inmate classification system, is white. And that designation is what he’s fighting to change. Speaking by phone as required by the prison, Leeb says when he started observing his Jewish faith and wearing a yarmulke, he ran into immediate problems with other white inmates. Mr. STEFAN LEEB: The California Department of Corrections was forcing me to be segregated with neo-Nazis, skinheads and the one ethnic group that is overtly inimical to Jews. MARTIN: Leeb, a graduate of Syracuse University Law School, says he took the only legal recourse open to him. Since California prisons do not allow a separate ethnic classification for Jews, he petitioned to be reclassified as other, the fourth category in a system that also includes Mexican, black and white.’ (1)

Here we can how Leeb was – by his own testimony – camouflaging himself among the White inmates in San Quentin and in essence pretending not to be jewish and only when Leeb decided he needed to ‘start observing his jewish faith and wearing a yarmulke’ did this become a problem because he dropped his camouflage as being ‘just another White guy with a Germanic sounding name’ and revealed himself to be a jew.

Then he had the chutzpah to publicly demand that the California Department of Corrections help him because – in his own logic – his own decisions had put him at risk of physical harm, because he wanted to walk around San Quentin pretending to be a sincere born-again jew rather than a jew pretending to be ‘just another White guy’.

The probable reason Leeb had managed to be okay until his self-serving and likely spurious reconversion to Judaism in San Quentin – rather unusually for a jew – for having murdered his roommate (presumably while the roommate wasn’t expecting to be attacked or couldn’t fight back) and he is described as ‘fair-skinned’ and ‘muscular’ (2) suggesting Leeb didn’t standout sufficiently for inmates who didn’t like jews to twig that he was in fact not White at all but rather a jew in racial camouflage.

Things get even more stereotypical when we are told that Leeb’s lawyer was one Ephraim Margolin – who started his law career clerking for the Israeli Supreme Court – while his ‘expert witness’ was a jewish prison doctor named Corey Weinstein. (3)

Basically, everything about Leeb and his demands on the taxpayers of California was jewish to the point where it cannot be seen as anything else even by the most demented of apologists for the jews.

Indeed, Leeb even tells us he is a friend to all non-Whites but not to Whites when his lawyer Margolin relates that Leeb told him that:

‘I have no problem with Asians. I have no problem with blacks. I have no problem with Mexicans. The only people with whom I have problem are whites.’ (4)

This is then further clarified as follows:

‘MARTIN: But Stefan Leeb says having the same skin color does not mean he shares the same racial views or cultural outlook as other white inmates. As a Jew, he says, that places him in a dangerous position in prison. His life has already been threatened. Mr. LEEB: The accommodation I’m asking for doesn’t involve an expenditure of a lot of money or resources. All it takes is on the computer changing my designation from W-H-I for white to O-T-H for other.’ (5)

Put another way: Leeb has no problem with any other race other than White people, he completely rejects the idea (often promoted by pro-jewish accounts trying to subvert the fast-growing nationalist movement online) that jews ‘are White’ and he sees himself as an ally of the non-White races against the Whites.

That is the real face of jew: the embittered and eternal enemy of the Aryan race who seeks to use other races as cannon fodder against our people to do what they themselves cannot.

To wipe us from the face of the earth.

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References

(1) https://www.npr.org/2005/11/06/4991738/jewish-inmate-seeks-segregation-from-anti-semitic-gangs

(2) Idem.

(3) Idem.

(4) Idem.

(5) Idem.