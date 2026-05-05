Recently I’ve discussed the homosexual rape as well as the rape by specially trained dogs of prisoners at Sde Teiman Detention Camp in the Negev Desert in Israel, (1) but other evidence has also been coming to like of the more general systematic rape and deliberate sexual humiliation of non-jews in general inside the Israeli prison system.

Jara Nasser wrote on 6th February 2026 for ‘Electronic Intifada’ how:

‘In late December, German journalist and activist Anna Liedtke publicly alleged that she was raped by female Israeli prison guards while in Israeli imprisonment. Liedtke, a member of the women’s organization Zora, which has faced German state repression due to statements supporting the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, was speaking at a conference in solidarity with political prisoners in Paris on 21 December. In late September, she had set sail for Gaza with the Freedom Flotilla Coalition vessel Conscience. The Conscience carried about 100 journalists and medical staff. The passengers belonged to two of the professions most under attack by the Israeli military in Gaza. Just like the other several dozen boats aiming to break the nearly two-decades-long Israeli siege on the Gaza Strip, the Conscience was intercepted in international waters by the Israeli navy – which sources much of its material from German weapons manufacturers — and the crew was forcibly brought to Israel, in violation of international law. Once in Ashdod port, the members were subjected to humiliating treatment by Israeli forces as well as physical and psychological abuse. Liedtke, 25, was brought to Ketziot prison, named a “torture camp” in the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem’s 2024 report “Welcome to Hell.” Liedtke reports severe mistreatment at the hands of Israeli forces. She and her fellow crew members had hands and feet shackled, were blindfolded, verbally abused when trying to communicate with each other, and held for five days without access to clean drinking water, she recalled in a podcast from late October. She also witnessed violent physical abuse of other prisoners from her prison cell: “I heard the barking of a dog and then his screams.” “Prisoners were dragged by the hair and laughed at during strip searches,” Liedtke said. While female flotilla members were nominally searched by female prison guards, male prison guards had every opportunity to watch. Liedtke recalls a female crew member screaming that they were “touching my breasts!”’ (1)

Now immediately we can see three things:

Firstly, we can likely see a quite unprompted indirect reference to the rape of a (non-jewish and probably Palestinian) inmate by a dog – or possibly just a deliberate attack using a dog – at Ktzi’ot prison which is also in the Negev desert like Sde Teiman,

Secondly, we can also see how the bulk of torture is psychological not physical, so this isn’t likely to be pure fantasy but rather contains some reality to it.

Thirdly, it is quite clear from what Liedtke said that non-jews are separated into two different categories and treated differently. Namely that Palestinians are subjected to violent assaults and brutal sex-based/shame-based torture, while non-jews from other countries are subjected to less overt psychological and physical torment (like deliberate dehydration) but are also deliberately assaulted and shamed by the jewish prison guards just in ways that aren’t likely to do permanent damage and/or can be dismissed as ‘fantasy’ because the evidence is heavily anecdotal.

A good example of this is how Liedtke was sexually assaulted – presumably fingered – by an Israeli jewess who was ‘searching’ her – jews have a strong predilection for transgressive sexuality in general – while male jews watched on and likely treated like a free live pornographic show.

Further Liedtke’s statements have since been backed up by two other people – including an Italian journalist - who were subjected to similar treatment around the same time.

Nasser writes how:

‘Since Liedtke’s statements in late December, two further Freedom Flotilla members have come forward with allegations of sexualized violence by Israeli prison guards. Italian journalist Vincenzo Fullone is quoted in a press release by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition saying that “on three separate occasions, I was ordered to enter a small, specially arranged room where I was completely stripped and subjected to invasive and painful anal searches… During the third search, the pain became unbearable and was compounded by mockery, verbal abuse – including the words, ‘Don’t you like it, Hamas whore?’ – and the photographing of my body.” Surya McEwen, an activist from Australia, states that he “was stripped naked and sexually assaulted by Israeli officers while being held hostage. One held a gun to my head, angrily threatening that he would kill me, while the other yanked and pulled on my genitals, perversely and almost gleefully.” McEwen had previously alleged that Israeli soldiers had dislocated his arm and that he had been forced to kneel with other flotilla members while Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Israeli national security minister, verbally abused them.’ (3)

This is pretty persuasive given this type of treatment of non-jews by Israeli jews has been subjected to systematic documentation by pro-Palestinian groups and neutral observers for decades at this point (4) and it just goes to show what jews have in my for any and all of their critics around the world should they have ever get the chance to enact it.

This is partly why we fight because we know what they want (and do) to the Palestinians is what they want (and are trying/plan to do) to us.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) On this please see my articles: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-homosexual-rape-of-palestinians and https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/israel-uses-dogs-to-rape-prisoners

(2) https://electronicintifada.net/content/german-media-ignores-allegations-israel-raped-german-journalist/51210; you can hear Liedtke describing what happened to her and what she saw/heard while in Israeli custody here: https://x. com/EastEndJoe/status/2004314489244754222

(3) https://electronicintifada.net/content/german-media-ignores-allegations-israel-raped-german-journalist/51210

(4) For example see: https://euromedmonitor.org/en/article/7022/%E2%80%9CAnother-genocide-behind-walls%E2%80%9D:-New-report-documents-testimonies-of-rape-and-sexual-violence-in-Israeli-prisons; https://www.btselem.org/publications/202601_living_hell; https://pchrgaza.org/pchr-documents-testimonies-of-systematic-rape-and-sexual-torture-in-israeli-detention-against-released-palestinian-detainees/; https://www.ohchr.org/en/press-releases/2024/08/israels-escalating-use-torture-against-palestinians-custody-preventable