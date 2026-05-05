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Neve O's avatar
Neve O
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Palestinians have been abused tortured killed like this in Israeli prisons for 80 yrs or so and msny of those beaten raped daily apparently are children - thousands 10,000 estimate recently including Dr Safiyah terribly beaten tortured apoarently and will due no doubt like a few docorrs have in Gaza eg raped to death for staying with patients in an Israeli bombed out hospital. Great Thunberg apparently was raped and currently 2 of the latest flotilla organisers are detained for days by Israel being tortured. The governments allowing Israel to do this to their people without trying to rescue them are criminals also.

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