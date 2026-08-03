Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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DenisetheCelt's avatar
DenisetheCelt
Aug 3

Well good on you for trying to engage a jew in an "honest" discussion. That, in my not so humble opinion, will never ever ever EVER happen. The Sun will explode into a thousand ice cream cones first. Even with the so-called "normal, regular ones" scratch the surface with the tip of your nail on your little finger - and the PSYCHO KIKE comes roaring out. I've seen this happen in person. More than once. They've been breeding to lie for 2000 years. As well as immediately deflecting blame to some Other for any crime they have committed. They are, as a Race, a menace to decency, sanity and LIFE on Earth. They need to GO. And my marrow deep answer to those 7 questions are YES YES YES YES YES YES YES and YES. and YES again.

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RWDreadEd's avatar
RWDreadEd
Aug 3

Oy Vey why are you asking for evidence goy ! my feeling are proof enough of the gas chambers

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