Back on 11th May 2008 I wrote a note to Rabbi Eidensohn - who prefers to be called David - inviting him to participate in a duologue whereby we would discuss jewish history and perhaps a little jewish theology. I promised him a rational discussion of questions about which perhaps he did not understand the ‘anti-Semitic’ perspective on and the opportunity to debate an informed ‘anti-Semite’. I made no pretensions about who I was or what my weltanschauung was but I assured David that I would maintain my politeness with him as far as I could because I earnestly wished to have a rational and specific discussion over questions in jewish history which I wished to get a variety of jewish perspectives on outside those presented within the considerable literature on the jewish question of all three - ‘anti-Semitic’, ‘philo-Semitic’ and jewish - flavours.

Why did I contact David specifically?

Firstly; a friend of mine recommended him as a Rabbi with whom he had had some discussion of jewish theology and whom seemed to be somewhat open to at least discussing issues. Although my friend warned me that David was severely dogmatic in his beliefs; he felt he would still be interested in discussing issues rationally. He also told me that David was knowledgeable about Sephardi history - him being of Sephardi sub-racial extraction himself this was in and of itself hardly surprising - and since my historical knowledge about jewry is somewhat biased towards the Ashkenazi sub-racial extraction it seemed pertinent to see if I could get some Sephardi commentary on some of these issues and perhaps get a Sephardi overview of Sephardi history in the age of the Ashkenazi.

Secondly; David ran a website called ‘Jew haters’ (www.jewhaters.com) which contended that David was intellectually honest and willing to defend his views rationally. In fact; the graphic in the middle of the page states quite plainly: ‘Defending Jews and G-d’s Law from Hate’ and ‘Everyone is welcome!’

This is followed by a subtext stating:

‘LET ALL WHO ARE INTELLECTUALLY HONEST ENTER HERE AND SAY WHAT YOU WANT’ [capitalization in original].

This is again followed by another assurance to ‘critics of jews’ as David calls them that:

‘Again, I thank them [critics of jews], and welcome others who are of good heart, sincere and intellectual, to ask and say what they want, and I will, within my limitations of time and mind, try to respond. So much goodness and peace can come only when we know Truth.’ [parentheses added]

As you might expect I felt reasonably assured that even if I myself and David never saw eye-to-eye he would at least answer my questions and provide rational responses.

Thirdly; David was then (he has since died) an oft-quoted Sephardi Torah scholar and Kabbalist who resided in New York City and often gave private lectures to jewish audiences as well as radio appearances. He was also the author of many books on jewish marriage, jewish divorce, jewish living and sexuality. David himself of course preferred to seem quite modest about these achievements but as he himself told me he is very proud of having gone ‘from something to nothing and defied all secular jews expectation and pronouncements’ to paraphrase.

So all things considered David seemed like an ideal candidate; literate, respected by his jewish peers and open to conducting a conversation with a convinced ‘anti-Semite’ to have a dialogue with.

David’s response to my note to him came nine hours after I had sent it to him and it was enthusiastic. He welcomed the opportunity for discussion and wanted to know a bit more about me and offered me the opportunity to call him which I politely declined. Naturally I gave David a brief summary of who I was, my interests and my background as was and is polite to do when opening a discussion. I also cited a few books in my reply of May the 11th that I though David might have read (to pique his interest) considering they are well known and have often been read (and are oft cited) by many learned religious jews and/or rabbis alike such as Max Isaac Dimont’s ‘The Indestructible Jews’ as well as ‘Jews, God and History’ and John Loftus & Mark Aaron’s ‘The Secret War Against The Jews’. To which David replied to my surprise that he had not read them; although as my friend informed me when I questioned him about this David stated to him that he was against reading secular literature for Torah observant jews because they require nothing but the Torah, the Talmud and the Cabbala.

Rabbi David Eidensohn and Secularism

It is worth pointing out that David has read some secular literature recently in the form of Bernard Lewis [himself a jew] as per his email to me on 20th May where he states as follows:

‘Europe according to Bernard Lewis and others will be Moslem, populated by “other races” in a few generations.’

Which although the actual work is not cited the context suggests that he has taken it from one or both of the prolific Lewis’ more recent books: ‘What went wrong?: The Clash between Islam and Modernity in the Middle East’ and ‘The Crisis of Islam: Holy War and Unholy Terror’.

Now unless David has been reading some secular literature - or perhaps a magazine/newspaper article by Lewis - he would not have been able to state that with confidence; since he did not state it is as hearsay but rather as something he himself was familiar with. Or perhaps my friend’s explanation to me was incorrect but this later suggestion seems unlikely given that throughout our conversation David evinced a singular distaste and even borderline hatred for what he called ‘secularism’.

This borderline hatred is rather well demonstrated on David’s website when under the tab ‘Religious Hatred’ he linked to a short article in response to something written by Rev. Ted Pike - David did not specify which article or reproduce or link to Pike’s original article - he had added in a column on the right hand side of the screen with some snippets of his thoughts on Pike’s comments. Within this column we find the following paragraph presumably written by David:

‘The haters like Rev. Pike empower Hollywood and filth by making people realize that religion means hate and destruction. Better secular filth in Hollywood than the Hundred Years War. That is how people think.’ [Highlighting not in original].

Now the use of ‘secular filth’ indicates that David had some kind of borderline hatred or severe distaste for secular work in general. That David also distinguishes between ‘Hollywood’ and ‘filth’ in the earlier part of the paragraph is also interesting because it indicated that David did not see Hollywood as the only source of ‘filth’ and that ‘filth’ is another entity - perhaps the gentiles who are not Noahides - which David’s above quoted comments seem to suggest he was also opposed to. What David’s thoughts about the goyim are I will mention later and they will perhaps upset and shock but I believe they are educational to the non-jewish reader at the most fundamental of levels.

Rabbi David Eidensohn and History

David’s conception of history as you might have noticed from the quotation from his website ‘Jewhaters.com’ which stated ‘Better secular filth in Hollywood than the Hundred Years War’ is a little fuzzy at best; likely due to David’s avowed borderline hatred of ‘secularism’ and therefore secular literature. David’s meaning in the aforementioned statement is made clear by citing his comment directly above the above quotation.

He stated as follows:

‘Western civilization was almost destroyed by the Christian idea of eradicating heretics, and those who remained in Europe after the Hundred Years War resolved never to let religion have power in government to promote religious beliefs. This created secularism, a tenet created by deeply religious people to save the world from constant religious hate and killing’.

What David is in fact likely thinking of here is the Thirty Years War some two hundred years later, which can if viewed superficially be taken as a wholly religious conflict but in my opinion is best viewed as a struggle between Germanic and Latin influence with economic, palatial, social and jewish influences thrown into a metaphorical witches brew of a conflict.

The Hundred Years War that David cites was simply the name given to a series of wars between the monarchs of England and France over the throne of France and whether the English king as duke of Aquitaine would have to pay homage to the French king or not. There was no religious angle and the devastation caused by the war pales in comparison to that of the Thirty Years War which followed the Reformation and was part of the Counter-Reformation.

Perhaps it is not right to blame David too much for this as we have already seen that he seemed to have a certain something against ‘secularism’ and in particular secular literature but if David was to ‘debate haters’ in his words then we ought to expect something of an accurate grasp of general history. I was puzzled when I first noticed this as I had expected David to have at least such a grasp of such history; both as a learned jew and a rabbi expected to instruct his congregation since if he was to discuss jewish history with me he should have a good ideas as to the context in which it occurred. Since most of what can be accurately - rather than presumptuously - recorded as jewish history places a significant - both in terms of numbers and the various types of influence - if not a majority portion of it within the boundaries of the continent of Europe.

But perhaps - I thought - I should give David the benefit of the doubt since he must have been so dedicated to his study of the Written Torah, the Oral Torah (the Babylonian and Jerusalem Talmuds) and the Kabbalah that he had little time for anything else and in a separate note from our discussion that I sent on 13th May I sent him some general corrections to the comments on the column of comments thus referred to on the ‘Religious Hatred’ tab of ‘Jewhaters.com’. Since I desperately wanted to give David the benefit of the doubt I suggested that he might not have written the above and perhaps had had time to read over what had been written under his name perhaps by another less intellectually honest - or just plain mistaken - jew.

When I asked the following in the same note to him on 13th May:

‘I don’t know if you wrote the above; but if you did I must ask you to please explain yourself (since it is hypocritical and what you say is factually specious).’

It was as much a case of surprise as it was a deliberate attempt on my part to pique some form of specific factual discussion from David that motivated me to write those words in all innocence to him.

David’s response is perhaps quite surprising for somebody who makes a point of advertising himself on his website as intellectually honest when he instead of either admitting it was a mistake, taking the opportunity for blaming a nameless other that I had offered him and/or stating that what he written was correct in his opinion and offering even a cursory rationale for such statements, he began making excuses for himself.

David’s reply to me on 19th May stated as follows:

‘Essentially, I can answer your questions, and I can consider your consequent questions. But I can’t put that much time and energy into it, and I can’t match you with tennis playing when you want sources for this or for that.’

What David didn’t do here is address anything I had said and began offering bad excuses for not being able to ‘answer my questions’ when he had agreed to such a discussion in the first place. He offered no defense and no rationale for what he wrote only conceding ‘you may be right’ slightly further down in his reply but then adding a ‘but…’ with a few other excuses about ‘not having time’ and ‘being old’. I offered that David should perhaps take some time off and rest as well as also suggesting that he take sometime in replying to me as I had reminded him in my reply that I was not going anywhere and would be quite happy to wait sometime before receiving a reply from. As I explained to him I also had to make time in my busy schedule to answer him to which David responded that ‘perhaps I [the present author] was right’ but ‘he couldn’t do’ what I suggested.

This is perhaps symptomatic of David’s personal stubbornness which to his credit is an excellent characteristic when debating theology and the letter of the legal interpretation of the Torah as well as the most esoteric doctrines of the Kabbalah. However when debating a topic in terms of the ‘secular’ world such as history it is a rather annoying and self-defeating personal characteristic, which allows an opponent to just sit on his bottom and state that because he believes you are wrong then you are indeed so.

Considering that David considered - or more correctly marketed - himself as such I was very disappointed that he did not do something other than make such remarks, because he had lead me to believe that he was able and willing to enter such correspondence. If he was ‘too old’ or ‘had little time’ then why did David openly market himself on ‘jewhaters.com’ as soliciting such correspondence? To do so while knowing he had ‘little time’ and was ‘feeling his age’ was a surely close to false advertising since David was advertising something he is not able to deliver.

It is worth noting David’s phrase in the above quoted passage: ‘I can’t match you with tennis playing when you want sources for this and that’, because it underlines what I have to come consider the extent and accuracy [or lack thereof] of David’s historical knowledge. In this I can state with some confidence that David’s knowledge in regards to history seemed not to be based on ‘secular learning’ - which he referred to as ‘tennis playing’ - but rather ‘everybody knows that’ and hearsay. It would seem to confirm my friend’s statement to me that David did not engage the secular literature - although we have seen he seems have read Bernard Lewis’ book - but apart from that he seemed blissfully unaware of any but vague historical facts.

Rabbi David Eidensohn and the ‘Holocaust’

This vague awareness of historical facts and the course of history in general - as well as David’s apparent heavy reliance on hearsay - was really brought to the fore when the subject of the ‘Holocaust’ was broached by him. It is of note before we continue that when David brought up the subject that I had vaguely referred to it as an example of jewish perfidy in passing and stated that it was a piece of atrocity propaganda but nothing beyond a few lines in my often lengthy responses to David. David immediately on bringing up the subject of the ‘Holocaust’ - or the supposed industrial murder of six million jews mainly by the use of gas - personalised it by informing me how his ‘wife’s mother’ as he himself put it - his mother-in-law in more correct parlance - had been ‘murdered by Nazis’ and how could I adhere to an ideology that did that to his mother-in-law.

My response was perhaps a little more emotional than I would have liked because of my own very personal connections to the ‘Holocaust’ (but with the people who were blamed and executed for it via my wife’s family) but I asked David in a somewhat lengthy answer to provide proof of what he was alleging. I stated to him that because the so-called ‘Holocaust survivors’ could not provide a coherent story and that no ‘homicidally gassed jew’ has ever been successfully evidenced from the documentation or even traced without a substantial leap of assumption about the ‘how did it happen’ element of their death and that there has never been evidenced intent of the ‘Nazis’ for even planning let alone carrying out such a program. I pointed out to David - with a little emotion - that if he did not have proof that his mother-in-law was indeed ‘murdered by the Nazis’ then he should not go say so because to do so was a blood libel against the entire Germanic folk and Europeans in general.

David seemed to have pulled out and immediately personalised the alleged ‘Holocaust’ as a tool to make me - as an individual Aryan and a National Socialist to boot - feel some compassion for him as I had told him in an earlier reply as stated above that I did not mind if he took a few days to answer my replies and that I would rather he got down to hard factual discussion rather than muddling around in ‘what I thought’.

Throughout our admittedly brief discussion on the ‘Holocaust’ David consistently personalised everything I said. Stating in his reply of 21st May that:

‘When I suggest to you that your kind are murderers, and that my wife’s mother was killed by them, you respond that this is a lie. That’s it.’

This indicates that David is intellectually unwilling and emotionally unable to engage in a civil and factual discussion about the so-called ‘Holocaust’ since to him because I was (and still am) a dedicated National Socialist I was therefore somehow responsible for his mother-in-law’s supposed death in a concentration camp. What he was in fact responding to - which I quote at length below because it will serve to show the reader how unrelated to my own response to his bringing his ‘wife’s mother’ into our discussion his above response was - was my remarks from 20th May which were as follows:

‘What did ‘thousands of people see’? No; I am serious, I’ve interrogated ‘holocaust survivors’ before and unless you can present something new it is a load of old cosh. I’ve even had some admit to me the ‘holocaust’ is a fable; because they have no argument to the truth of the matter; probably some of those you are quoting en mass btw. Why you ask? Alright; let’s get down to basics here. How do you know they saw what they saw? I’ll tell you very briefly and concisely how I know they didn’t: A) All the ‘witness’ testimony does not tally with each other. The only way to make it even remotely fit a coherent timeline is pick and choose according to a pre-determined thesis. That is not scholarly in the slightest. This is also usually hear-say since if you get down to the bone of it most ‘survivors’ will say ‘they heard it from fellow camp mates’ and so forth. Others will say they saw physically impossible things; like a jewess leaping several feet of barbed wire naked (cf. Yankel Wiernik for just one prominent example); which by the way has been endorsed as ‘decisive testimony’ by none-other than our resident letter bomb advocate and ‘holocaust scholar’ ‘Dr.’ Ephraim Zuroff of the SWC. Know that for instance that the first of Revisionists was a French Communist deputy (and chemistry lecturer) who had been imprisoned in Buchenwald for his activities in the French (i.e. the Communist) resistance. He called the jews on their experiences there and pointed out what a load of codswallop it was and he devoted himself to fighting the atrocity propaganda lies (which the jews had been circulating since ‘33 although they have their modern origins in 1880’s Russia). B) The testimony extracted (usually via torture; as noted by several American judges at the time) from SS men (and women) does not tally with each other (although more so than the ‘caust survivors). The only way to make it do so is to pick and choose according to a pre-determined idea. C) The methods of killing (with the exception of mass shootings) are physically impossible; even in the ‘scholarly’ works like Arad, Hilberg, Gilbert, Davidowicz, Toland, Reitlinger and so forth the methods are wrong, the dimensions are wrong, the figures don’t add up, sometimes unwarranted assumptions are made etc. What about the steam chambers of Treblinka? What about the mass electric shocks of Belzec? What about the gas chamber of Dachau? What about the ‘soap’ made from ‘jewish fat’? What about jewesses ‘used as kindling because they burn better’? They are all the International Military Tribunal Proceedings; if you would care to dig out the many volumes and peruse them yourself. Do you believe we did the physically (and still now) impossible? D) There is no coherent methodology; no structure to these supposed killings despite the fact that the Reich was supposed to have just that in place. There is not even a Fuhrer order/directive (which would have been necessary for such a program even under the auspices of the SS); the current ‘opinion’ as per Dwork and van der Pelt (as well as Overy and so forth) is that there was ‘a remarkable meeting of minds’. I mean come on; anybody who knows anything about the SS knows that they were intensely and rigidly organised; even with their loose organisations such as the Ahernerbe (Ancestral Research) division. E) There has been no ‘gassed body’ found; ever. Certainly not one in any of the ‘archaeological reports’ and various small scale digs they’ve done over the years (of which there’s only been 3-4 serious ones on even this scale). There’s been lots of photos (largely taken by the SS btw; and why the hell would the SS photograph something so important to keep secret if they had something to hide; which is the standard story) of emasculated corpses; but then the prisoners coming into say Auschwitz look quite well fed by comparison. The reason for this discrepancy is a simple one; the photos are of typhus and starvation cases which happened late in the war (although typhus raged throughout the mid-late war years; and was the reason for the transit camps [Treblinka, Belzec and Sobibor] and the shower blocks they contained since one has to delouse typhus carriers with de-contamination showers [which is all a critical reading of the ‘witnesses’ should tell you]. Simply put its a lie; why was it kept on a lie because it provided a justification for the war which was deliberately started by France and Britain (manipulating the Poles) which suited the jews and to a lesser extent the Soviet union (which was more interested in the general rather than specific ‘crimes’ of ‘fascism’).’

In the above I made a very general - and in some places woolly - case (it was written in 2008 which seems a lifetime ago) for why his ‘wife’s mother’ was not ‘murdered by the Nazis’ as part of any ‘Holocaust’ and that his further personalization of ‘people he knows’ seeing it/having had family members die in such an event is highly unlikely.

Unfortunately - as you can see from my writing - it was (and is) an emotional subject for me and perhaps I did get a little polemical because of the implications of and the use that the alleged ‘Holocaust’ has been put to by the jews. David however translated what I had written above into a neat few sentences [as cited above]:

‘You respond that this is a lie. That’s it.’

With this David did not even attempt to respond to an intellectually honest series of statements to him - which rather disappointed me as he had advertised himself as ‘intellectually honest’ and willing to ‘take on all-comers’ - and then he even proceeded to accuse me - which any reader can see was clearly not the case - of just dismissing his ‘wife’s mother’s martyrdom’ - and as I learnt in his reply of 22nd May his ‘wife’s experiences’ - as so much old rubbish. In fact; what I had asked David to do in my response to him of 21st May and my reply to his above accusation that I was just ‘dismissing’ his ‘wife’s mother’s’ [and his wife’s] ‘experiences’, was that he should prove to me [or offer me some kind of evidence that this was so] that his ‘wife’s mother’ had been ‘murdered by the Nazis’ as he put it. David declined to do this in his final response to me on 22nd May and declared before he broke off contact that:

‘You just want to dump on me and my lying wife and her lying parents and all of the thousands of lying Jews who were there long before you were born and brilliantly invented a new reality.’

I asked him nothing offensive other than he ought to prove his case or admit he was libelling the Germanic and European folk with the death of his ‘wife’s mother’ and what we can only assume his wife believed she went through. He advertised himself for discussion with people who hold critical views of jews suggesting that one can ‘say what you want’ to him and he would reply with intellectually honesty and rigour.

So thus not only have we discovered that David was badly informed but that he bluntly refused - in my case at least - to have a reasoned factual debate about an event to which he is emotionally involved - thus I can only suggest that David was engaging in false advertising so that when a individual comes along who challenges some of his key assumptions about life and history he resorts to dismissing them out of hand without even saying really why.

One of David’s key assumptions here that the ‘Holocaust’ issue touches on was that ‘Nazis are evil’ and ‘jews are good’. It is true that I could be said to hold a similar view in opposition to this but my views - as anybody of my acquaintance will testify - are far more complex than that dichotomy with an application of shades of grey as well as defining what ‘good’ and ‘evil’ are in my racial understanding of the past as well as the present and the future.

David and the Nazis

I think it is fair to say that David hated ‘Nazis’ but perhaps more correctly David hates Nazis who defy the ‘Hollywood Nazi mould’ so-to-speak that is the image of the Third Reich, the NSDAP and National Socialism in general. David declared several times in our encounter that he did not understand me and how he wished to ‘understand me’ before we got into the factual side of the debate. I perhaps naively obliged him as far as I felt it possible to go but then after taking a break for the weekend - which David took for the express purpose of beginning our factual discussion - he came back with the following on his note to me on 19th May:

‘1) Are you a Nazi? 2) Would you kill a Jew if you could get away with it? 3) Do you feel the world needs to physically eradicate Jews? 4) Are you saddened at Hitler’s failure? 5) Would you have preferred Hitler to succeed? 6) Would you have fought for Hitler against England? 7) Would you have served Hitler by killing Jews?’

I was rather shocked and saddened by such a response when David had informed me that he would be ready to begin work on a discussion that would be published on ‘Jewhaters.com’ and then by a close friend on her blog. To ask me a series of questions such as this and then after I had politely responded to them out of courtesy to state that he did not want to talk anymore, because I wanted to ‘crap all over him’ to paraphrase his expressions I found to be profoundly insulting and not in line with what his website had lead me to believe about him.

I am sad to report that David’s foul statements did not end there and in his last note to me after I had offered him the opportunity to re-begin our discussion ignoring our previous discussion about his views and mine.

In his last note to me on 22nd May David declared as follows:

‘Next time your kind start up, and you will, we will castrate the lucky ones. There is no other solution.’

This was not a statement that one would expect from a rabbi who has website to - in his words - ‘reply to hate’ since he was threatening that when ‘my kind’ - which should be read as non-jews who question whether the jews are really such wonderful creatures that they claim to be - with physical violence which would seem to stem from his own personal feelings - perhaps hatred 0 for those who don’t particularly like jews as a group.

This comment from David seems to have been intended to end our discussion, which he remember solicited but that I began. Please remember that David solicited mail ‘from haters’ and ‘open intellectual discussion’ but he himself had quite an open hatred of those who he sought to reply to. I think on this basis we can conclude that David was - like the vast majority of jews that I have encounter before and since - the worst form of hypocrite and should be exposed as such.

Having discussed just some of the issues that occurred in my encounter with David I think it is appropriate to sum up by stating I don’t have any particular interest in raking David through the mud but I could not let his commentary exist solely in the private domain because of its value in illuminating the personal attitude and violent hatred exhibited in private by an oft-quoted Torah scholar towards non-jews in general and critics of jews in particular. Thus David’s comments and his encounter with the young Karl Radl now stand in the public domain for all to see.