Moshe-Mordechai van Zuiden over the ‘Times of Israel’ is at it again and has written another ridiculous opinion piece titled ‘The myth of global Jew-hatred’ that I thought I’d dissect for shits and giggles. (1)

He begins by fatuously claiming that:

‘You cannot mislead all the people all the time The West is bombarded daily with lies about Jews and Israel.’

Lies, what lies… you mean what Israel is doing in Palestine and the way that jews are using their influence in the North America, Europe and Oceania to both sure up diplomatic, financial and military support for Israel and because of the sheer cognitive dissonance involved it has created a credibility gap that the mainstream media are unable to bridge so they have report some – and mind only a very little – of the what Israel has been up to while slavishly supporting Israel and the jews broadly-speaking.

After all what does Moshe want the mainstream media to do?

Commit corporate seppuku by only reporting Orwellian ‘Newspeak’ about Israel that has to be cleared by the Israeli government first?

Obviously, the mainstream media doesn’t wish to go bust in support of Israel because the limits of most people’s support for Israel and the jews is where the money stops flowing. Very few people are willing to support Israel at the cost of their lives, careers and finances, but many opponents of the Israel and the jews are quite used to having their lives ruined, their careers destroyed and living in poverty for the sake of the truth.

That’s the problem Moshe and his fellow jews have: few people are willing to fight and die for them unless they are paid. Their critics – like me – have no such problems not because we are funded by Qatar or other bit of desperate invented bilge but because we are committed to the truth and the truth is what Moshe, Israel and the jews are utterly terrified of.

He continues by writing that:

‘The international and national media accuse based on statements by Jew-haters, ultra-left-wing, ultra-rightwing, and fundamentalist-religious.’

Yes Moshe because the mainstream media is so ‘anti-Semitic’ but yet it is ultimately extremely pro-Israel and pro-jewish – in fact the mainstream media in the West is notoriously dominated by jews and has been for decades – but it has to pretend to be somewhat balanced (allowing mild critics of Israel at least a little of airtime to imply neutral and impartiality) lest it be seen for what it is and commit corporate seppuku.

He continues by ranting incoherently that:

‘Many politicians and other people of name feel called to demonstrate their lack of respect or outright contempt vis-à-vis Jews and Israel. They preach to us about true democracy, justice, morality, and kindness. They are generally unaware that they are spreading disdain for Jews. The racist and imperialist politicians who ‘support’ us give us a bad name.’

This is quite frankly bizarre statement although it jives with what anyone who watches how Israeli national politics works quite well in that Israeli political discourse often claims that they are being ‘lied about’ and that things are ‘spreading disdain for jews’.

It doesn’t have any kind of basis in reality as a stroll through the corridors of power in the United States alone would tell you with almost very Senator and Congressman/Congresswoman having pro-Israel signs on their door and regularly voting like clapping seals for whatever Israel wants whenever they want it.

Moshe – like many Israelis – desperately clings on to the fiction of imaginary ‘anti-Semitic persecution’ and that statements from his own side that give the Israelis and jews ‘a bad name’ are not representative when they are both common and frequent from the corridors of power of Israel itself and if we include the jewish Diaspora, it gives even more psychotic!

The truth is Moshe is well aware that – as I have pointed out in reply to Rabbi Eric Fusfield recently – (2) jews have exhausted so much of their political, financial and social capital in the wider Diaspora that they’ve lost control of the narrative for the first time in decades and the strategic initiative has passed to their critics and Moshe is absolutely terrified about what this could and will mean for Israel and the jews.

Moshe continues by trying to desperately buttress his delusion that ‘Israel is popular’ by doing exactly what I predicted jews and pro-Israel types would do: cite the so-called ‘popular vote’ at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.

He warbles how:

‘It’s a miracle that most people don’t buy it. Most people in the West honor Jews, feel for Jews, and feel solidarity with them despite all the lies! My proof is the secret votes of the Eurovision Song Contest. Most votes went to Israel, just like last year! Don’t believe polling reports. This is very valuable, even if it doesn’t translate into honesty and open support by the media, politicians, and other leaders.’

Now as I explained at the time; the ‘popular vote’ at Eurovision has been targeted for several years now by the Israeli government who promoted jews and Israel supporters to call in multiple times to vote for Israel (and as many Israeli jews split their time between Israel and other countries this is remarkably easy) and the Israeli government itself paid for Google ads in multiple languages on the official Eurovision stream to directly encourage people to vote for Israel. (3)

The truth is that Eurovision’s ‘popular vote’ is no more the ‘views of the people’ anymore than everyone in the Soviet Union voted for Stalin: it is a manufactured consent at its most obvious.

This is why Moshe wants you to ‘ignore the polls’ ‘because they are wrong’ – they broadly aren’t in that they can be heavily manipulated but again polling is a business and manufacturing consent too much is bad for business so they can’t keep doing it forever due to the problem of cognitive dissonance – and instead believe Israeli hasbara efforts are ‘the truth’.

The truth such as it is; is that Israel is the most unpopular it has ever been across the world including Western Europe and the United States. (4) Thus, what Moshe is claiming is actually the opposite of the truth.

Moshe then continues by admitting that the jews are behind the various and nefarious attempts – sometimes successful, often not – at ‘regime change’ in the Middle East:

‘Israel is most capable in uprooting terrorists and dictators in countries where the population likes us, like Lebanon, Iran, and the areas occupied by the Palestinian Authority. Intel is much harder to collect in populations that hate us, like Egyptians and Jordanians.’

In other words: Moshe wants you to sacrifice your treasure, time and even your very lives – or if unable the lives of your sons and/or daughters – to make the world ‘safe for Israel and the jews’.

I am sure the thousands of crippled and dead Americans in wars in Afghanistan and Iraq appreciate Moshe viewing them as meaningless cannon fodder just doing what they are ‘supposed to die’: fight and die for the jews.

Moshe then ends with the rhetorical refrain:

‘The populous is Europe’s only hope.’

And there we agree but the populous of Europe is not coming to the aid of Israel and the jews; instead, it – like hundreds and maybe even thousands of times in the past that we know of – (5) is increasingly ready for pogroms.

Make of that what you will but that is the truth.

