12h

We all have to let off steam about the Judaic-created madness around us. You do it in an articulate, knowledgeable and truthful way.

Occasionally one has to shore up a friend's spirits w/ a few words of encouragement.

2hEdited

Karl, Thanks for this. On the shekel commentary old chap. To quote the estimable Bard, methinks our righteous TOI corespondent Moshe Mordecai van Zuiden doth kvetch too much. Ok, ‘technically’ I’m paraphrasing here rather than actually quoting the former.

But given their incorrigible propensity for gratuitous whingeing (so much so they even invented their own bespoke verb to define it as the goyim alternative simply did not cut it), I always suspected Stratford-upon-Avon’s favourite son perhaps had our ‘Hebrew’ brethren in mind when he confected his indelible line back in the day (i.e. “methinks thou doth protest too much”), but simply wanted to avoid any further accusations of antisemitism, of which he was previously the recipient on the odd occasion. (Even back then Shakespeare would’ve been well aware that “Hell hath no fury like an infuriated Jewry”.)

The bottom line is this: Israel and its myriad assortment of hasbara hacks, flacks and lackeys like Mr van Zuiden know their long time and thus far extremely successful strategy for controlling the narrative in its/their favour has—perhaps not unlike the chewing gum left on the bedpost overnight😉—now lost much of its flavour. Relentless war crimes, ethnic cleansing, crimes against humanity, support for terrorism, and blatant genocide and more will do that. As will wanting to have one’s bagel and chow down on it too, another propensity for which the Tribe is well known.

Including an increasing number of right thinking, moral minded, self respecting and less insular Jewish folks then, more people are waking up to the fact that the meticulously moulded image of a plucky, innocent, defenceless little Israel wanting to live in peace, love and harmony yet surrounded by hostile, hateful forces just waiting to smoke it into oblivion at the drop of a yarmulke may be more the stuff of fantasy than reality. (Hence the push for hate crimes legislation, not just here Down Under, but elsewhere as well.)

And let’s not forget the interminable antisemitic “kvetch”—their default, fallback ‘one-size-fits-all-purpose’ position whenever the generally gullible goyim wise up to the reality that “God’s Chosen People” may not always pass muster as the folks Hungarian author Louis Marschalko referred to as [the] ‘insulted innocents, the victims of intolerance, [and the] martyrs of world history’.

The irony of course is as profound as it gets, though that irony seems to escape both the vast majority of Israeli citizens and of global (Diaspora) Jewry, along with those non-Jews who are ardent apologists for, and supporters of, the Jewish junta in “invented Israel”. And as your own article above reveals, it certainly escapes our aforementioned TOI correspondent.

Greg Maybury, Author

From the Yeast of the Pharisees (Come the Lies and Crimes of Zionism.)

ARTICLE: 👉 From the Yeast of the Pharisees (Come the Lies & Crimes of #Zionism): Part 1️⃣ — The Aristocrats of the World

👀🔗👉 https://gregmaybury.substack.com/p/from-the-yeast-of-the-pharisees-come

