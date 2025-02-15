Recently I was treated to yet another – in my view pretty desperate – attempt to claim that Joseph Stalin’s last name Djugashvili (or Dzhugashvili/Jughashvili) means ‘Son of [a] Jew’ but this time the claim has changed the language from Old Georgian or Georgian to Ossetic. (1)

Superficially this looks stronger than the silly ‘Georgian’ argument because while the Georgian words for jew are ‘Ebraeli’ as well as ‘Uriya’ so are nothing like ‘Djugha’, ‘Dzhuga’ or ‘Jugha’ although it hasn’t stopped all sorts of attempts to claim there is such a word; although naturally no evidence of this has ever actually been provided other than ‘I say so’.

The reason for the Ossetian connection being a better argument than the Georgian is that Stalin’s father Bessarion (or Vissarion) Djugashvili had possible – but not proven mind you - Ossetian ancestry with Bessarion’s father Zaza Djugashvili thought to have possibly come from the village of Geri in modern South Ossetia, but this is merely educated conjecture not an evidenced backed statement. (2)

Now what about the Ossetian words for jew?

They are ‘dzuttag’ and ‘izrailag’.

Now immediately the term for jew in Ossetic ‘dzuttag’ stands out as a lot closer to like ‘Djugha’, ‘Dzhuga’ and ‘Jugha’ as it shares the ‘Dz’ and the ‘u’ with ‘Dzhuga’ but here proponents of this theory get caught out because they assume that the ‘Dzhu’ would pronounce ‘Dj-u’ in Ossetic as it does in Georgian, but in fact that the ‘Dz’ in Ossetic is pronounced as ‘zz’ (like in ‘pizza’) (3) meaning that it doesn’t sound as ‘Dj-u’ as they want it so sound.

Now as to the similarity ‘dzuttag’ looks plausible as a possible etymological origin of ‘Dzhuga’ until we bother to check what Stalin’s biographers - such as Montefiore - (4) think ‘Dzhuga’ comes from in Ossetic which is ‘dzug’ which is a lot closer to ‘Dzhuga’ than ‘dzuttag’.

What does ‘dzug’ mean in Ossetic?

Herd (or possibly flock).

So ‘Son of the Herd’.

Clearly then if we use ‘dzug’ as an etymological origin for ‘Dzhuga’ then it shares the ‘Dzug’ but where does the ‘h’ come from? Well, the ‘ug’ is pronounced ‘ch’ in Ossetic leading to the probable introduction of an ‘h’ into the ‘Dzhuga’ in ‘Dzhugashvili’.

So, no Dzhugashvili doesn’t mean ‘Son of [a] Jew]’ in Ossetian; it actually means something like ‘Son of [the] Herd’.

