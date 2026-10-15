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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
Oct 15

It is a cliche but still true, it isn't about "gun control", it is about "people control". If we were serious about reducing "gun violence" we would hang violent criminals, but instead (((they))) keep making it harder to even keep them locked up and instead use the behavior of a small portion of the population as a pretext to disarm law abiding citizens.

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Carl's avatar
Carl
Oct 15

Well said. Thanks

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