My friend and fellow historical researcher who goes by the nom-de-plume of ‘The Black Rabbit of Inle’ pointed out a story from the ‘Edmonton Journal’ in Canada in June 1945 on Twitter/X (1) which helps to illustrate how credulous (and silly) a lot of the war time and early Cold War claims about ‘the Nazis’ were.

The news item states that:

‘Col. Keck said one of the first things the ordnance intelligence discovered after the Normandy landings was an undisclosed number of 15-centimeter guns embedded in the channel cliffs and all “zeroed in” on London. He described these fantastic devices as having a barrel 400 feet long with booster chambers every 12 feet. Projectiles with an 82-mile range were started off with a rocket propellent and boosted by electrical detonation and could be fired at five-second intervals. It was not known whether the Germans ever fired this weapon, but if so, they never hit London.’ (2)

Also, for the record this is who the ‘Col. Keck’ being referenced was taken from the same article:

‘This and other seemingly fantastic data were disclosed in a press conference Thursday by Lt.-Col John A. Keck of Greenburg, Pa., chief of the enemy equipment intelligence section of the United States army ordnance division on the European theatre.’ (3)

For the record this is the article in the context of the ‘Edmonton Journal’ so as to silence the usual baseless reflexive claims that quotes like this are ‘made up’.

Page 1:

Page 3:

Now I think I know what Keck is referring to here and why he is getting the idea that the Germans had basically created what amounts to large rail guns pre-sighted on the British capital of London but yet mysteriously ‘never used them’.

What I believe Keck is mistaking as basically a kind of ‘large rail gun’ is a German V1 rocket launching site that were common across France and that did indeed launch large numbers of V1 rockets (better-known by the British as ‘Buzz Bombs’) against London – although not exclusively by any means - resulting in the largely forgotten ‘second Blitz’ which began on 13th June 1944 and ended in the spring of 1945.

For example, this is one of the two V1 launching sites near the French village of Campneuseville to the west of the French city of Amiens: (4)

At a slightly different angle you can see how it superficially appears to actually be a large, barrelled gun (if you remove the V1 model on top of it) with chambers every so often like that Keck described:

We can thus see how easily advanced German technology of the time was easily misunderstood as something far more advanced than it in fact was.

The point here is that such claims are simply not true but yet they also clearly belong to same genre as the assorted atrocity propaganda claims about ‘fiendish inventions’ made by the Germans in order to execute the jews and others such as steam chambers, (5) urine-powered gassing trucks, (6) giant electric chairs, (7) brain-bashing machines, (8) masturbation machines, (9) air pumps being inserted up their anuses (10) and of course the famous ‘Holocoaster’ of Auschwitz. (11)

Ergo they are just the other side of the ‘fiendish Nazi technology’ concept which is showcased in the ‘Edmonton Journal’ here in the form of ‘the wonderful new technology of the Germans’ that is being publicly cited by official US army sources – obviously referring to the proceeds of ‘Operation Paperclip’ - and reported as ‘incredible technological advances’ in major newspapers of the time like the ‘Edmonton Journal’.

We should take both these types of claim with a pinch of salt, but the problem is that the ‘Holocaust’ - as it was ‘proven at the Nuremberg Trials’ - is heavily reliant on the ‘fiendish inventions’ made by the Germans in order to execute the jews and others being true because otherwise it means that the Nuremberg Trials simply lied and thus all the ‘evidence’ is thrown into open question and can no longer be accepted at face value or on the ‘authority of Nuremberg’. (12)

This is why highlighting this sort of thing is rather more important than it might at first appear.

