Jews like to write articles claiming there is a ‘secret jewish history’ to things that actually have almost zero relation to them. Good examples are their attempts to claim they invented Pi, (1) the Indy 500 (2) and the Tour de France. (3)

One of the more recent ways that jews have tried to engage in a sort of Hasbara - but not just as regards Israel, but rather for jews more generally – whereby they claim that famous films/film franchises are really about them.

One such example is a film I saw in the cinema when it was first released ‘The Matrix’ which was created by the Wachowski brothers (both of whom are now pretending to be women); who have been frequently claimed to be jewish (4) but in fact don’t appear to be. (5)

Hence in 2024 a prominent member and an MK (‘Member of the Knesset’) of Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party – and a former government minister no less - Galit Distel Atbaryan falsely claimed ‘The Matrix’ was written by ‘two Yeshiva students’; (6) highlighting how blithely jews make quite specific false claims that sound like you should take them seriously (aka Chutzpah) when in fact you should dismiss them as the made-up dross they are.

Thus, it always worth remembering the German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer’s famous dictum that the jew is ‘the master of the lie’ and deal with jews accordingly.

Another far more intelligent attempt to make ‘The Matrix’ all about jews was made by Rabbi Sara Zacharia of Hillel at Queen’s College at the City University of New York (CUNY).

We read on Hillel’s website how:

‘During the discussion session following the movie, students observed that Morpheus’ hovercraft, the Nebuchadnezzar, is also a biblical reference to Nebuchadnezzar II, who is mentioned in the Book of Daniel. Lamm recalled, “One of the most interesting connections someone made was the fact that Neo was the Moses of Judaism, and Morpheus was G-d.” Nebuchadnezzar II was the Babylonian King of the Chaldean dynasty and is regarded as the most powerful king in Babylonian history. In Jewish history, he is known for destroying the Temple of Jerusalem and holding the Jewish population in captivity, just as the machines hold humans in captivity in the film. The crew of the Nebuchadnezzar is trying to reach Zion, a refuge and the last human city. Ilan Kogan, a junior psychology major, noted that a similar event had transpired in Jewish history: “The human race had been enslaved in the Matrix and had to be led out of slavery, much like the Jewish people in Egypt.” Ultimately the characters make it to Zion, which is also the hill upon which the city of David was built, in what is known today as Israel. Zion is also a synonym of Jerusalem, the Holy Land.’ (7)

The problem with this; is that it is absolute guff and reminds me of a joke PhD dissertation mentioned in the long-running procedural drama ‘Law & Order’ some years ago where-in a Marxist academic is said to have written his PhD on the ‘Neo-Marxist Interpretation of Moby Dick’.

The point being is that Kogan and Lamm are claiming on the most superficial of comparative points that ‘Neo is Moses’ and ‘Morpheus is God’, but the problem is Neo isn’t leading people to the ‘promised land of Zion’ but rather Morpheus is seeking to bring the ‘promised one’ to Zion for him to lead the people who already there. While – as we learn in later films – it is the architect who plays the role of ‘God’ and while Neo is ‘the one’; the choice of ‘Zion’ as the name of the refuge has far more to do with Christianity than Judaism.

In so far as in Christianity ‘Zion’ is both a physical place and a spiritual family (i.e. unrelated people who come together as one spiritual family) rather than the physical place and kin-based communal family of Judaism.

Zacharia even tacitly admits as much when we read that:

‘Rabbi Zacharia said she learned a lot from the discussion, saying that her vision was to bring eager Jewish students together to extract Jewish contexts/metaphors from concepts that are not necessarily Jewish in theme.’ (8)

In essence Zacharia is saying by implication that – despite what her students have suggested – that ‘The Matrix’ has nothing to do with jews and Judaism but rather jews – like her and Distel Atbaryan – have stolen the film and tried to present it as the creation of jews rather than the creation of non-jews.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/a-jew-tries-to-steal-pi

(2) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-not-so-jewish-history-of-the

(3) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-anti-semitic-origins-of-the-tour

(4) https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-815421

(5) Ibid.; also https://www.jewornotjew.com/profile.jsp?ID=2024

(6) https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-815421

(7) https://www.hillel.org/the-secret-jewish-history-of-the-matrix/

(8) Idem.