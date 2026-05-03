On the 25th November 2025 the Church of Scotland proudly announced that it had acquired a ‘Christian martyr’ of a sort and - in a conscious imitation of the outright silly claims that Saint Maximillian Kolbe was ‘murdered by the Nazis’ on 14th August 1941 – (1) that she had like Kolbe been ‘murdered in Auschwitz’. Although unlike Kolbe – who it is claimed (on no actual evidence mind you) to have been ‘murdered via phenol injection in a starvation bunker’ at Auschwitz I – it is claiming by the Church of Scotland that their so-called ‘Christian martyr’ at the camp was ‘gassed’.

Their official statement reads as follows:

‘Miss Haining took on the role of matron at the Scottish Mission School in Budapest, Hungary in 1932. It had around 400 day and boarder pupils aged from 6-16 years old, a mixture of Jews and Christians. The matron helped keep the children safe until she was betrayed by the cook’s son-in-law, whom she scolded for taking scarce food meant for the girls, and arrested by German officers in April 1944. Former pupil Agnes Rostas witnessed her arrest and revealed in 2016 that her haunting last words to sobbing children were “Don’t worry, I’ll be back by lunch”. But Miss Haining never returned to the school and was charged with eight separate offences and jailed in Budapest before being transported along with Hungarian Jews to Auschwitz in Nazi-occupied Poland on 14 May, 1944. She was given the number 79467 and forced to work as a slave labourer but only survived a few months. The matron was 47 and her death certificate said she died in hospital, succumbing to cachexia following intestinal catarrh, on 17 July but it is likely she died in a gas chamber.’ (2)

So, to summarise the narrative; Haining was working as a matron in the Scottish Mission School in the Hungarian capital of Budapest and was (correctly) arrested in April 1944 for illegally hiding enemies of the state (jews) during wartime at the Scottish Mission School by ‘German officers’ – presumably they are thinking of the Gestapo although it could well have in fact have been the SD – and found guilty of the charges by the German authorities resulting in her being shipped to a labour camp (Auschwitz) on 14th May 1944 to serve out her sentence of hard labour working for the Axis war effort.

Then after working as a labourer for some time – it is unclear whether Haining was working at Auschwitz Birkenau (aka Auschwitz II) or Auschwitz Monowitz (aka Auschwitz III) – Haining fell ill and died from ‘cachexia following intestinal catarrh’ on 17th July 1944 and was pronounced death by Auschwitz camp doctor Hans Wilhelm Koenig at 11:55 a.m.

For the record this is the death certificate issued by Koenig: (3)

Now let me translate what ‘cachexia following intestinal catarrh’ means into plain English: it means that Haining died (rather horribly) from chronic diarrhoea (‘intestinal catarrh’) which resulted in her body ‘wasting away’ and being unable to recover (‘cachexia’).

The likely origin of that condition is typhoid fever which matches these exact symptoms (4) and repeatedly swept through – and often decimated – Auschwitz’s inmate population from 1942 to 1944. (5)

So, in other words: Haining almost certainly died from disease and more specifically from a disease we know consistently afflicted inmates at Auschwitz and was often fatal.

The claim by the Church of Scotland that ‘it is likely she died in a gas chamber’ (6) is a complete fabrication based on no evidence whatsoever and contradicts the evidence that we do have in the form of Haining’s formal death certificate, but also the fact that Haining posted an official postcard from Auschwitz on 15th July 1944 where she wrote to her friend Margit Prem mentioning the privations that were increasingly common at the Auschwitz camps (and throughout continental Europe at this time) and asking her to send her additional food especially fresh fruit and long shelf-life foodstuffs:

‘How are you all? I think of you day and night lovingly and longingly. I’m waiting for news of what everyone is doing….’ Some lines hint at the privations we know were suffered at the camp, as she writes asking for her name to be given to the British Red Cross and for parcels of ‘apples, fresh fruit and biscuits, rusks, bread-stuffs of that kind, because of course the Red Cross doesn’t send things like that.’ (7)

Haining’s postcard is below:

Haining would have almost certainly have been feeling the symptoms of typhoid fever at the time she wrote and mailed the above postcard to her friend, which is probably why Haining specifically asked for fresh fruit because this had lots of minerals and vitamins that would have helped her to fight off the infection that ultimately killed her.

The fact that Haining wrote such a postcard from an alleged ‘death camp’ where killings allegedly happened at random every day and she doesn’t refer – in any direct or indirect way – to what was going on is instructive of the reality that Haining knew nothing about any such killings let alone any ‘mass gassings’ which had she been at the Birkenau camp – as is quite probable given that was likely where Koening was working at the time and would have in turn meant that Haining likely died in the female infectious diseases barracks in the hospital block at Auschwitz I – she would have been well aware of by all accounts.

The truth is quite simple in that Haining didn’t ‘rescue’ anyone – she did however commit treason in wartime and got off with a relatively light sentence likely in my estimation because she was a British national – and certainly didn’t die in a ‘gas chamber’ at Auschwitz and in fact simply died in unfortunate circumstances of typhoid fever.

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References

(1) I have touched on the fact that Kolbe – contrary to the claims of modern Catholic apologists - was a fervent and very public opponent of the jews and advocate of radical Polish nationalism in a previous article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/saint-maximilian-kolbe-anti-semitism; my fellow Substacker ‘The Journal of American Reform’ has done a speculator job in translating three of Kolbe’s anti-jewish articles that are well worth reading here: https://americanreform.substack.com/p/the-talmudic-character-of-judaism, https://americanreform.substack.com/p/the-goyim-and-the-protocols-kolbe as well as https://americanreform.substack.com/p/on-freemasonry-the-immutability-of

(2) https://www.churchofscotland.org.uk/news-and-events/news/articles/brass-memorial-for-scottish-holocaust-victim-unveiled-in-edinburgh

(3) https://www.scotlandspeople.gov.uk/news-and-articles/scotlands-first-stolperstein-jane-haining

(4) https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/typhoid-fever/symptoms-causes/syc-20378661

(5) For example, see: https://mra.piebm.org/library/infectious-diseases-in-the-auschwitz-birkenau-environment/

(6) https://www.churchofscotland.org.uk/news-and-events/news/articles/brass-memorial-for-scottish-holocaust-victim-unveiled-in-edinburgh

(7) https://www.scottishreviewofbooks.org/free-content/jane-hainings-letter-from-auschwitz/

(8) Idem.