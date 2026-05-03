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Jim Rizoli's avatar
Jim Rizoli
just now

Just more nonsense to keep the Holohoax story alive. People that died in the camp most likely died from diseases, typhus being one of them. There were NO gas chambers and believe it or not most of the Jews in the camp survived to tell their ridiculous stories later on. People have to think survival here not death....around 5 million Jews were able to sign up for reparation payments after the war.....that's a lot of people who survived. They also have to push their Christian martyrs stories to get Christians on board with the lies.

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