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SS Man's avatar
SS Man
Aug 2

What’s the old saying? A good jew is just a jew who convinced some sap that he’s a good jew.

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Cosmic Fellow's avatar
Cosmic Fellow
Aug 2

Thanks for this important post Karl. Here's a passage from one of my books addressing this "good Jew" myth. "This expresses well the role of many “garden variety” Jews, who play the role of “friend of the goyim”. They appear to be “normal” human beings, pleasant next door neighbours, friendly social, business, or sports associates, subtly, cleverly conveying the “hale, hearty, well met” image in support of the impression that not all Jews are involved in the demonic deception of humanity orchestrated by the upper echelons of international organized Jewry. This role is consciously, deliberately played by rank and file Jews, a deceptive, duplicitous role similar to that fulfilled by “porch Masons”, ie. blue lodge Freemasons of the first three degrees in that secretive organization, but fundamentally different in that, unlike all Jews, the lower level Masons actually are duped themselves, unaware of the criminal, indeed demonic nature of the organization they represent. People like Henry Makow promote the carefully crafted illusion that garden variety Jews are unaware of the plot against humanity, which is absolutely untrue. This excerpt from “A Real Case Against the Jews” by Marcus Eli Ravage merely hints of how deliberately Jewry perpetuates this illusion: “To be sure some of your best friends are Jews, and all that. I have heard that once or twice before, I think. And I know too that you do not include me personally — “me” being any particular individual Jew, when you fling out at us in your wholesale fashion, because I am, well, so different...” To understand this more clearly, Ravage's two segments are included later in this book, entitled “A Real Case Against the Jews” beginning on page 103." The book PDF is available if of interest at https://shadowbannedlibrary.com/products/the-real-history-of-earth-illuminati-wwii-mass-hypnosis-moon-landing-more-ebook-by-cosmic-fellow

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