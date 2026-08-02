Some time ago I remember reading a translated letter-cum-article from the Third Reich which was hosted by Randall Bytwerk’s ‘German Propaganda Archive’ at Calvin College. The thing that caught my eye about it was really the subject that it partially addressed: the idea that there is such a thing as a ‘good jew’. (1)

To put this in a more understandable way: when you are talking to people about the perfidy and crimes of the jews as a group. Then you almost invariably are told by one or more individuals that they know of ‘good jew’ who meets all their personal criteria of a praiseworthy individual.

This individual can be conservative, opposed to immigration, opposed to Israel, for European nationalism and so on or they can a socially minded jew, opposed to Zionism, active in the fight against the Israel Lobby and so on.

This ‘good jew’ - so, you are invariably told - is an ‘exception to the rule’ and is an example which jews could follow to become creditable individuals as a group and disproves that all jews are necessarily evil creatures. You are also told that this ‘good jew’ - and the presumed existence of those like them - is why they cannot credit the jews as a group being the enemy, because there will always be jews who do credible things and oppose the negative trends that emanate among their own people before being dispersed among the gentiles.

The interesting thing about this claimed ‘good jew’ is that they are amorphous in so far as they have no definite form in that they can quickly change characteristics when the individual describing them changes their preferences or is in different company. This ‘good jew’ in many ways identical to the concept of ‘Schrödinger’s Jew’ that jews and philo-Semites have sought to use to criticise anti-Semitism and which I have thoroughly debunked in a separate article. (2)

In one setting when the individual concerned seeks to defend jews from being regarded as unscrupulous and greedy bankers then their ‘good jew’ - who remember is supposed to be a real person but is always a rhetorical invention of the moment - may take on the qualities of the philanthropic capitalist concerned with social justice and sustainable development. A jew like the public image that George Soros tries to present to the world.

In another setting that same individual seeking to defend the jews from being regarded as liberal-supporting homosexual-enabling gun-grabbing Democratic Party flunkies will style their ‘good jew’ as being a radically reactionary Republican who is a fanatical NRA member, regards homosexuality as unnatural and thinks that Ronald Reagan was a socialist.

If we understand that this ‘good jew’ has characteristics that can be quickly assigned and then then removed as the situation warrants, then we can begin to see that the jew concerned is not an actual person per se but rather an archetype. The dual point of that archetype is simply utilitarian in that it - in the first instance - is meant to steer conversation away from ‘politically incorrect’ or potentially explosive topics such as the jews, their affiliations and/or their influence. The second is that it is meant to act as a defensive shield for the individual concerned when and if they are accused or believe that they are thought to held opinions which could in a certain light be perceived as ‘anti-Semitic’ which is - of course - frequently subject to (usually fairly extreme) social sanction.

In essence the ‘good jew’ is simply an amorphous projection on the part of the individual who is proposing that one exists and they do not actually in and of themselves exist. It is but an inversion of what scholar’s call ‘the other’ - i.e. ‘the enemy’ - in that the enemy of a given ideological system or religion is dehumanized and is completely androgyne and formless in that they have no concrete characteristics other than their distinct lack of them. (3)

Rather than this concept of ‘the other’ being applied to an individual or group’s perceived enemy in this case it is being applied to an individual or group’s perceived friend. The meaning of that is quite simple in that it is an irrational abstract creation to serve a utilitarian purpose which still acts as a lightning rod to shift blame but rather than do it directly onto a perceived enemy it is does it by suggested that the perceived enemy of an individual or group is contradicted by the presence of an equally androgyne and formless creature in the mythic ‘good’ individual from that ‘other’.

In practice this same effect is often achieved by proposing an even more vague amorphous ‘other’ in the form of an ‘ism’ or faceless group – most recently ‘the Deep State’ and/or the ‘Fabians’ (referring to the Fabian Society in Britain) – that is allegedly ‘responsible’ but whom never seem to actually have an individual (or individuals) behind it and is just attacked as a vague whole who ‘must be stopped’ but apparently can’t be individually named and shamed. (4)

So, thus this ‘good jew’ could be ‘good jew’, a ‘Christian Freemason’, a ‘philanthropic Satanist’ and so on. The concept revolves around the fact that the ‘good’ or ‘evil’ ‘other’ doesn’t have any fixed characteristics and thus deflects blame in differing ways making them utilitarian to an individual within social groups which have - as part of their group norms - the belief that an ‘evil other’ is in some way responsible or to blame that ‘other’ themselves as they aren’t blaming or using an existent individual and thus cannot be contradicted unless closely questioned (which is very unlikely in most social situations).

This then means that suggesting there is a ‘good jew’ is a meaningless thing to do and to demonstrate this to those who doubt this then I would suggest asking yourself the following two simple questions.

Do you believe that there is such a thing as a ‘good Nazi’?

If one indeed existed would that then mean that ‘all Nazis are/were good’ or at least neutral?

In both instances I think we can reasonably suggest that many people will respond by saying that there is no such thing as a ‘good Nazi’ and that even if there were then this wouldn’t mean that ‘all Nazis were good’ or in any way neutral.

So then ask yourself why then would a ‘good jew’ contradict the rule - if they indeed exist - as if they do then so do ‘good Nazis’: do they not?

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References

(1) http://www.calvin.edu/academic/cas/gpa/schotte.htm

(2) On this please see my article https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-myth-and-reality-of-schrodingers

(3) For a brief overview of how this categorization works please see: Roisin Healy, 2001, ‘Anti-Jesuitism in Imperial Germany: The Jesuit as Androgyne’, pp. 153-155 in Helmut Walser Smith, 2001, (Ed.), ‘Protestants, Catholics and Jews in Germany 1800-1914’, 1st Edition, Berg: New York

(4) On this please see may article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-lure-to-blame-isms-race-and-the