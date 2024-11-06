According to a short television documentary segment aired in 2018 by German state-owned broadcaster ‘Deutsche Welle’ (hereafter DW) titled ‘Cross-dressing among Nazi-era German Wehrmacht soldiers’: the troops of the Third Reich were notorious cross-dressers and transvestites.

Predictably the DW segment claimed that ‘cross-dressing was popular in the Wehrmacht’ (1) and while noting it was ‘likely due to the strong carnival tradition’ (2); they never-the-less promote the idea that ‘these [photos] show [widespread] homosexuality in the Wehrmacht’ (3) and therefore they argue that because the Third Reich tolerated cross-dressing in the Wehrmacht this was therefore hypocritical considering that homosexuality was illegal in the Third Reich and heavily ‘persecuted’. (4)

The problem with this narrative becomes quickly apparent when we note that homosexuality had long been illegal in Germany and the so-called ‘conservative’ governments of the Kaiser era and the various liberal, socialist, conservative and Catholic governments of the Weimar Republic had long quietly tolerated it being quite publicly flouted despite their official disapproval. (5) The Third Reich merely enforced already extant anti-homosexual laws and immediately shut down (often jewish-run) homosexual advocacy organizations and pro-homosexual magazines as early as February 1933. (6)

We can immediately see that the Third Reich was merely actually doing what all previous German governments had claimed they were going to actually do/were doing and predictably DW try to perversely suggest that the Wehrmacht was filled with cross-dressing homosexuals.

The basis of the DW segment is the research of a German photographer/photo-historian named Martin Dammann who notes that:

‘The photos show soldiers, who we know as Nazi fighters, all of a sudden from a side we would never have expected. There is suddenly a certain softness, a sentimentality. You start seeing them as people longing for something.’ (7)

This is fair enough in that Dammann is here (correctly) noting that German soldiers serving the Third Reich were human beings too and had similar loves, likes and pet peeves to any other European at the time. In essence he is merely suggesting we look at the soldiers of the Wehrmacht as being human beings like any other not just as ‘Nazi soldiers’ and thus ‘evil sub-humans deserving of no mercy’.

Dammann continues by stating that:

‘There are photos like these in all photo albums from wars. The crazy thing is that in German albums from the Second World War particularly many of these photos can be found.’ (8)

Now Dammann here is merely claiming something he anecdotally believes – that the Wehrmacht photo albums he has found have far more instances of this than those from other armies of the Second World War – not something he has performed a frequency analysis of in order to actually prove it.

However, when we note that Dammann here is completely leaving out any and all context to these ‘Wehrmacht cross-dressing photos’ and failing to note that – for example – cross-dressing was common as a form of entertainment among Allied prisoners of war in German-run (9) as well as Italian-run prisoner of war camps (10) during the entirety of the Second World War.

Then we can immediately see that Dammann’s claims here are likely mistaken or dishonest – depending if we want to be charitable or not – especially given there is a significant historical literature on such cross-dressing before, during and after the Second World War that Dammann and DW fail to bring up because it completely cripples their attempt to imply ‘widespread homosexual cross-dressing’ in the Wehrmacht during the Second World War.

As Vickers and Jackson explain in the context of equally ‘homophobic’ British army before and during the Second World War:

‘Men donning female clothing as a means of entertainment has a long and celebrated history, both in music halls and in celebrations and events such as university rag weeks. For working class men and women in particular, bawdy drag acts were an important cultural trope. In the armed forces, female impersonation undertaken by personnel for their colleagues dates back to at least the eighteenth century. During the First World War, entertainment in the trenches took many forms but men often mimicked civilian drag performances. It was estimated by the historian J. G. Fuller that 80 per cent of the divisions that served in active war theatres during the war had an established concert party attached to them. During the Second World War, service personnel found it necessary to supplement the official entertainment that was provided and formed their own concert parties, often with a female impersonator at the helm. Numerous organizations were set up specifically to entertain the troops, including Stars in Battledress, the Army Welfare Players, and the Entertainments National Service Association (ENSA). The latter, ENSA, was the biggest and most active wartime organization. Founded in 1939 by Basil Dean and Leslie Henson, and with logistical support from the Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes (NAAFI), ENSA staged over 2 million concerts during the Second World War. However, it could not deliver performances in sufficient quantity, especially to units stationed overseas and in areas considered to be dangerous, and there was too much variation in the quality of what it could deliver. Not even the appearance of a stellar performer could satisfy all audiences.’ (11)

Further they point out that:

‘In contrast, unofficial concert parties made use of local talent and were free to deliver material that suited the tastes and temperament of each individual unit, whether that was a ‘straight’ play or a colleague dressed in female clothing reciting a ‘blue’ song. The maintenance of morale was essential, and unofficial performers based within their units frequently knew how best to keep it up.’ (12)

In essence the British troops – as with the Wehrmacht – made use of a long-established tradition of cross-dressing (or carnival as Dammann rightly points out) to relieve their stress, worry and boredom while on – or near – the front lines as way to help the troops deal with their situation where there was a real paucity of entertainment.

Such a tradition – which was arguably easily more widespread and long-standing among the British than the German military – (13) was not homosexual in any meaningful sense but rather just – as Vickers and Jackson have pointed out – (14) a long-standing form of working-class entertainment juxtaposed to war time.

The ‘cross-dressers’ were not generally considered as ‘sex objects’ and the famous British ‘Carry On’ comedy films were also simply a continuation of this long-standing genre as they also go on to explain:

‘Men performing as women formed a large part of the unofficial entertainment laid on by theatrical subunits, whether organized as part of an evening’s entertainment or merely as a means of passing the time. Richard Buckle, an officer in the army, amused his colleagues by dressing as a prepubescent girl and singing an ‘obscene’ song called ‘My Little Pussy’. The comedy of the officer’s routine lay in the unsubtle double entendre created by his prepubescent persona and the vulgar content of the song that he performed. To a contemporary audience, this is a disquieting juxtaposition, not least because it hints at paedophilic desire, yet it fell within a comedic trope very familiar to the men, exemplified, for example, by Donald McGill’s bawdy seaside postcards. This genre of humour also survives well past the war, an obvious example being the Carry On films that began in 1958. Moreover, however sexually suggestive and discomforting the performance might appear to a modern-day observer, its favourable impact on Buckle’s colleagues was indisputable.’ (15)

Vickers and Jackson’s point is well-taken in that these ‘cross-dressing photos’ are not to be taken as implied homosexuality or an actual desire to dress as women, but rather a form of comedy and entertainment that has almost entirely disappeared since, but which can still be seen in the aforementioned ‘Carry On’ films.

Thus, when Dammann states that:

‘There is no way to prove anything. I am only guessing too, but I think these actors were both homosexuals and heterosexuals.’ (16)

He is being extremely disingenuous since involvement in such a comedic drag performance did not imply homosexuality at all at the time (17) and despite the British government’s official disapproval of such behaviour. (18) Troupes of cross-dressing British military personnel entertaining the troops were a common sight in before the First and Second World Wars (19) which similarly does not suggest – let alone evidence - that the British military was filled to the brim with ‘cross-dressing homosexuals’ either.

The reality is likely to be what Dammann says earlier in the DW segment when he states that:

‘I also believe that the situation of the [Nazi] soldiers was special. For years, they were further away from home than they could ever have imagined. They were also especially isolated. Maybe there was more of a need for a temporary escape than in other armies.’ (20)

Put another way: the soldiers of the Wehrmacht were often far from home, in the middle of no-where (say on the Eastern front) and they had a lot of spare time on their hands. So, the German troops – like their British, American and French opponents – found ways to entertain themselves via a long-established working class comedic tradition which then made it into various photo albums from the Second World War which Dammann and DW are trying to imply ‘suggest widespread homosexuality’ which is complete and utter nonsense.

Dammann’s later attempt to read ‘political subversiveness’ into the photos is simply ridiculous as he states that:

‘There is an interesting idea by the sociologist Erving Goffman, who said that real life sort of circumvented [Nazi] ideology. So, on the one hand, you had this ideological framework, but on the other hand actual life which found another path. That’s how I would interpret these photos too.’ (21)

This is easy to address in that the Third Reich didn’t oppose German folk traditions such as carnival – such as their carnival the ‘Narrenrevolte’ in Cologne in 1935 and the ‘Nacht der Amazonen’ in Munich that was held annually from 1936 to 1939 – and as such the cross-dressing tradition that was common enough at German carnivals would have been seen as an expression of German cultural life albeit probably with some slight disapproval due to possible homosexual implications that would be considered ‘un-German’.

It was not ‘subversive’ for the troops of the Wehrmacht to entertain themselves via a long-established working class comedic tradition that means something completely different in its cultural and historical context from what drag performances do today.

Hence, we can see that Dammann and DW are simply trying to read something into these photos that simply isn’t actually there, and they are doing so deliberately since they fail to mention any real context whatsoever!

Indeed, we have plenty of similar photos of both British (22) and American (23) troops doing exactly the same as the Wehrmacht troops were doing in their ‘drag performances’ but with the one key difference that the Third Reich didn’t officially support such performances while the British (24) and Americans (25) did!

