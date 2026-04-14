In a recent article by Britain’s ‘Daily Telegraph’ they trumpet the idea that ‘jews feel unsafe on British university campuses’ and to be honest my immediate thought was simply ‘good’. Having had such an experiences, myself as a nationalist and not able to even remotely air my political views – as well as having to have had to actively hide them – for ‘fear of the jews’ on British university campuses before I left the land of my birth for the new world going on for two decades ago. My initial chuckle however gave way to more sober critical scrutiny however as I read the ‘Daily Telegraph’ article which claimed that:

‘Jewish students are being shunned by anti-Semitic housemates, they have claimed. Anti-Semitism has been “normalised” on campus with a fifth of students saying they would be reluctant to, or would never, share a flat with Jews, according to a report. The Union of Jewish Students (UJS) published research on Monday revealing “disturbing” evidence of anti-Semitism across UK universities. It says: “Jewish students have told us they have faced physical and verbal abuse, social ostracisation and widespread anti-Semitic attitudes.” It also warned that “anti-Semitism has become normalised on our campuses” and that “glorification of terrorism is prevalent and unpunished”. The report found that nearly one in four students, or 23 per cent, has seen behaviour that targets Jewish students for their religion or ethnicity.’ (1)

The problem of course is that there is nothing in either the article or the report itself about jews being actively shunned by housemates for ‘being jewish’, but there is one report about an anti-Zionist student encouraging other students not to be friends with a student because they are a Zionist.

This isn’t ‘anti-Semitism’ in any way, shape or form, but rather is simply classic students being… well… students and trying to encourage ‘No Platform’ positions against their opponents which jews themselves have advocated – and utilized - against both anti-Zionists and anti-Semites like me for decades at this point in order to prevent their critics being heard. (2)

Thus, it is extremely hypocritical not to mention ironic for jews to complain about the same tactics that they have deployed for decades now finally being deployed against them.

What is good for the goose is not good for the gander apparently.

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References

(1) https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/03/16/jewish-students-shunned-by-anti-semitic-housemates/

(2) On this cf. Evan Smith, 2020, ‘No Platform: A History of Anti-Fascism, Universities and the Limits of Free Speech’, 1st Edition, Routledge: London