Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Billy Thistle's avatar
Billy Thistle
2d

Thank you for your detailed work deflating the American Schindler, a typical case of Holocaust- defying puffery.

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Pauline C's avatar
Pauline C
2d

Great piece Karl. Ty. Hope you + family are well 🙏 x

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