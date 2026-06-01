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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Jun 1

the world needs to urgently rid itself of genocidal supremacist psychopaths.

if anyone claims those words are antisemitic he, by doing so, states that ' jews ' are genocidal supremacist psychopaths...

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Qlqxxqq
Jun 2

A small snippet from the entire article.

256 references to 6,000,000 Jews prior to the Nuremberg Trial announcement

1900 – Stephen S. Wise, New York Times, June 11, 1900 “There are 6,000,000 living, bleeding, suffering arguments in favor of Zionism.”

1902 – Encyclopaedia Britannica, 10th Edition, Vol. 25, 1902, page 482 “While there are in Russia and Rumania six millions of Jews who are being systematically degraded …”

1902 – Samuel W. Goldstein, New York Times, November 27, 1902 “PLEA FOR ZIONISM … In answer I would say: Does Dr. Silverman represent the 6,000,000 Jews in Russia, 300,000 in Roumania and the 1,000,000 in Galicia?”

1903 – The Jewish Criterion (Pittsburgh), September 18th, 1903, page 6 ” … six million downtrodden brethren.”

1904 – The Jewish Criterion (Pittsburgh), February 19th, 1904, page 2 ” …  where five or six million people existed under persecution.”

1904 – The Jewish Criterion (Pittsburgh), October 7th, 1904, page 1 ” … the final and definite deliverance of the six millions of Russian, Roumanian and Galician Jews … transporting five or six million people over the sea.”

1904 – Israel Zangwill, New York Times, October 20, 1904 “The problem does not relate to the American Jews, but to the 6,000,000 in Russia. The Russian Government has consented to allow the Jews to leave,”

1905 – New York Times, January 29th, 1905 “He declared that a free and a happy Russia, with its 6,000,000 Jews, would possibly mean the end of Zionism, since the abolition of the autocracy would practically eliminate the causes that brought Zionism into existence.”

1905 – New York Times, November 1st, 1905 “From 1800 to 1902 he caused 6,000,000 Jewish families to be expelled from Russia …”

1906 – New York Times, March 25th, 1906 ” … the condition and future of Russia’s 6,000,000 Jews were made on March 12 in Berlin to the annual meeting of the Central Jewish Relief League of Germany by Dr. Paul Nathan … He left St. Petersburg with the firm conviction that the Russian Government’s studied policy for the “solution” of the Jewish question is systematic and murderous extermination.”

1907 – The Jewish Criterion (Pittsburgh), October 18th, 1907, page 13 ” … for six million people cannot emigrate.

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