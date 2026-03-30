Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Billy Thistle's avatar
Billy Thistle
Mar 30

I think the baby's snub/button nose can not naturally become the aquiline/Roman nose of adult Hessy.

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William Beedie's avatar
William Beedie
Mar 30

Separate human group in the first paragraph, Surely you mean Separate SUB HUMAN Group

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