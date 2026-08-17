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Jim Rizoli's avatar
Jim Rizoli
4h

Jews and Catholics have to make martyrs of their people in the camps...makes for good PR and shows the Germans as the evil ones. Dying of natural causes not good enough for the next Holocaust movie.

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Pauline C's avatar
Pauline C
4h

Excellent! Ty.

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