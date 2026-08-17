I was recently asked by a reader about whether I had looked into the death of Fr. Titus Brandsma – a Dutch Carmelite Friar as well as a fanatical opponent of National Socialism – who died in the camp hospital at Dachau in July 1942.

I hadn’t particularly as there are quite a few Catholic ‘Concentration Camp Martyrs’ and most of whom are either completely bogus – like the anti-Semite and Polish nationalist Saint Maximillian Kolbe who died in Auschwitz in 1941 of a heart attack but was claimed in 1945 by a Polish alleged ‘witness’ to have been murdered by the Germans with a phenol injection – or claims based on assumptions (X died in a concentration camp = murdered in a gas chamber) such as Saint Edith Stein who died (almost certainly from a mix of sustained self-inflicted malnutrition combined with having contracted typhoid fever) in Auschwitz in September 1942.

We’ll come back to Stein in a seperate article as her story is extremely similar to Brandsma’s and she likely died because she was moved through the same transit camp in the Netherlands – Kamp Amersfoort – as Brandsma albeit a few months later in 1942 not because the ‘Nazis killed her’.

But that discussion is for a little bit later as well as my forthcoming article debunking the myth of Stein being ‘gassed’ at Auschwitz in September 1942.

Let’s get back to Brandsma whose ‘official story’ is well-summarized by the Catholic writer Bert Ghezzi as follows:

‘However, Father Brandsma made his most significant contribution at age sixty as a steely opponent of the Nazis. Johannes De Jong, archbishop of Utrecht, commissioned him to unite the Catholic press against the Nazi invaders. He drafted a letter urging all editors to refuse to publish Nazi propaganda at whatever cost and personally delivered it to fourteen of the most important Catholic papers. Then the German security forces arrested him and jailed him at Scheveningen. He appeared before one official who said he respected Titus’ firm convictions, but regarded him as a “very dangerous person.” Confined to a dark, windowless cell, Father Brandsma gathered spiritual strength in its solitude. […] Finally the Nazis sent Titus to Dachau where they forced him to work from 5:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. He was sick with uremic poisoning and a severe foot infection, but his captors did not cut him any slack. Repeatedly they punched, beat, and gouged him, leaving him bloody and unconscious in the mud. But Titus frustrated his jailers with his forbearance. “Don’t yield to hatred,” he told other prisoners. “We are here in a dark tunnel but we have to go on. At the end, the eternal light is shining for us.” Because of his disease the Nazis ultimately put Titus in the camp hospital, where endured degrading medical experiments. When they found him too weak for further tests, they killed him with a lethal injection on July 16, 1942.’ (1)

The Arolsen Archives provides a far less hagiographic and fuller picture of both Brandsma’s anti-Nazi activities (basically Brandsma was committing treason in wartime against the occupying power and relying on the Catholic Church’s authority to defend him from the occupying power’s fully justified and quite legal reprisals) and his time in the German custody when they write how:

‘As well as criticizing the Nazi regime as “inhuman” in his lectures as a university professor, he also fought against the dissemination of Nazi propaganda in the newspapers he was connected with. It was important to him that readers should never have reason to doubt the clear position of the church. In support of this goal, he wrote critical articles in newspapers, spoke at conferences, and gave lectures against National Socialism. He even expelled a German professor from his university who turned out to be a Nazi. After the occupation of the Netherlands, “his” Roman Catholic Journalists’ Association was banned, the freedom of the press ended. Instead, only press releases and reports that came from “official sources” were allowed to be published. However, Titus Brandsma continued his fight to maintain the freedom of the Catholic press. This is why he came to the attention of the Gestapo, who gave the following official reason for his arrest: “Arrested for attempting to coordinate collective resistance of the Catholic press to the reorganization of the press as a whole.” After solitary confinement in Scheveningen and deportation to the Amersfoort transit camp, he was taken to Dachau concentration camp on June 19, 1942. Physically weakened from hard work, hunger, and abuse, he had to go to the sick bay only about a month after his arrival. He is said to have given away his last tobacco on his way there.’ (2)

Now the obvious problem here is that the official narrative on Brandsma – as summarized and narrated by Ghezzi – completely removes the following (aside from getting the date of Brandsma death in Dachau wrong by ten days which I assume was an uncaught typo by Ghezzi who meant 26th July not 16th July):

A) Brandsma committed acts of treason/resistance against the legal occupying power.

B) Brandsma was actively working to get fellow academics who believed in – or were in any way supportive of – National Socialism removed from their chairs at the Catholic University of Nijmegen (now Radboud University) of which he was Rector during the 1930s.

C) Brandsma’s time in Kamp Amersfoort.

It also adds in various unsupported/hearsay claims about Brandsma being ‘repeatedly punched, beat, gouged and being left him bloody and unconscious in the mud’. (3)

This naturally is completely unsupported by the evidence as no punishment file on Brandsma has ever been found - and we have his inmate file from Dachau as we shall see below - and official forms had to been filled documenting any physical punishment whatsoever and anything more significant had to be pre-authorized (e.g., such as confinement to a prison cell, public punishment etc.) in writing by either the camp commandant for minor punishments (for example solitary confinement) or by the Central Concentration Camp Administration in Berlin upon submission by the camp commander of a punishment form for more significant punishments (for example public flogging/whipping, extended solitary detention, execution etc.). (4)

The medical care at Dachau’s hospital according to the actual camp documentation was pretty good – although far behind the advanced healthcare offered to prisoners at Auschwitz – (5) and the ill-treatment of inmates at the camp has been grossly and often outrageously exaggerated.

Evidence of this isn’t hard to find given that between 1933 and 1945 over 200,000 people were inmates at Dachau (6) of which it is estimated only 31,951 died of which circa 66 percent (21,088) died in the last seven months of the war (i.e., circa November 1944 to May 1945). (7) This number also includes 2,226 inmates who died in May 1945 after Dachau had been overrun and occupied by the Western Allies and 223 inmates who were killed in March 1944 by RAF/USAAF bombing and strafing of work parties from Dachau. (8)

The last seven months of the war were coincidentally when large numbers of inmates from the eastern camps – Auschwitz, Majdanek, Stutthoff etc. – arrived at the western camps – like Dachau, Bergen-Belsen, Buchenwald etc. – and were incorporated into their populations but without the facilities to properly process or keep them healthy and they’d also turned up with the diseases more common to the eastern camps, malnourished and probably also exhausted from forced marches to the West in order to avoid capture by the rapidly advancing Red Army.

Ergo the last seven months of Dachau’s existence as a concentration camp were not in any way, shape or form representative of Dachau’s prior existence from 1933 to November 1944, but this is usually assumed – as is the case with Ghezzi - because it makes it easy to slide in nonsensical badly (or non-evidenced) barbarity and brutality into Dachau (as well as other camps) to make the hagiographic account of Brandsma more gory and horrible and thus his ‘resistance’ to the supposed ‘evils’ even the more remarkable and saintly.

It is an exercise in bad propaganda to claim Dachau was ‘hell on earth’ as Ghezzi tries to make it out to be; it was certainly a hard and spartan place where inmates were expected to work for their keep as well as a method by which to turn opponents of National Socialism into proponents of it (the concept behind the famous camp motto ‘Arbeit macht Frei’ [= ‘Work Makes You Free’]) but it wasn’t some hell on earth fantasy. A good comparison would be how modern US federal prisoners operate where inmates are kept – relatively speaking – fed, watered and often also busy with work (famously license plates) while the guards aren’t their friends but also usually aren’t out to kick the snot out of them randomly for the hell of it.

Put another way if we exclude the last seven months of the war – which remember is not when Brandsma was there – then Dachau would have been a glorified open air prison with manual labour that was a hard spartan place but quite livable and survivable as over 84 percent of inmates at Dachau survived not withstanding early claims by Philip Auerbach – the Allied appointee as ‘Bavarian Commissioner for Racial, Religious and Political Persecutees and the Commissioner for Restitution’ in 1945 who was a jewish ‘Holocaust Survivor’ - that ‘238,756 individuals were cremated [read ‘murdered’ - KR] at Dachau’ which was 38,756 more than the entire number of inmates who ever in Dachau. (9)

So then if Dachau wasn’t ‘hell on earth’ then how did Brandsma die?

The truth is we have known for a very long time how Brandsma died, but next to nobody wants to talk about it because he wasn’t ‘killed with a lethal injection’ (10) nor was he ‘subjected to medical experiments’ as both Ghezzi and the Arolson Archives claim (11) albeit the Arolson Archives are clearer that this is a claim based on hearsay when they write that:

‘A camp doctor is said to have performed medical experiments on him before he died, presumably by lethal injection, at 1:50 p.m. on July 26, 1942.’ (12)

Basically, the claim is hearsay, but the problem for credulous Catholic hagiographers like Ghezzi is that we now know a lot more about the (small-scale) medical experiments – mainly conducted by Dr. Sigmund Rascher – at Dachau in that his high-altitude experiments lasted from 22nd February 1942 to the start of July 1942 (13) that used 180-200 Dachau inmates as tests of which 10 were volunteers, 130-150 were inmates already under a death sentence and 40 were prisoners not under a death sentence, but were forced to take part by the camp authorities for unknown reasons (possibly due to disciplinary issues/criminality within Dachau itself). We only have testimony evidence as to the number of deaths in these experiments which is claimed to be roughly 70-80 individuals, (14) but we have no independent confirmation of this so it may well be significantly lower than the original claim made at the Nuremberg Trials cited here. (14)

While Rascher’s freezing experiments were conducted between August 1942 and May 1943 (15) which rules them out in Brandsma’s case as does the nature of the high-altitude testing – which consisted of putting prisoners in a pressure chamber then the pressure being ramped up to that found at very high altitudes and then the prisoner being brought out and then various methods were then used to try to get him back to normal health – that would have meant that Brandsma would have been in the hospital for most – if not all – of his short time at Dachau and his manner of death is not consistent with such an experiment (as we shall see) but also because he only arrived at Dachau on 19th June 1942 (which we know from Brandsma’s camp registration card) just days before the high-altitude experiments ended making him an extremely unlikely candidate for late inclusion in experiments these experiments by Rascher.

The only other possible alleged medical experiment at Dachau that we know about that Brandsma could have been subjected to is the little known phlegmon experiments that occurred between 1942 and 1943 and about which we know very little other than that inmates were allegedly injected with pus to bring on a known infection, which then doctors at Dachau tried to cure in various new and novel ways. These experiments also have the benefit that they allegedly included at least one batch of clergy as the subjects of the experiments. (16)

However, the problem is that our only source for this claim is Heinrich Stohr – an inmate who was imprisoned at Dachau for anti-Nazi political activism and who worked as a nurse at Dachau who testified at the Nuremberg Trials – and no documentation or other references to such a program have ever been discovered. So, while it is just about plausible that Brandsma was part of these alleged phlegmon experiments; the existence and reality of these alleged experiments has not been proven by documentary evidence of any kind and as such they remain hearsay based only on Stohr’s post-war claims (and Stohr is at a best a dubious witness for obvious reasons).

We also do not when in 1942 the alleged phlegmon experiments began and as such it is perfectly possible – even quite likely – that if did indeed happen then they began after Brandsma had on 26th July 1942 died given that they ran into 1943.

We can thus see the idea that Brandsma was subjected to medical experiments at Dachau is dubious at best and likely a complete post-war fabrication as part of the mass canonization of ‘Holocaust Saints’ (many with extremely dubious death stories such as Saint Maximillian Kolbe and Saint Edith Stein) undertaken by Pope John-Paul II throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

So, if Brandsma wasn’t ‘tortured in medical experiments’ by the Germans at Dachau then what of his death?

The key document on this is the obvious – and rarely cited by Brandsma’s Catholic hagiographers – one: his death certificate issued by the German authorities at Dachau.

I have highlighted the relevant passages on Brandsma’s death certificate from Dachau’s archival records, which is below: (17)

The key features to pick out are that it states that Brandsma died on 26th July 1942 at Dachau – in the camp hospital is necessarily implied – at circa 2 a.m. and that the Bavarian state police had been informed of his death on 27th July 1942 and that he had died due to ‘failure of heart and circulation due to intestinal catarrh’ with this – the official death certificate – being issued on 29th July 1942.

This is corroborated by Brandsma’s prisoner index and registration card at Dachau which I reproduce below: (18)

There is no reference here (or in any other German documentation [which would be required incidentally and nor were the Germans shy about recording executions and the reasons for them in their own camp documentation]) to Brandsma being executed for any reason or of any phenol injection – these seem to be post-war claims based on nothing, but hearsay uncritically and war time propaganda (primarily from the Poles but primarily spread by the British and the Soviet Union) presented at the Nuremberg Trial as ‘the truth’ – but rather Brandsma is certified by a German camp doctor as having died from ‘failure of heart and circulation due to intestinal catarrh’.

This is a polite medical way of saying that Brandsma died from persistent (likely watery) diarrhea which then continually dehydrated him causing heart failure.

To quote the English doctor William Tibbles writing in 1913:

‘Intestinal catarrh may be acute or chronic and effect a small or large portion of the small intestines or the colon. Acute intestinal catarrh is almost always attended by diarrhea, is due to the same causes, and requires the same treatment. Chronic catarrh of the bowels is a serious disease, all the more so because it is seldom recognized and treated before considerable time has elapsed and the consequences have become very marked. Catarrh of the small intestines is probably far more common than it is usually supposed to be. It is a cause and a consequence of intestinal dyspepsia and auto-intoxication. It results from long-continued irritation of the mucous membrane by improper food, from defects of the nervous system causing a disturbance of the digestive processes, from continued irritation by the products of fermentation and putrefaction, from the direct action of bacteria on the mucous membrane, from portal stasis or abdominal plethora resulting either from intestinal causes, hepatic congestion, or diseases of the heart. There are, therefore, a large number of causes of catarrh of the small bowels.’ (19)

This is a pretty normal cause of the death the origin of which very likely to have been on one of the major killers in the German concentration camp system during the Second World War: typhus.

Now typhus is a group of different diseases all caused by the same family of bacteria but most of them are flea and tick borne and a very common problem in wartime – both for troops in the field and for concentration/prisoner-of-war camps – and it is why the Germans were shipping the insecticide to all their camps in large quantities: to kill the lice and ticks that carried the typhus bacteria (often in human clothes and human hair).

To give you some idea; this is a photograph of the gas chamber used for inmate and guard clothing (usually referred to as the disinfection chambers of which Dachau had four) which used Zyklon B as the gaseous insecticide: (20)

While this is a photograph of the same gas chamber door in more modern times where you can see the inside: (21)

The point being that the German concentration camps – including Dachau - had a significant amount of specialist sanitary infrastructure built to combat the very disease problem that so afflicted them during the Second World War and they coped well for a time before simply being overwhelmed by huge numbers of inmates (often already infected with highly infectious diseases like typhus) as well as that the very type of diseases that Brandsma’s death certificate suggests that he died of are those the German concentration camp authorities waged a twelve year battle against.

Specifically, the likeliest candidate for the disease that caused Brandsma’s death isn’t actually typhus per se, but rather another condition called typhoid fever – also rampant among soldiers and in concentration/prisoner-of-war camps historically – that produces ‘typhus-like’ symptoms (hence the term ‘typhoid’) but also – crucially – commonly includes almost ubiquitous diarrhea which has often proved fatal in the past (and still can be). (22)

It is also extremely contagious and is usually spread by ingesting food or water contaminated with the faeces of the infected.

You can quickly see how this would be extremely dangerous to soldiers and to concentration camp inmates as well as to prisoners-of-war in camps who were living with little to no sanitation (soldiers) or mass basic sanitation (concentration camp inmates and prisoners-of-war in camps) for long periods of time. Since it only takes one infected person to quickly cause a massive (and likely deadly) outbreak.

But what about Dachau’s generally good sanitation (basic but decent): how could it have broken out in Dachau?

Well, that is where Ghezzi declining to mention Kamp Amersfoort comes in, because Kamp Amersfoort was a Dutch-run transit camp near the city of Utrecht in the Netherlands that was notoriously badly run and through which both Brandsma and Stein were transited a few months apart in 1942 before they arrived at Dachau and Auschwitz respectively.

Kamp Amersfoot was very badly run you see and by March 1943 the German authorities had to shut down Kamp Amersfoot due to the persistent waves of disease in other camps caused by poor conditions there and transferred its prisoners elsewhere in the German concentration camp system, while they completely re-built and expanded the camp which was complete by April/May 1943 when it began to receive prisoners again.

You can get a sense for this by reading the memoirs of Jack Overduin – who was in Amersfoort at around this time – where he writes how:

‘The straw mattresses were too filthy to look at. Numerous ill prisoners had fouled them in every way conceivable, and most had at some time or other served as deathbeds. But these were minor inconveniences, for there were more serious things in store than sleeping on dirty mattresses. Because of the ever-present dust, a block was a breeding ground for disease and infection. The 200 men who occupied a room, entered it with wooden shoes and several times a day. Three times a day the room was swept, which is to say, the dust was stirred up and spread over the beds. Every newcomer received a metal bowl and a spoon. That was the extent of our equipment. Forks were unnecessary because solid foods were seldom served; everything was always thin and watery.’ (23)

From Overduin’s account we can see how badly Kamp Amersfoort was being run by the Dutch authorities tasked with doing so with dirty heavily soiled bedding, poor hygiene and bad food, which was in turn a breeding ground for bacteria resulting in widespread diseases (like typhoid, typhus and others like scarlet fever) and thus also the reason behind the fact that Kamp Amersfoort essentially infected prisoners transited through it – both Brandsma and Stein were likely killed by diseases picked up at Kamp Amersfoort when they were transited through it to Dachau and Auschwitz respectively where they died soon after arrival with both deaths by misattributed to the German authorities ‘murdering’ them – and was a significant part of the reason that the German authorities shut down Kamp Amersfoort in March 1943.

So put simply: Saint Titus Brandsma wasn’t murdered by the Third Reich at all nor was he subjected to any medical experiments, but rather he contracted a disease – likely typhoid fever – at a Dutch-run transit camp outside of Utrecht and died at Dachau as a result with his primary symptom likely being diarrhea, while the German and inmate camp medical staff unsuccessfully tried to save his life.

Then he was turned into a fake Christian martyr by Dutch anti-Nazi (and probably Catholic) propagandists and was then canonized by Pope John-Paul II as one of the Catholic church’s ‘Holocaust martyrs’ even though he simply died from disease not because the Germans killed – or even tried to kill – him.

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References

(1) Bert Ghezzi, 2000, ‘Voices of the Saints: A Year of Readings’, 1st Edition, Doubleday: New York, pp. 706-707

(2) https://arolsen-archives.org/en/news/titus-anno-brandsma-resistance-fighter-and-patron-saint/

(3) Ghezzi, Op. Cit., p. 706

(4) On this see Carlo Mattogno, 2016, ‘Healthcare in Auschwitz: Medical Care and Special Treatment of Registered Inmates’, 1st Edition, Caste Hill: Uckfield, pp. 28-29

(5) On this see Ibid., pp. 46-57

(6) Paul Berben, 1975, ‘Dachau, 1933-1945: The Official History’, 1st Edition, The Norfolk Press: London, p. 19

(7) Ibid., p. 202

(8) Ibid., pp. 95; 281

(9) https://furtherglory.com/DachauScrapbook/deathstatistics.html

(10) Ghezzi, Op. Cit., p. 707

(11) Idem.; https://arolsen-archives.org/en/news/titus-anno-brandsma-resistance-fighter-and-patron-saint/

(12) https://arolsen-archives.org/en/news/titus-anno-brandsma-resistance-fighter-and-patron-saint/

(13) Vivien Spitz, 2005, ‘Doctors from Hell: The Horrific Account of Nazi Experiments on Humans’, 1st Edition, Sentient: Boulder, p. 74

(14) Berben, Op. Cit., pp. 127-128

(15) Spitz, Op. Cit., p. 85

(16) Alfred Pasternak, 2006, ‘Inhuman Research: Medical Experiments in German Concentration Camps’, 1st Edition Akademiai Kiado: Budapest, pp. 134-135; 149

(17) Reproduced from: https://arolsen-archives.org/en/news/titus-anno-brandsma-resistance-fighter-and-patron-saint/

(18) Reproduced from: Idem.

(19) William Tibbles, 1913, ‘Diet in Dyspepsia and Other Diseases of the Stomach and Bowels’, 1st Edition, The Scientific Press: London, Ch. XV

(20) https://furtherglory.com/DachauScrapbook/GasChamber/history.html

(21) Idem.

(22) On this see: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/typhoid-fever/; https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/17730-typhoid-fever; on the history of typhoid fever see: https://www.news-medical.net/health/Typhoid-Fever-History.aspx

(23) Jack Overduin, 1978, ‘Faith and Victory in Dachau’, 1st Editon, Paeideia Press: St. Catherines, p. 59