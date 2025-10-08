Like most people I was shocked – albeit not particularly surprised – when I read of events that occurred recently at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester where two jews - Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby – were murdered; although as it turns out they may have been accidentally shot by the British police responding to the attack itself. (1) Now I don’t care a fig for the lives of Cravitz and Daulby per se precisely because they shouldn’t have been in Manchester in the first place much as their ostensible killer Jihad Al-Shamie should have been either, because neither are English let alone British.

However that doesn’t mean I shouldn’t give their deaths due consideration as they were quite preventable and the bulk of the blame – outside of Al-Shamie’s personal responsibility as well as those who knew of his intentions and the broader problem kebabenings across Britain, Europe and the broader Western world (which no Israel is not part of) – lies not with the British government as jews immediately insisted (2) but rather with the jews themselves and more indirectly the Israeli government.

What do I mean by that?

Well - according to the mainstream jewish narrative which has been somewhat picked up by the mainstream media – the British government has ‘failed to do enough’ to ‘protect’ the jewish community of Britain from attacks of this kind. (3)

The problem with this narrative is that it simply dishonest as the British government between 2024 to 2025 alone has given the jewish community £18 million every year in an annual grant to be spent on the security of jewish institutions – which represents a 147% increase compared to 2022 – (4) plus an additional £54 million in 2024-2025 over four years (so an additional £13.5 million per year assuming it wasn’t just paid in a lump sump up front as it may well have been in 2024/2025). (5)

This money was awarded to the primary jewish ‘defence’ organization – the ‘Community Security Trust’ (hereafter CST) – which is a charitable organization that doesn’t even pay tax and had a reported budget of just below £29 million last year. (6)

Now clearly the British government is not ‘anti-Semitic’ despite all the jewish hullabaloo and incoherent screeching that it is, because the British government allocates no additional or special funding for the security of English and British people (i.e. the ethnic English and ethnic Britons) but allocates tens of millions every year to the jewish community while in 2024 it allocated £117 million over four years (so £29.3 million per year) to the Islamic community for the same purpose. (7)

Hold your horses though before you immediately say ‘well that is more than the jews’ because it is but actually it is less; the reason for this is the Islamic population of Britain at present is circa 6.5 (8) while the jewish population is 0.5%. (9) So, the Islamic population of Britain is roughly seven times the jewish population, while the Islamic security grant is only circa 1.6 times the jewish security grant.

Further there are currently 1,888 mosques in Britain (10) while there are 454 synagogues in Britain. (11)

So, if we do simple mathematics here then the Islamic community gets £61,970 per mosque from the British government over four years, while the jewish community gets £158,590 per synagogue from the British government over four years.

So, the British government is actually giving each synagogue £96,620 more than each mosque in Britain to deal with security, which shows how obviously ludicrous the charge that British government is ‘anti-Semitic’ truly is. It is in fact quite the opposite: the British government is extremely philo-Semitic and has been for decades.

Indeed, need I mention that Sir Keir Starmer himself is married to a practising jewess and himself celebrates jewish holidays despite ‘officially’ being an atheist while explicitly working for jewish interests. (12) Indeed, his Foreign Secretary - and now Deputy Prime Minister - Sir David Lammy’s wife Nicola Green is also jewish (13) while the Labour Party under Starmer is dominated by jewish money on behalf of Israel. (14) Indeed, the former allegedly ‘anti-Semitic’ leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn is himself part-jewish despite desperate jewish attempts to deny this fact. (15)

We can thus see that the claim that the British government in some way hasn’t ‘protected jews’ is frankly ludicrous and the attempt to equate anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism plus demands to ‘crackdown on’ and ‘de-platform’ anti-Zionism/criticism of Israel, because it ‘equates terrorism’ and/or ‘anti-Semitism’ (16) is simply a machiavellian bit of rhetorical framing to demand the total abridgment of free speech as regards Israel, Judaism and the jews in Britain using the Manchester Synagogue Attack of 2nd October 2025 as the ‘justification’.

Now while it would appear that Al-Shamie attacked the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in part because of Israel’s conduct and ongoing attempted ethnic cleansing of Gaza. (17) He also seems to have been motivated by the fact that he was a failure in life who was – to quote the ‘Telegraph’ – a ‘cannabis-smoking university drop-out’ (18) who was long-term unemployed (19) and under investigation/had been bailed by the police for rape. (20)

It thus appears that his political and religious radicalization had much to do with the downward spiral of his life – which is a common theme if you read texts around the psychology of radicalization – and police had been made aware of concerns around his views. (21)

This is no way divorces Al-Shamie’s Islamist politics from Islam itself, but it does however highlight that his motivation was far more personal than it was political in nature albeit justified by politico-religious ideology and language.

It also highlights the fact that the British police could – and should – have stopped Al-Shamie before it ever got to the point of an attack, but because they have been hamstrung for many years by the increasingly shrill and anti-White ‘anti-racism’ laws in Britain – which remember were explicitly brought in via strong jewish support and were even largely written by jews – (22) they were only permitted to primarily go after ‘far right racism’ as was mentioned by then Home Secretary Suella Braverman in 2023. (23)

What this then means is that the reason that Al-Shamie was able to carry out the attack against Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue was both because jews had hamstrung the British police with anti-White ‘anti-racism’ laws that deliberately avoided offending either jews or Muslims but were primarily targeted against law-abiding ‘far right’ ethnic English/British members of the population (who jews perceive to the main threat to them), but are also responsible for ensuring he was in the country in the first place (remember that the great immigration push by the extremely philo-Semitic Labour government of 1997 to 2010) that was the subject of Sir Peter Mandelsohn’s famous ‘we sent out search parties’ to ‘rub the right’s nose in diversity’ boast in 2013. (24)

The jews then provided the official ideological rationale for Al-Shamie’s politico-religious radicalization in the form of their deplorable conduct against the Palestinians in Gaza; presuming – we may assume – that Al-Shamie’s radicalization would result in further anti-White terrorist attacks such as that against the Arianna Grande concert in Manchester on 22nd May 2017. (25)

Jews have never supported English or British nationalism in recent memory – or ever really but that is another article entirely – and indeed have openly advocated flooding Britain, Western Europe and North America with Palestinians from Gaza. (26) While also ensuring – as we have seen – that the door is wide open for non-Whites such as Al-Shamie to come to Britain as well as Western Europe, North America as well as even Oceania so that jews can get the best of both worlds; a Western world that is so multi-racial that jews are safe from the rise of European nationalism but also an ethnocentric nation state to call their own which they can escape to should there ever be a problem.

Thus, we can see that jews bear the bulk of the responsibility for the Manchester Synagogue Attack of 2nd October 2025 not the British government, because they ensured that Al-Shamie was in the country, primed him as – in essence – an anti-White bio-weapon and which they then set off via their ongoing conduct in Gaza but rather than murder the ethnic English and/or ethnic British; Al-Shamie misfired and went off against those he was supposed to advance the agenda of.

