Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SS Man's avatar
SS Man
4h

I’m no German uniform expert, but I also question the open uniform jacket of the “executioner” and the fact that he is seemingly not wearing a shirt under it. I’ve seen several hundred photos of German military in uniform out in the field, and this is the only one I’ve seen where a soldier has it unbuttoned like that with nothing underneath. Meanwhile every other soldier of the photo at best has the typical top button unbuttoned.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karl
mothman777's avatar
mothman777
4h

Thankyou for researching this so deeply, this photograph is thoroughly revealed by you here as a very clear example of an obviously faked Russian (Jewish)-made photo, with some of the soldiers originally having no faces on, which shows that the fakers simply could not be bothered to add further detail, or that they were crudely intending in their naivety to lend the forged photo some atmosphere of antiquatedness, yet the German photographic lenses made by Zeiss that the German armed forces themselves actually used produced extremely clear photographic images, and why would any German soldier ridiculously carry such an extremely poor quality and obviously faked image around with him waiting to be 'discovered' later on their dead body?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karl
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture