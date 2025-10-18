Recently it has become a thing on X/Twitter for jews and/or apologists for the Israeli government – usually both – to witter on endlessly about the ‘Holocaust’ but to try to ‘humanize’ (or put a human face to) the ‘Holocaust’ by citing various specific cases of jews and occasionally non-jews – usually the former but the latter have also been making an appearance as of late in order to try and push ‘Holocaust Remembrance’ as a propaganda/moral shield for the Israeli government of which Czeslawa Kwoka is a good recent example – (1) with a new one being pushed being a jew from Poland named Aron Löwi who died at Auschwitz on 10th March 1942. (2)

Now this is the photograph of Löwi taken circa five days before his death on 5th March 1942 courtesy of ‘Faces of Auschwitz’: (3)

The recoloured version of photograph is also provided by ‘Faces of Auschwitz’: (4)

The story provided regarding Löwi’s life and what happened to him is as follows:

‘Aron Löwi, a Polish Jew, was born in a village of Dulowa on 15 April 1879. A merchant, he was married to Baila (nee Hauptschein). At the time of his arrest, he lived in Zator. Aron was imprisoned in Auschwitz on 5 March 1942 and registered as prisoner 26406. He was sent to the camp from a prison in Tarnów in a group of 26 people. He died in the camp 5 days later, at the age of 62.’ (5)

Now sometimes – as is the case with Löwi - I am both amused and bemused by people trying to argue for the ‘Holocaust’ thesis when they present claims like this without doing any checking what-so-ever and simply assume that because a jew died in concentration camp; this therefore equates ‘Holocaust victim’ as the jewish wannabe microbiologist Lior does on X/Twitter. (6)

The problem you see is that contrary to what Lior implies: Löwi couldn’t have been a ‘Holocaust’ victim, and the reason is simple enough.

Löwi arrives in Auschwitz long after the first alleged ‘experimental gassing’ at Auschwitz occurred between July 1941 and December 1942 according to the various witnesses – the twelve different ‘witnesses’ and reports of this event cannot even agree when it occurred (7) but ‘Holocaust’ scholars tend to place it in the mean range of the different claims in the summer or autumn of 1941 (usually early September) – (8) and just after the famous Wannsee Conference of 20th January 1942 when the ‘Holocaust’ was allegedly decided upon as a policy and the gassings were originally almost completely restricted to the camps of Operation Reinhard which were Belzec (December 1941 but only went operational in mid-March 1942), Chelmno (early December 1941), Sobibor (late April 1942) and Treblinka (early July 1942).

The point being that Auschwitz really doesn’t figure in the ‘Holocaust’ in the official narrative of ‘mass murder’ till early 1942 at the earliest (9) after the time that Löwi arrives in the camp and dies soon afterwards.

This is typical of the problem we see with ‘Holocaust’ propaganda because its proponents rarely know much… about… well… the ‘Holocaust’ and thus regularly contradicts the official narrative with what they assume happened; largely on the basis of watching television documentaries in my experience.

Lior also misses the obvious – well rather she tries to spin it to be something it is not – when she claims that the recoloured version of Löwi’s admittance photograph of Auschwitz shows the ‘yellow star for his faith’ – (10) the Third Reich and Judaism both rely on ancestry to determine jewishness which Lior deliberately misleads her readers about (probably because it’d cause too many awkward questions) – and the ‘red triangle for his defiance’. (11)

This is again deliberately misleading from Lior precisely because the red triangle meant that Löwi was in German custody primarily because he was a political prisoner not because he was a jew or in some way ‘defiant’.

Let’s assume that the re-colouration is correct – there is no mention of Löwi’s Gestapo file, so I assume there is no solid information about the actual colour of the triangle and the Auschwitz Memorial Museum are using the red triangle of political prisoners as the most acceptable of the triangle identifications in the re-colouration - and not say green triangle of the career criminal, the black triangle of the asocial individual (for example the workshy) or the famous pink triangle of the homosexual.

This then means that the likeliest reason for Löwi’s arrest was because he was associated with the political left, which was a common political identification for jews in pre-war Poland so much so that modern scholars have been desperately trying to claim that the Communist Party of Poland (the KPP) was not in fact a ‘jewish party’ while quietly admitting that it was.

To quote Piotrowski’s summary of the scholarship:

‘According to Andrzej Zwolinski, in Polish court proceedings against communists between 1927 and 1936, 10 percent of those accused were Polish Christians and 90 percent were Jews. According to Henryk Cimek, out of the fifteen leaders in the central administration of the Polish Communist Party (Komunistcyzna Partia Polska, or KPP) in 1936, eight were Jews and seven were Poles. Jews consisted 53 percent of the members of the “active center” (aktyw centralny), 75 percent of the KPP publication apparatus, 90 percent of the International Organization for Help to the Revolutionaries, and 100 percent of the “technical apparatus” of the Home Secretariat. Before the dissolution of the KPP in 1938, Jews accounted for 25 percent of its membership. In the urban centres of central Poland, that membership rose to 50 percent.’ (11)

So put another way Löwi was most likely associated with the political left in Poland and the likeliest candidate being the Communist Party of Poland (the KPP) which would account for his status as a political prisoner and the fact that he was being held in the prison not the jewish ghetto at Tarnow. (12) This means that Löwi was not being held by the German authorities primarily as a jew but rather as some kind of political and/or social criminal.

This is also why Löwi is transferred directly to Auschwitz from Tarnow in March 1942 before the jewish ghetto was transferred to Belzec – which was just going operational in the days after Löwi died – in June 1942. (13) The reason for this transfer of the prisoners in Tarnow prison to Auschwitz in March 1942 and then the immediate transfer of the jews from the ghetto of Tarnow to Belzec from June 1942 is fairly obvious from the ‘survivor account’ of Abraham Komet: a particularly bad outbreak of typhus had begun in January 1942. (14)

This then makes perfect sense of the German policy of moving everyone they could out of the Tarnow prison directly what was then primarily a prison camp in the form of Auschwitz in March 1942 and then sending all the jews in the ghetto at Tarnow they could to Belzec from June 1942.

Now the traditional narrative has it that jews who went to Belzec were murdered by the Germans there – by use of special ‘electric floors’ no less – so Löwi cannot of gone to Auschwitz via Belzec to die in the orthodox ‘Holocaust’ narrative; so he must have gone to Auschwitz directly which makes sense given he was primarily a political/social prisoner not a jewish prisoner. Thus, he was able to be transported out of Tarnow quicker along with his fellow prisoners then would otherwise be the case if he were just a jew in the ghetto at Tarnow.

The irony here is that Lior and other ‘Holocaust’ propagandists are essentially re-writing history here to claim that Löwi was some kind of ‘resister’ when the likeliest reason the Germans had arrested him is because he was a prospective member of ‘Stalin’s Willing Executioners’ not because he was a harmless jew who had ‘spoken out against Hitler’ or some such nonsense.

Further they try to present Löwi as being a ‘Holocaust’ victim when – as we can see – his jewishness was actually relatively incidental to the Germans and the Germans – true to form – actually tried to save Löwi’s life by transferring him to Auschwitz from the prison at Tarnow in March 1942.

That this endeavour was unsuccessful is obvious, but why did Löwi die?

Naturally Lior and other ‘Holocaust’ propagandists trumpeting Löwi’s story seek to imply he ‘died in the Holocaust’ and usually without saying it: in a ‘gas chamber’ and/or ‘because the Germans murdered him’.

They reproduce the relevant page of the Auschwitz ‘Death Book’ that gives the inmate numbers, when they died and crucially where they died. Löwi appears in the Auschwitz ‘Death Book’ page for 10th March 1942 identified by his inmate number (#26406) as follows: (15)

This is naturally where Lior and other ‘Holocaust’ propagandists stop and seek to imply that Löwi was ‘gassed’ or in some other way murdered by the German authorities at Auschwitz.

The problem is – of course – that Löwi is listed as dying in Block 20 of Auschwitz and while this means nothing to your average proponent of the ‘Holocaust’; if you know anything about Auschwitz’s history you’ll know exactly where this was.

Was it a ‘gas chamber’, a ‘starvation bunker’ or a punishment cell?

No.

Block 20 of Auschwitz – specifically of Auschwitz I – was the Auschwitz camp hospital and more specifically the ‘Contagious Diseases Ward for Male Prisoners’ which specifically dealt with inmates with diseases like diarrhoea, erysipelas, tuberculosis and – you guessed it – typhus. (16)

And what was had been raging in Tarnow before Löwi had left?

Typhus.

We can even see that Löwi likely has late-stage typhus in the Auschwitz induction photographs of him with his gaunt appearance being typical of the organ failure caused by the impact of typhus on his body and the bloody splodges on his face were likely due – not due to German maltreatment – but rather the increase of blood penetrating the walls of his blood vessels and blood clots in them, which are all known effects of severe untreated typhus. (17)

Thus, we can see that last photographs of Aron Löwi do not show an ‘innocent jewish victim of the Holocaust’ but rather show a jewish leftist political activist – who may well have supported Stalin – who had contracted typhus while in prison at Tarnow and was likely transferred to Auschwitz by the German authorities in order to try and save his life but as he was already too far gone: he died of complications from typhus on 10th March 1942 in Auschwitz’s camp hospital.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) I have debunked the claim that Czeslawa Kwoka was an ‘oppressed Pole’ who was ‘gassed at Auschwitz’ in detail here: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/myth-and-reality-concerning-the-death

(2) https://x.com/ChaiLife613/status/1976420823926804749

(3) https://facesofauschwitz.com/gallery/aron-lowi/

(4) Idem.

(5) Idem.

(6) https://x.com/ChaiLife613/status/1976420823926804749

(7) Carlo Mattogno, 2005, ‘Auschwitz: The First Gassing’, 1st Edition, Theses & Dissertations Press: Chicago, pp. 71-72

(8) Ibid., p. 71

(9) Cf. Carlo Mattongo, 2004, ‘The Bunkers of Auschwitz: Black Propaganda versus History’, 1st Edition, Theses & Dissertations: Chicago, pp. 51-70

(10) https://x.com/ChaiLife613/status/1976420823926804749

(11) Idem.

(12) Tadeusz Piotrowski, 1998, ‘Poland’s Holocaust: Ethnic Strife, Collaboration with Occupying Forces and Genocide in the Second Republic, 1918-1947’, 1st Edition, McFarland: Jefferson, p. 36

(13) https://facesofauschwitz.com/gallery/aron-lowi/

(14) https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/tarnow

(15) https://www.jewishgen.org/yizkor/tarnow/tar1_808.html

(16) https://facesofauschwitz.com/gallery/aron-lowi/

(17) https://www.auschwitz.org/en/museum/about-the-available-data/memories/prisoners-hospital-block-20-in-auschwitz-i-memories/

(18) https://emedicine.medscape.com/article/231374-overview#a5