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GoodBoy BadGoy's avatar
GoodBoy BadGoy
Oct 12

Great article. While correctly listing many of the different souls of National Socialism it under estimates the philosophy of Fascism: the first organic doctrine about total revolution. The reicarnation of the man in the Res Publica.

Fascism although being topically Italian, it is a philisophy that can be adopted by any European nation, by adopting its leading conceptual frame ( pointed out on the Doctrine of Fascism) to the specific social contest and mostly to the different circumstances of Time. Fascism is a doctrin " in fieri" that is, in perennial development. See for example how Fascism morphed from 1919 to 1940, when it was subjected to the king, industrial complex and church. Then compare it with Social Republic's Fascism (1943-45) and its Project for a Constitution containing the most advanced & daring ideas about Social Nationalism .

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Jim Rizoli's avatar
Jim Rizoli
Oct 12

Excellent way to explain it. All working together with a common goal.

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