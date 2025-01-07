When Islamic State (or ISIS/ISIL whatever they want to call themselves) released the video of their beheading of captured journalist Steven Sotloff (by a 'British' Muslim Abdel Majed Abdel Bary no less) (1) I cannot say that I - or anyone else I talked to - was particularly surprised even if we were horrified at the barbarity of the act itself.

What I was surprised about was the sudden chorus of Oy Veys: that Sotloff was such a good jew which was almost immediately struck up by the mainstream and jewish media. I hadn't thought to look up whether Sotloff was jewish since his name seemed to me more Eastern European than jewish so I - along with a great many other people I believe - simply assumed he was an American journalist of Eastern European ancestry.

In line with this we are currently being treated to article after article from the jewish and Israeli media about how Sotloff was both jewish and an Israeli (the latter by choice as he made Aliyah in 2005). (2)

This is in order to emphasize Sotloff's jewishness and rather cynically seek to link Sotloff's status as a victim of a barbaric killing with the jews and Israel more generally (via his own status as both of these things). We can see this in the fact that the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was routinely getting up on his soapbox and publicly exclaiming how Sotloff was killed as a martyr to Israel, 'freedom' and 'democracy'. (3)

Allow to me to dissent from this attempt at creating yet another segment of the eternal victim narrative that jews - especially those of Zionist political sympathies - so love.

My reasons for doing so are really quite simple and can be summarized thus:

A) Sotloff was by all accounts not targeted for kidnap/capture in Syria because he was a jew and/or an Israeli, but rather because he was a foreign journalist and thus had value as a bargaining chip. (4)

B) Sotloff's jewishness was never mentioned to my knowledge by his captors and the fact that they never tried to bargain with Israel as opposed (or in addition) to the United States suggests that it was largely irrelevant to them or they didn't know. (5)

Now in spite of the claim that due to the Sotloff family 'removing all references to his jewishness and Israeli identity from the internet' and the further self-congratulatory assertion that this was further assisted by the Israeli media who deliberately didn't mention either of these points: it meant they somehow 'deceived the Islamic State'. (6)

I simply cannot believe that the former is true: for it is by definition hyperbole.

You cannot delete all references to jewishness or Israeli citizenship from the internet as is claimed: all you can do is remove as many of them as you can, but getting rid of them all is next to impossible as it requires hundreds if not thousands of individuals to co-operate in a timely manner as well as assuming that you had got to the references before Sotloff's captors did.

The former is next to impossible, while the latter is possible but yet unlikely: since the first thing you want to know when you have a foreign journalist or agent in your hands is who they are, who they work for and personal details about them so you know who to contact.

Your first resort for this information after getting their name?

The internet.

Since Sotloff's captors were the ones who by definition knew about his kidnapping first and had a time lag of several days in this case between when he was captured and when it became known to the wider world. (7) It is thus reasonable to suppose that Sotloff's captors - who remember showed themselves to be very internet savvy (whether they were Free Syrian Army or Islamic State at the time) - did know about his jewishness and work for the Jerusalem Post (for example).

The result of understanding this however is that the idea that Sotloff would have been treated even worse/differently or the jews/Israelis somehow pulled the wool over the eyes of the Islamic State are bunk. The fact is that the Islamic State probably knew he was jewish but because it wasn't Israel bombing them: they didn't bring it up.

After all what purpose would it serve to do so?

To make an ideological point they could make without the jewish angle?

Why bother and give the Israelis the opportunity to shriek about 'Islamic anti-Semitism' and then drop bombs on Palestinians in 'retaliation' again?

All thus means that this idea that Sotloff was a 'jewish martyr' or a 'sacrifice' on the altar of 'freedom and democracy' is simply nonsense. Sotloff's jewishness was incidental to his captors who - as we have seen - likely knew about it: what mattered to them was that Sotloff was an American citizen who could be used as potential leverage or propaganda to further their cause.

Therefore it isn't Sotloff the jew they were killing, but rather Sotloff the American citizen.

That doesn't stop Israeli and jewish propagandists trying to conflate the two however!

After all if you cleverly kept Sotloff's jewishness/Israeli citizenship such a secret: how can he be a martyr to jewishness if his killers didn't know about it?

