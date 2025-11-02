Karl’s Substack

brilliant. i would add, regarding colonialism, imperialism and the British Empire (and others, including the French one) that my belief is that... the Jews hide behind the Whites. i read somewhere (but have no proof it is true though) that it was the Rothschilds who financed the colonization of Algeria by the French. Algeria is a very rich country with loads of natural resources which they would have coveted. i would argue it's the same for all other colonies. the Jews are behind the revolution (or however it's called) in England when Cromwell had the king executed. it is the same in France with the so-called 'French' Revolution which wasn't French but... Jewish (Robespierre was Jewish, Rubinstein and Cromwell was an agent of the Jewish / Khazarian mafia). the East India Company played a role to finance imperialism. same with the Hudson Bay Company for America. so my take on it - but it's just me - is that even when it comes to colonialism and imperialism, you could say it is still the Jews and not the Whites who are behind them, which makes your point even stronger, in my opinion.

moreover, i was doing research on the French republic earlier this year and came across interesting information about an American magazine, Executive Intelligence Review, which allegedly contains an article intitled 'The bestial British intelligence of Shelburne and Bentham' by Jeffrey Steinberg which reads:

'The economic crisis across France was one of the conditions that led to the political chaos and the insurrection.

Shelburne prepared the destabilization plan by creating a “workshop of radical writers” in Bowood, composed of Bentham, the Genevan Etienne Dumont, and the Englishman Samuel Romilly. Speeches were prepared, translated, and transported via diplomatic pouch to Paris, where the leaders of the Jacobin Terror—Jean-Paul Marat, Georges-Jacques Danton, and Maximilien Robespierre—delivered impassioned speeches. The archives of the East India Company, showing the payments made to these Jacobin leaders, are still held at the British Museum.' (translation of a translation)

EIR – Volume 21, Numéro 16, 15 avril 1994, p 26

in the same way they used the Romans to crucify Jesus, they used us to colonize, plunder and oppress peoples so now, it's easy to blame the European nations...

this analysis is valuable in any attempt to redirect anybody's attention to the crux of the matter. the human psyche is so infected with lies, white lies and half-truths nowadays that it is almost frightening to name facts (and therefore the Jews) including historical facts. people are afraid to point at the Jews. it's a big step. it's another intellectual 'paradigm' if i can put it that way and so most people will focus on the 'what' rather than the 'who' to avoid the fear, the guilt, the shame, the vulnerability etc. it's no excuse but it shows the degree of intellectual weakness and cowardice indeed.

'Ultimately and with this I conclude, our objective should be to create a society where denial of the genocide is seen as so outrageous, and so despicable that anyone who engages in it would be rendered a pariah.'

-some Jew, in a video i saw over the summer (The jews who stabbed Germany in the back - White Rabbit, here on Substack).

the same quote could be applied to everything else including naming the Jews.

Excellent. I will point out that Marx's original philosophical position was to turn Hegel 'on his head', by which he meant that Hegel posited human action is the 'working out' of Ideas (particularly the Idea of the State). Marx, on the other hand, argue that without actual human beings acting in the real world, ideas - even the idea of the State - were nothing but phantoms of the mind. And that is, more or less, the reality that 'ism-ists' try to obscure.

The jew becomes the problem for non-jews because the jews refuse to give up their ethnocentric advantages derived from the concept of 'jew'.

There are many solutions to this problem, but the most sustainable is for Whites to adopt a thorough-going pro-White ethnocentrism and apply it relentlessly from now until the last jew gives up.

