Jews have no boundaries, no couth and little respect for the dead even sometimes their own.

A good example of this is provided by the recent jewish attacks on the so-called ‘Patron Saint of the Internet’ or ‘God’s Influencer’ Saint Carlos Acutis; (1) where jews weren’t content just to take a back seat and let the Roman Catholic Church canonize Acutis, but rather they – predictably if you know jews – went on the offensive and started shrieking about anti-Semitism.

The issue you see is Acutis is famous for making a website that functions as an online database of eucharistic miracles. Put in laymen’s terms; Acutis catalogued miracles showcasing one of the core theological doctrines of the Roman Catholic Church: consubstantiation (the communion wafer and wine literally transform into the body and blood of Jesus in the consecration during the Mass).

This doesn’t sound like something that should bother to jews to many Catholics today although if they knew some of the history of these – usually medieval - eucharistic miracles then they’d be aware of the fact that the people who are the ‘bad guys’ in these historical accounts/stories are often jews.

As Rossella Tercatin explains in the ‘Times of Israel’:

‘Yet Acutis’s canonization has also stirred criticism, with some noting that the Church has not addressed the antisemitic roots of certain “Eucharistic miracles” Acutis helped promote by creating accessible online databases. A central Christian rite, the Eucharist consists of a memorial action in which worshipers partake of special bread and wine, representing Jesus’ flesh and blood. Before his death, Acutis compiled accounts describing consecrated wafers said to bleed or turn into flesh — sometimes after being allegedly desecrated. In several of these tales, those accused of the profanation were Jews, who were then said to have paid with their lives.’ (2)

Tercatin naturally just assumes the jews are innocent when they are in fact largely not (3) despite their loud claims that to actually investigate the facts of the cases is ‘anti-Semitic’ but then as best I can work out Tercatin is herself jewish.

We further read how Tercatin was buzzing around the Catholic pilgrims in Saint Peter’s Square in the Vatican trying to make Acutis out to be a hardcore anti-Semite – he wasn’t as we shall we see – and accusing the Catholic Church of ‘anti-Semitism’ because it hasn’t repudiated eucharistic miracles that jews are the ‘bad guys’ in:

‘Dolenc noted that, while she was familiar with the concept of Eucharistic miracles, she was not aware of any antisemitic roots associated with them. Asked about whether she believes antisemitism was part of the history of the church, she said that “there is a lot of antisemitism in the history of the world, and that’s not exclusive to the Church.” “I feel Catholicism is very much the fulfillment of Judaism, because, from our perspective, it started with Abraham, and when you go to a Catholic mass, you see a lot of Torah included,” Dolenc said.’ (4)

As well as:

‘Doliwa was not familiar with the antisemitic undertone within Eucharistic miracles, nor the connection with Acutis. “From all I’ve heard, Carlo Acutis was a young boy who fell in love with Christ, and who used technology and the internet to promote Eucharistic miracles,” she said. “I don’t really know much about him.”’ (5)

Jules Gomes – who if you follow Catholic media you’ll know as the former Rome correspondent of the now disbanded corrupt Catholic homosexual bathhouse formerly known as ‘Church Militant’ – (6) similarly prostitutes himself to the Red Sea Pedestrians when he writes – also for the ‘Times of Israel’ – that:

‘But behind the celebration lies a troubling legacy: The very miracles Acutis promoted online are rooted in centuries-old antisemitic myths that have fueled hatred and violence against Jewish communities. Leading Jews and Catholics have criticized Rome for overlooking the antisemitic motifs tied to some of these miracles. Recently, German antisemitism commissioner Felix Klein criticized the Church for ignoring the anti-Jewish aspects of the miracles highlighted by Acutis, which historically led to “the murder of Jews.” Acutis died of leukemia in 2006 at the age of 15, after using the coding skills he learned in school to create a website cataloging accounts of consecrated communion wafers said to bleed or transform into flesh. Although Acutis avoided explicit mention of Jews in these narratives, referring instead to “desecrators” or “malefactors,” the historical sources he drew from — including Church records and devotional literature — often identify the perpetrators as Jewish. The miracles Acutis showcased were part of a larger online exhibition he made that also included Marian apparitions and visions of angels and demons. But among the most prominent eucharistic stories, many portray Jews as Christ-killers who desecrate the host — believed by Catholics to be the real body and blood of Jesus — by stabbing, mutilating, or boiling it. These stories helped embed antisemitic tropes in Christian imagination, inspiring art, relics, processions, and feast days. Executions, pogroms, or mass expulsions of Jews often followed the allegations of sacrilege. “I only checked a couple of the host desecration accounts on Acutis’s site, and they sanitize what is a history of anti-Jewish mythology that resulted in many Jewish deaths,” said Prof. David Kertzer, author of “The Popes Against the Jews: The Vatican’s Role in the Rise of Modern Anti-Semitism.” “The author, presumably the boy to be canonized, accomplished this by deleting the central element motivating these cases: the charge that nefarious Jews were surreptitiously defiling the Eucharist out of hatred for Christianity,” Kertzer, a professor of social science, anthropology and Italian studies at Brown University, told The Times of Israel.’ (7)

What Kertzer doesn’t mention is that we have no reason to suppose that the basic substance of these historical accounts of eucharistic miracles is not fundamentally true; in that you don’t need to believe that when jews stabbed a host it bled everywhere as if it were Christ’s own body at calvary. Rather all it suggests is that jews may have stolen consecrated hosts to profane them as an anti-gentile and anti-Christian act for which we have plenty of evidence (8) that even the most slanted of jewish historians – such as the prolific Cecil Roth – don’t particularly try to deny, but rather simply minimize and move on from. (9)

The point is that jews seek to imply that because the miracle is incredible to anyone but the credulous and the true believer that therefore the whole story is untrue is simply dishonest, because a lot of the eucharistic miracle accounts are written after the fact and often in part to create a local cult which was highly profitable for the local church/churches and ecclesiastics associated with it. (10) We can safely discard the miracles attributed after the fact and keep the fundamental substance of the narrative which is consonant with jewish history and its frequent displays of vicious anti-gentile sentiment. (11)

Now Gomes – like the lickspittle that he is – doesn’t even mention that casts light on the fact that a so-called ‘conservative Catholic’ won’t even defend key miracles that are a significant part of evidence for the reality of consubstantiation cited by Catholic authors; showing his Schmittian ‘exception’ (i.e., who really holds the power and is the elite of society in his mind) is not the Catholic Church but rather the jews as a people not even as a religion.

This informs us of just how weak the Vatican and Catholic ‘public intellectuals’ have gotten these days in that they scrape and kowtow to those who according to the Gospels themselves murdered Jesus; (12) long gone are popes like Paul IV – who issued the violently anti-jewish papal bull ‘Cum Nimis Absurdum’ in 1555 – (13) and hard-line anti-jewish religious fanatics like the Franciscan Saint Bernardino of Siena. (14)

Instead, we are treated to creatures like Gomes that willing put the interests of – as Bernardino of Siena would have it – (15) the jew and the sodomite before that of truth, whether it be Catholic or otherwise.

Now what Gomes does say which is instructive is that Acutis himself actively covered up exactly who the ‘bad guys’ were in the eucharistic miracles that he researched and catalogued – they are correctly labelled as jews in his known sources - preferring to label them as ‘desecrators’ or ‘malefactors’ (16) which I have independently confirmed by looking through examples I already knew involved jews on Acutis’ website that has been preserved. (17)

A good example is the eucharistic miracle of Brussels in 1370 with Acutis styling it as follows:

‘In the Cathedral of Brussels there are many artistic testimonies to a Eucharistic miracle verified in 1370. Desecrators stole Hosts and struck at them with knives as a way of showing their rebellion. From these particles came a flow of living blood. This miracle was celebrated up until some decades ago. There are many reliquaries of different eras that were used to contain the miraculous Hosts of the miracle of the Blessed Sacrament that have been kept to this day in the museum close to the cathedral in an ancient chapel of the Blessed Sacrament. There are tapestries of the 18th century which represent the miraculous event.’ (18)

While the Cathedral of Brussels website explained until recently what – in broad outline – the story actually was:

‘The bronze plaque bears a statement on the so called miracle, which until shortly after World War II had been venerated in the chapel that today serves as the cathedral museum and treasury. In 1370, according to the legend, holy communion wafers began to bleed after being stabbed with daggers by Jews at the synagogue in Brussels. The remains of the hosts were venerated for centuries as the Miraculous Sacrament (Sacrement du Miracle/Sacrament van het Mirakel). It is a fact that in May 1370, six Jews living in Brussels and Leuven were burnt at the stake after being accused of the theft and desecration of the Blessed Sacrament (the so called ‘Blood Libel’). We know that Jewish property was confiscated, and that from the very beginning it was believed that the holy hosts had actually bled. Later on, in the XVIIth and XVIIIth centuries, it was asserted that in 1370 all Jews had been expelled forever from the Duchy of Brabant. The guilt of the Jews was never established.’ (19)

It is worth noting that the claim that the ‘guilt of the jews was never established’ is fatuous at best since we know six jews were tried, found guilty and executed of this crime by the local authorities; so the claim is more for modern sensibilities not evidence-based commentary (basically it is trying to imply the jews did not do the crime for which they found guilty and executed because… well… jews) and reflects the lickspittle and increasing spineless Catholic spirit since the Second World War but especially after Vatican II.

We can however see that Acutis is simply being dishonest – Saint or not – in his portrayal of the host desecration and subsequent eucharistic miracle in Brussels in 1370 in that he deliberately removes the fact that these ‘desecrators’ were not just random anti-Christian people/disbelievers – what he implies – but rather jews who conducted that desecration in the medieval synagogue in Brussels and were specifically motivated by hatred for Christianity, Jesus and/or non-jews in general in their actions.

Acutis removes this context and as such makes what occurred seem vague and unrelated to any substantive motivation other than a generalized anti-Christian sentiment where in-fact it is extremely specific in both who the ‘desecrators’ were, where they did it and why they did it.

They did it because they were jews.

It is an irony of history that while attempting to cover up the role jews have frequently played in host desecrations and subsequent eucharistic miracles; Acutis himself has ended up being accused of ‘anti-Semitism’ by the very people he sought to protect and excuse by deliberate omission.

This is why it is folly to do anything else but name the jew, because while you may not choose to see the jew, the jew still sees you.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cd11kyy58dgo

(2) https://www.timesofisrael.com/in-st-peters-square-pilgrims-hail-new-millennial-saint-unaware-of-anti-jewish-undertones/

(3) On this see Elliot Horowitz, 2007, ‘Reckless Rites: Purim and the Legacy of Jewish Violence’, 1st Edition, Princeton University Press: Princeton, pp. 149-172

(4) https://www.timesofisrael.com/in-st-peters-square-pilgrims-hail-new-millennial-saint-unaware-of-anti-jewish-undertones/

(5) Idem.

(6) On this see: https://medium.com/belover/a-famous-anti-gay-catholic-is-fired-for-being-gay-807e6fef935f; https://www.washingtonpost.com/style/media/2024/02/24/michael-voris-church-militant-shirtless-selfies/

(7) https://www.timesofisrael.com/first-millennial-saint-is-about-to-be-canonized-for-publicizing-miracles-with-troubling-past/

(8) Horowitz, Op. Cit., pp. 172-174

(9) For example, Cecil Roth, 1941, ‘A History of the Jews in England’, 1st Edition, Clarendon Press: Oxford, pp. 35-37

(10) On this for example see, E. M. Rose, 2015, ‘The Murder of William of Norwich: The Origins of the Blood Libel in Medieval Europe’, 1st Edition, Oxford University Press: New York, pp. 93-124

(11) Cf. Horowitz, Op. Cit.; also, Israel Shahak, 2008, ‘Jewish History, Jewish Religion: The Weight of Three Thousand Years’, 4th Edition, Pluto Press: London

(12) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/did-the-jews-kill-jesus-the-biblical

(13) Leon Poliakoff, 1977, ‘Jewish Bankers and the Holy See: From the Thirteenth to the Seventeenth Century’, 1st Edition, Routledge & Kegan Paul: London, pp. 178-181

(14) Franco Mormando, 1999, ‘The Preacher’s Demons: Bernardino of Siena and the Social Underworld of Early Renaissance Italy’, 1st Edition, University of Chicago Press: Chicago, pp. 49-50; 196-214

(15) Ibid., pp. 49-50

(16) https://www.timesofisrael.com/in-st-peters-square-pilgrims-hail-new-millennial-saint-unaware-of-anti-jewish-undertones/

(17) https://www.miracolieucaristici.org/en/liste/list.html

(18) https://www.miracolieucaristici.org/en/Liste/scheda.html?nat=belgio&wh=bruxelles&ct=Brussels,%201370

(19) https://web.archive.org/web/20210708080815/https://www.cathedralisbruxellensis.be/en/history/