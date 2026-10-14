When Julian Assange was physically removed by British police from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London it provoked a storm of outrage from the grassroots activists of both the political left and right. It was one of those watershed events that informs an era because while everyone knew that Assange would have to come out eventually and be arrested. The fact that he was carried out bodily by four British police officers – one holding each limb – and bundled into the back of a waiting police van smacked more of the methods of Stalin’s NKVD than of the humble British bobby.

In less than a minute of video footage the image of the humble British bobby just trying to keep some semblance of order in an increasingly chaotic and violent world was shattered for many. While it also validated the truth of Friedrich von Bernhardi’s dictum that: ‘Recognized rights are, of course, often violated by political action.’ (1)

In other words; Assange’s arrest was not about any crime that he had committed on British soil but rather two made-up rapes in Sweden and because he embarrassed the United States’ intelligence and political establishment on multiple occasions as he caught them with pants down and took advantage of that fact to ensure that they were held accountable for what they had done and were doing.

It is a supreme irony that not only one but three so-called ‘liberal democracies’ are actively sought the arrest and trial of one man who did nothing but air their dirty laundry to the public that they serve.

In theory any so-called ‘liberal democracy’ should welcome such revelations as a chance for direct democracy, but instead we’ve got a situation where three of this type of government engaged in behaviour that is more commonly seen by despotic regimes in banana republics rather than ‘enlightened modern nation states’.

This illustrates the point that political philosopher Peter Chojnowski has made in so far that liberalism as a political ideology does not allow for the enforcement of its ideals on anyone and as such to do so is inherently illiberal. (2)

Leaving aside the question of whether or not ‘liberal democracy’ can actually exist as anything more than a thin façade painted over a left-wing/centrist police state. What the governments of Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States have done to Assange is inherently illiberal in nature and clearly demonstrates that the nature of the system is in actuality that of a tyranny and in its irrational policy-making and internal conflict. It is clearly anarchic in practice - although few anarchists would see it that way – and therefore may be reasonably defined as Anarcho-Tyranny.

As such when we remove this liberal pastiche we find only the dark hart of a brutal dictatorship run by jews, globalists, homosexuals and/or liberals and whose enforcers are increasingly drawn from the ranks of the barely human flotsam of Africa, the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent.

Therefore when nationalists today look at the servants of the system it is increasingly obvious – just simply through the racial composition of those enforcers and also their increasing prioritization of ‘fighting’ thought crime over combatting real crime such as assault, rape and theft – that they are merely just more enemies not allies in the broader fight. That doesn’t mean to say that there aren’t individuals within the system who are on our side and are willing to fight the good fight or just sympathetic to our cause, but rather that the totality of the system and its increasingly brown-coloured enforcers are now our enemies as much as AIPAC, CAIR, MS-13 and the NAACP.

They are the people who want to take away your children because of your political belief.

They are the people who want to take away your guns because you might defend yourself.

They are the people who want to take away your rights because you are White.

That is the simple truth of the matter so forgive me for speaking plaining, but if you cannot see that what has been done to Assange by no less than three so-called ‘liberal democracies’ is inherently illiberal and contrary to both the letter and spirit of their constitutional foundations. Then I don’t know what to tell you, but if you do recognize this reality then you know that the lesson that has been taught to every thinking person in politics today is that you cannot trust the system.

It is that stark.

It is that simple.

And it is that that should be our call to arms.

We as nationalists need to be an alternative to the system not part of the system and to paraphrase what Irish revolutionary Éamon de Valera famously stated: ‘We defeat the System by ignoring it.’

We need a Virtual Reich.

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References

(1) Friedrich von Bernhardi, 1914, ‘Germany and the Next War’, 1st Edition, Edward Arnold: London, p. 49

(2) Peter Chojnowski, Arthur Penty, 2003, ‘The Gauntlet: A Challenge to the Myth of Progress’, 1st Edition, IHS Press: Norfolk, p. 10