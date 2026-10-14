Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Tez W's avatar
Tez W
Oct 14

Great article and very well written.

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Alan Page Memes.'s avatar
Alan Page Memes.
Oct 14

We don’t need a virtual Reich, we need a physical Reich or we are gone.

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