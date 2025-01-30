On 28th November 2016 a new entity known as the Halt Action Group began systematically targeting Ivanka Trump - the daughter of President Donald Trump - for harassment because of who her father was and is. (1) The angle of this anti-Trump rent-a-mob has been that as so-called ‘artists’ - who are lucky enough to be able to make money by getting three year old children to daub paint on canvas then sell them as ‘insightful and challenging works of contemporary modern art’ (with a dose of social justice in the accompanying blurb of course) – they wanted Ivanka not to own ‘their art’.

They studiously ignored of course that they have about as much right as I demand that of Ivanka as I would if I demanded that James Alefantis of Comet Ping Pong take down the sexual art work in his ‘family friendly pizza parlour’ in Washington D.C.

Oh no what is important to the Halt Action Group is that they make lots of noise and virtue signal to all their friends both about their self-described status as so-called ‘artists’ and of such extraordinarily progressive views that they want to attack the family of a man they despise because… well… because he was - and is - apparently the reincarnation of Adolf Hitler.

To wit they’ve also set up a website called ‘Dear Ivanka’, which includes an ‘About’ section that states:

‘Dear Ivanka, Racism, anti-Semitism, misogyny, and homophobia are not acceptable anywhere—least of all in the White House. Steve Bannon has no place in the White House. Jeff Sessions has no place in the White House. Talk of a Muslim registry has no place in the White House. Hate has no place in the White House. We refuse to "wait and see". We look to you as the voice of reason. Yours, Halt Action Group’ (2)

So in effect the Halt Action Group wanted to censor the views of anyone they believed promoted ‘racism, anti-Semitism, misogyny and homophobia’ and also have the same individuals fired. Hence their demand that Steve Bannon and Jeff Sessions be removed from their then appointments in the Trump administration, because… well… tolerance.

Fair enough you might say, but who are the Halt Action Group?

The membership is itself was by association so there were no membership lists per se, but we do know a little about it. Specifically who was involved in setting it up and is now running it.

Specifically those people are Alison Gingeras, (3) a curator who puts on shows of ‘Ugly art’, (4) Bill Powers (a gallery owner), (5) Jonathan Horowitz (a ‘multimedia artist’) (6) and Arden Wohl (a ‘film maker and designer’). (7)

Of those four individuals Horowitz and Wohl are jewish.

Indeed Wohl specifically seems to be closely associated with the leadership of the Halt Action Group and when the group’s Instagram campaign was launched immediately posted a photo of herself with Ivanka from several years ago on her personal Instagram account with the caption:

‘@dear_ivanka will you keep another Jew like me safe from Steve Bannon and the KKK?’ (8)

Thus maybe just maybe ‘anti-Semitism’ was the main concern of these ‘artists’ and ‘racism, misogyny and homophobia’ are merely secondary worries.

A nod to this – even beyond the fact that two of the four founders just happen to be jewish – is found in the first post from the ‘Dear Ivanka’ Instagram account… about an alleged ‘hate crime’ involving spray painting swastikas in a part named after Adam Yauch; a jewish member of the pop group The Beastie Boys. (9)

So perhaps the Halt Action Group was not really about social justice-related issues at all, but rather was more concerned about protecting jews from people they believe – wrongly – to be the ideological successors to those who governed the Third Reich.

