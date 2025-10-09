The film versions of ‘Downton Abbey’ are a continuation of the hit television series ‘Downton Abbey’ that ran from 2010 to 2015 and was created by British writer Julian Fellowes. It was perhaps predictable that despite the television series have a distinctly philo-Semitic veneer with the Countess of Grantham Cora Crawley being a jewess from America (originally being named Cora Levinson) and this jewishness is brought up repeatedly throughout the series. That jews would get distinctly upset because the film versions of ‘Downton Abbey’ - ‘Downton Abbey’ (2019), ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ (2022) and ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ (2025) - failed to be as jewish as the series although they deliberately flagrantly promote homosexuality and the historical views of the homosexual lobby. (1)

It is claimed in the series that the Levinson’s money ‘saved’ the Crawley family from bankruptcy and that the Earl of Grantham Robert Crawley married Cora Levinson purely for her money and not her love. Then you’ve got the fact that the relative of the Crawley’s on the maternal line Lady Rose MacClare promptly marries an ennobled ‘British jew’ named Ephraim Atticus Aldridge who is portrayed as a noble man seeking to help the anti-Semitic refugees from Russia – notably Count Rostov – despite the ‘evil prejudice’ they hold against him.

While in the most recent (and supposedly last) film ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’; Cora Levinson’s brother Harold Levinson is shown as a bumbling good-natured fool who has been taken for a ride by – and nearly loses all of the Levinson fortune to - the non-jewish smooth-taking all-American conman Gus Sambrook – ironically played by Alessandro Nivola; who is part-jewish (his paternal grandmother) – which is a straight forward inversion of historical and current reality!

This level of irrational philo-Semitism – it is very ‘jew good, gentile bad’ and typical of the moronic ‘Histories of Anti-Semitism’ that are to be found in most bookshops and even university libraries – is no accident as Julian Fellowes openly confessed in an interview with ‘Haaretz’ published in February 2017 that:

‘English aristocracy anti-Semitism has always interested me. It’s quite mild and so ingrained they’re sometimes hardly aware of it.’ (2)

He then clarifies his views in so far as he finds:

‘Anti-Semitism weirdly illogical. The English Jewish community supports the arts, it supports science, it supports education. It has great family values. Everything people approve of is rooted in this culture.’ (3)

This is the nonsense of the ‘Jewish Achievement’ argument that was pioneered by Cecil Roth in ‘The Jewish Contribution to Civilization’ and has largely been laughed at ever since by serious students of history even inside the realm of ‘Jewish Studies’. (4)

It endorses a version of history where the jew can do (and has done) no wrong and ‘anti-Semitism’ is seen as this irrational psychological demon that inexplicably keeps dogging the jewish people and is in turn used – per circular logic – as prima facie evidence for the divine election of the jewish people as most famously argued by Max Isaac Dimont in ‘Jews, God and History’. (5)

It completely ignores the historical fact that ‘anti-Semitism’ usually follows jewish behaviour such as the massive jewish involvement in – for example - the murderous Hungarian Soviet Republic, (6) the Soviet takeover of Lithuania, (7) extracting unjust taxes from citizens in medieval Europe (8) or simply screwing local people out of their homes as – for example – happened in Deggendorf in 1338. (9)

That Fellowes endorses the illogical philo-Semitic point-of-view is puzzling until we read that throughout his life he has a predilection for jewish women – often from influential jewish families – (10) and this therefore is the source of his irrational views about the ‘irrationality’ of ‘anti-Semitism’.

In ‘Downton Abbey’ Fellowes has created the embodiment of the jewish fantasy that they are ‘mentally superior’ to non-jews – as David Mocatta (quite possibly a relative of one of the jewish women that Fellowes has dated) could write in 1973 – (11) and that the West owes its very existence and pre-eminence to them. (12)

That this is nonsense goes without saying but the fact that Fellowes believes this is testament to the sexual lure of the jewess and the use of the jewess as a weapon by the jewish community.

