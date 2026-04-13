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Steve Robbins's avatar
Steve Robbins
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Long live the memory of lovely Iryna Zarutsky. She was tragically murdered by a black racist thug because of her White beauty.

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Billy Thistle's avatar
Billy Thistle
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I'm glad people here are recognizing the role of the usual suspects in the censoring of a sympathetic mural to an apparently blatant racial murder of a beautiful young white woman. But have you looked at this savage slaying w/ an unbiased eye? If you can even find an unedited, uncensored version of the cctv footage, you'll have to have better search engines than I've seen. From the motion of the arm we can tell it's a brutal stabbing, even tho we don't see the actual knife penetration. However, what's her reaction? No open mouth scream, no body language of alarm. She seems unsure she's been stabbed until she sees some blood. This is fake as shit. She's crisis acting and underplaying her role.

Is it co-incidence that she's a refugee Ukrainian model? The beautiful martyr perfect poster girl for a neo-con racial tragedy.

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