You’ve probably heard of Iryna Zarutska.

She was the young Ukrainian refugee who was horrifically murdered on 22nd August 2025 by having her throat slit in public in a completely unprovoked attack by a black man named Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr. on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina, which isn’t a million miles away from where this author lives.

In the wake of her murder – which was captured for all to see on the train’s CCTV system and spread like wildfire on social media as an example of the ongoing (and almost entirely ignored) epidemic of violent black crime against whites in North America and elsewhere – there was a huge outcry and numerous public murals were commissioned to commemorate her death most notably by Elon Musk. (1)

Now the mural in Providence, Rhode Island has been stopped part way through its creation and is to be removed.

Billal Rahman explains the ‘official narrative’ around this in his article for ‘Newsweek’ as he writes how:

‘A mural depicting murdered Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska is set to be removed following public backlash, according to the owners. The artwork, located on the exterior of The Dark Lady, a gay bar, had been commissioned as a tribute, they said. Providence Mayor Brett Smiley told WJAR-TV that the intent behind the mural was “divisive” and “misguided,” and that it did not reflect the values the city aims to promote. The owners of The Dark Lady said they would proceed with removing the mural in a social media post.’ (2)

Now immediately we can see the framing that Rahman is using is that the removal of the mural from the wall of ‘The Dark Lady’ gay bar is ‘the decision of the owners’ which merely has the ‘approval of the mayor and the city’.

This narrative is further pushed by Rahman as a ‘popular move’ when he writes:

‘The mural gained attention after some community members and officials raised concerns that its message and placement were politically charged. “Where are the murals for everyone that died for Black Lives Matter? I haven’t seen any of those,” clubgoer Lex Conaway told WJAR-TV. The artist behind the mural, Ian Gaudreau, has described the work as a tribute rather than a political statement. “I think everybody was pretty moved by the way that she was just so publicly murdered,” Gaudreau told WJAR-TV. Gaudreau said the mural was being financed through a combination of support from Elon Musk and online donations. After hearing about plans to create a memorial for Zarutska, Musk said last September on X that he would contribute $1 million to the effort. The Mayor’s Office said the city is not involved in the project, explaining that the mural at 19 Snow Street was neither commissioned nor funded by Providence, and that neither the property owner nor the artist had formally registered the work with the city at the time. “We are deeply and sincerely sorry for everything that has taken place over the past week. After reflecting and learning, we have made the decision to discontinue this project and will move forward with removal as soon as possible,” the club owners, Randy and Buck, wrote in a Facebook post.’ (3)

Rahman’s framing is a classic case of what Noam Chomsky famously called ‘Manufacturing Consent’ in that by heavily implying that the local community in Providence ‘don’t support it’ and want ‘more Black Lives Matter murals’ instead: he tries to present it as an initiative from below rather than orders from the top.

‘The top’ in this case is the mayor of Providence who is Brett Smiley: who is a homosexual jew. (4)

We know this because of Smiley’s comments opposing any mural to Iryna Zarutska in Providence which were:

‘The murder of the individual depicted in this mural was a devastating tragedy, but the misguided, isolating intent of those funding murals like the one across the county is divisive and does not represent Providence.’ (5)

In addition to the fact that we learn from NBC’s local affiliate in Providence how Smiley and his office were the ones pushing to have the mural to Iryna Zarutska removed. (6)

In other words, this has nothing to do with it being caused by ‘popular feeling on the ground’ nor ‘the decision of the owners of the gay bar’ at all, but rather is the work of the jewish mayor of Providence: Brett Smiley.

For the record this the mural concerned and it isn’t remotely offensive in any way, shape or form but rather their objection is that it is a public reminder of an attractive White female victim of savage unprovoked violence from a black man that was all caught on CCTV:

These facts however didn’t stop the mainstream media trying to frame this as ‘the gay bar’s decision’ (7) nor trying to make it all about how Smiley ‘is a Democrat’. (8)

The truth is however that Smiley has no objection to public murals whatsoever in fact this is an example of a recent one in Providence that he has openly been supporting and promoting: (9)

Clearly Iryna Zarutska doesn’t fit Smiley’s preferred narrative or vision for a ‘new America’ which is apparently a multi-racial gender-fluid morass run and controlled by jews like him. You see jews voted as a bloc almost entirely for the Democrat party (10) in 2024 (11) and have – despite desperate attempt by pro-Republican jews to claim otherwise – (12) done so for decades if not nearly a century now. (13)

The only exception to that rule I can find was the US 1920 Presidential Election where double the amount of jews voted for President Warren Harding (Republican) over his rival James Cox (Democrat) but this was only because a third candidate named Eugene Debs (Socialist) split the Democrat vote (if you add up the jewish votes for Cox and Debs you get far more votes than the jews who voted for Harding). (14)

The point being that Smiley’s problem with Iryna Zarutska isn’t because he is ‘a Democrat’ but rather comes from the fact that he is jewish.

We can also see this in the fact that North Carolina – where Iryna Zarutska was murdered – also has a jewish governor in the form of Josh Stein who also immediately went to war with the whole idea that it was ‘about race’ and claimed it was all about ‘mental health’. (15)

Which – as the ‘Washington Examiner’ has pointed out – (16) is part on an ongoing coordinated campaign by the political left – and led primarily by jews – with the jewess Kate Aronoff claiming it was really about ‘how unsafe cars were’ in the ‘New Republic’, (17) the ‘Guardian’ pontificating that this particular piece of ‘street art’ was ‘sterile’ (presumably because it came from the political right not the political left), (18) ‘Block Club Chicago’ claimed it was ‘not according with the family’s wishes’ (as if they had any idea what they were let alone spoke for them) (19) while the jewish-run ‘San Francisco Gazetteer’ screeched that such public murals were ‘right-wing dog whistles’. (20)

A similar mural of Iryna Zarutska in Chicago was defaced with black paint: (21)

The ‘Chicago Sun-Times’ tried to claim this was due to local so-called ‘Ukrainian’ – read jews with ties to/from the Ukraine – groups wanting it removed, (22) but this seems unlikely given Iryna Zarutska has put Ukrainian-Americans on-the-map so-to-speak and it is difficult to see what motivation they’d have to try and obliterate the memory of their fellow countrywoman unless of course they weren’t Ukrainian at all but rather jews trying to ‘speak for all Ukrainians’ as they invariably try to.

Thus, we can see that the jews are waging something of a crusade to blot out Iryna Zarutska’s memory – and specifically what happened to her and who did it – so that they can continue the Great Replacement in the United States that much easier.

After all political martyrs are the stuff upon which movements and form and the jews are terrified about what is happening across the world with non-jews increasingly being prepared to rise against them.

Iryna Zarutska will be remembered.

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References

(1) https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jan/23/elon-musk-ukrainian-refugee-mural-iryna-zarutska

(2) https://www.newsweek.com/mural-of-ukrainian-iryna-zarutska-to-be-taken-down-over-divisive-intent-11761544

(3) Idem.

(4) https://www.timesofisrael.com/divine-providence-serving-and-former-mayors-of-rhode-island-capital-celebrate-bar-mitzvahs/

(5) https://www.newsweek.com/mural-of-ukrainian-iryna-zarutska-to-be-taken-down-over-divisive-intent-11761544

(6) https://turnto10.com/news/local/providence-mural-honoring-ukrainian-refugee-paused-amid-backlash-artist-potrait-memorial-march-27-2026

(7) https://www.instagra m.com/p/DWhwudCmEz-/

(8) For example: https://nypost.com/2026/04/01/opinion/dems-callous-rebuke-of-an-iryna-zarutska-mural-exposes-their-own-twisted-backwards-values/ and https://www.foxnews.com/us/artist-fumes-after-tribute-honoring-slain-iryna-zarutska-gets-scrubbed-amid-woke-blowback

(9) https://www.providenceri.gov/mayor-smiley-announces-new-downtown-mural/

(10) https://jewishdems.org/the-jewish-vote-came-through-for-democrats/

(11) https://www.jewishelectorateinstitute.org/p7846

(12) For example: https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/jewish-vote-elections-2024

(13) Cf. Stephen Isaacs, 1974, ‘Jews and American Politics’, 1st Edition, Doubleday: New York, pp. 141-159

(14) Ibid., pp.151-152

(15) https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte/2026/03/20/north-carolina-mental-health-funding-stein-light-rail

(16) https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/4510222/politics-of-erasing-iryna-zarutska/

(17) https://newrepublic.com/article/200352/republicans-mass-transit-dangerous-cars-scarier

(18) https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jan/23/elon-musk-ukrainian-refugee-mural-iryna-zarutska

(19) https://blockclubchicago.org/2026/03/03/controversial-north-center-mural-of-slain-ukrainian-refugee-vandalized/

(20) https://sf.gazetteer.co/downtown-murals-of-iryna-zarutska-are-right-wing-dogwhistles

(21) https://chicago.suntimes.com/news/2026/03/02/north-center-mural-ukrainian-refugee-defaced-iryna-zarutska

(22) https://www.wbez.org/immigration/2026/02/06/local-ukrainian-group-fighting-to-keep-murals-of-slain-woman-out-of-chicago-iryna-zarutska