Jewish Ritual Murder – aka the so-called ‘Blood Libel’ – is something that I have written about on multiple occasions (1) as well as some of the jewish testimony that supports their reality. (2) It is also the specific subject that originally piqued my interest in the jewish question, because I asked the question: ‘Could it actually have been a real practice?’

The answer that I have come to over the years is that I fundamentally disagree with the historic view that jewish ritual murder was a widespread jewish practice, but rather was something that appears to be a largely localized phenomenon at different times in different places which – despite some evidence of centralization as seen the testimony of the jewish Christian converts Brother Theobald in the 1100s in England and the Orthodox monk Neophyte from Moldova/Romania in late 1700s as well as in the victim testimony in the jewish ritual murder case of 1190-1192 A.D. in the English city of Winchester – is a minority trend within Judaism and/or the result of some kind of rabbinical cult inside of Judaism.

That said we do we have evidence of centralized human sacrifice in the first ever recorded jewish ritual murder report in 167 B.C. - which has come down to us courtesy of the jewish historian Josephus - (3) so thus we do know that the tradition of human sacrifice does occur inside of Judaism as much as jews and their partisans may wish to deny it.

Now one event in the twentieth century that was (and is still frequently) labelled a jewish ritual murder was the murder of Tsar Nicholas II and the Russian Imperial family on 17th July 1918 in the Ipatiev House (aka ‘The House of Special Purpose’) in Ekaterinburg, Russia.

As I pointed out in my article on this aspect of the murder of the Romanovs; (4) despite there being claims that soldiers found ‘strange symbols’ on the walls of the Ipatiev House when the White Russian forces liberated the property from the Bolsheviks. The truth is that this was almost certainly meaningless (and likely lewd) graffiti and not some kind ‘Hebrew writing’ as was originally claimed.

Further the Tsar and his family were murdered on the orders of jews although the firing squad was composed of Latvians albeit the firing squad was commanded by a jew (Yakov Yurovsky) who was in tyrncarrying the orders of an all jewish line of command, which we can see illustrated in the below: (5)

Lenin

(Part-Jewish Head of the Soviet State)

Ordered

Yakov Sverdlov

(Jewish Chair of the Bolshevik Central Executive Committee)

Ordered

Filipp Goloschchekin

(Aka Isay Isaakovich)

(Jewish Member of the Presidium of the Urals Regional Soviet and de facto Head of the Urals Cheka)

Ordered

Yakov Yurosky

(Jewish Head of ‘The House of Special Purpose’ and member of Ekaterinburg Cheka)

Who then murdered the Tsar and his family on 17th July 1918.

However, the Tsar and the Russian Imperial family were not murdered in the traditional manner for a jewish ritual murder case (i.e., by slicing their throats open and collecting their blood for ritual purposes) but rather were simply shot and their bodies likely desecrated after death. None of which has any real basis inside traditional Judaism.

So thus, in the traditional sense the murder of the Tsar and the Russian Imperial family in July 1918 was not a jewish ritual murder, but because it was committed on the explicit orders of an entirely jewish line of command; it could also rightly be seen as a jewish ritual murder in a more metaphorical sense.

However evidence that there was some basis for the murder of the Tsar being considered a valid human sacrifice in Judaism was inadvertently provided by jews themselves citing the below postcard:

Now the origins of this postcard are not hard to trace as it is from Yeshiva University’s Museum collection as artefact/exhibit I.D. 1996.286 – it has apparently since been removed from public exhibition after it gained traction online – and was the work of a jewish postcard painter/seller named C. Stern – we don’t know his full name but it is likely something like Chaim Stern – and was produced and sold as a Rosh Hashanah postcard sometime between 1907 and 1910 in the United States.

Now the interesting thing about this postcard is that it shows a jew praying with a rooster on his arm engaging in the annual jewish ritual of Kapparot, which – to quote myself – runs as follows:

‘Kapparot (alternatively ‘atonement’, ‘annulment’ (3) or ‘forgiveness’ (4) depending on who you read) involves the ritual sacrifice of a male or female chicken on the eve of Yom Kippur (’Erev Yom Kippur’) by each individual jew (although it is also practiced by some on the day before Rosh Hashanah and/or Hoshana Rabbah). (5) A jewish man uses a cockerel/rooster, while a jewish woman uses a hen. If a suitable chicken cannot be acquired for the ritual then other animals or birds that were not sacrificed as burnt offerings at the temple can be used. The live chicken (Hebrew: ‘geber’ [which can also mean ‘man’]) is waved around the head of the individual concerned (a father can, for example, do it to his son or for himself, but each individual jew must do it) three times, while the following prayer is recited: ‘This is my substitute, this is my vicarious offering, this is my atonement. This cock will go to its death, but I shall have a long and pleasant life of peace.’ The purpose of this prayer is to transfer all the sins that the individual jew has committed (which is why it needs to be done for every individual jew and not as a collective as with Kol Nidre) into the soul of the chicken so that the jew is free to begin the new jewish year without sin. Thus, it acts as a classic scapegoat ceremony to take away potential misfortune that might be suffered due to the failure to start the new year (in terms of the jewish religious calendar) without sin. The ritual performed: the live chicken is ritually slaughtered (per the dictates of shechita) and its meat, or the monetary value of that meat, distributed to the (jewish) poor. The intestines, however, must be removed and fed to the birds and this is held to be an act of compassion for animals (by sacrificing another animal and feeding the resultant tripe to its relatives).’ (5)

Now the fact that Stern has replaced the kapparot cockerel’s head with that of Tsar Nicholas II and the cockerel (i.e., the Tsar) is to be ritually slaughtered by the jew as a sin offering to Yahweh in Stern’s postcard representation as well as that this occurred roughly a decade before the Tsar was murdered by jewish Bolsheviks at Ekaterinburg is pretty damning.

At absolute best Stern’s postcard is a literal incitement to ritually murder Tsar Nicholas II – likely in ‘revenge for the pogroms’ that Nicholas II actually repeatedly tried to stop – as a sin offering to Yahweh in the kapparot ceremony and at worst it is a prediction that jews will – at some point in the future – ritually sacrifice the Tsar to Yahweh, which then could be said to have occurred in July 1918 at Ekaterinburg.

Further to this the fact that the ‘meat or the monetary value of the meat’ from the kapparot sacrifice is also distributed among the jewish poor can also be read as a future refer to the redistribution of the Tsar’s vast wealth among the jews of the early Soviet Union by the jewish-dominated Bolshevik government led by the part-jewish revolutionary Vladimir Lenin.

Indeed, it is hard to read Stern’s postcard as anything other than both a threat that the jews would ritually murder Tsar Nicholas II as a sin offering to Yahweh and as such it solid if indirect evidence that jews do indeed believe in the reality of jewish ritual murder, because that is exactly what this postcard can only be read as a threat of.

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References

(1) For example, please my studies of specific jewish ritual murder cases: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/reconstructing-the-first-jewish-ritual-aff; https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-ritual-murder-the-case-of; https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-ritual-murder-the-imnestar; https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-ritual-murder-the-winchester-0d7; https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-ritual-murder-the-winchester

(2) For example, please see my articles: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/brother-theobalds-testimony-on-jewish and https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/neophytes-testimony-about-jewish

(3) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/reconstructing-the-first-jewish-ritual-aff

(4) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-jewish-ritual-murder-of-tsar

(5) On this please see my detailed article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jews-bolsheviks-and-the-murder-of

(6) From: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/animal-sacrifice-in-judaism-kapparot