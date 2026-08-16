In the wake of the 2026 World Cup that I have previously commented on the jewish reaction to (1) but something that happened right at the end of the 2026 World Cup is something that anyone who isn’t European by birth wouldn’t necessarily have seen come across the news tickers, because while it was huge news to Europeans it barely mattered at all to Americans and Canadians whose experience with football (soccer if you must) is limited to rugby for girls (what Brits call American Football; yes, this author played both at school due to having a couple of American classmates growing up).

That news was that Gianni Infantino – the Swiss Italian lawyer at the head of FIFA – announced the so-called ‘FIFA Forward Enterprise’ proposal (hereafter FFE) which would basically hive off a ‘non-controlling stake’ in the commercial side of FIFA that would amount to selling off the most profitable part of FIFA for a one-time cash injection of $4.2 billion.

As Patrick Sung Cuadrado put it in his article for CNN on 29th July 2026:

‘FIFA is proposing a new entity called FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) that will control the commercial side (including broadcast rights, sponsorship, ticketing and licensing) and the operational side (planning, setting up and delivering tournaments) of what it currently does with its own competitions, including the World Cup and the Club World Cup. FIFA says it would own and have “sole control” of this subsidiary, which it says has an initial equity valuation of $20 billion, and have “exclusive authority” of the sporting side of things, including competitions, governance, match calendars and regulatory/sporting decisions. The governing body said all net benefits of FFE would be reinvested back into the worldwide game. Included in these proposals is the introduction of private investment into the game; FIFA says it will raise $4.2 billion by partnering with certain “long-term investors who will purchase minority, non-controlling interests in FFE.”’ (2)

The problem is three-fold.

Firstly, anyone familiar with business in general is very aware that such ‘private equity partners’ will not be satisfied with a non-controlling stake in the FFE business and will then begin pushing for a controlling majority stake dangling the carrot of larger one-off payments.

When they achieve majority ownership of FFE (and they will as it is not ‘if’ but ‘when’) they will use their control of the purse strings to make FIFA do what they want and also put the profitability screws down hard on football fans around the world, because they know they can almost charge what they want and tens of thousands of football fans will grumble (a lot) but fundamentally will pay their extortionate prices that will enable them to get their money back.

Secondly, the FFE proposal was (and is) designed – via the fact that it would pay $20 million each to every football association in the world as a one-off payment – to secure Infantino’s position as President of FIFA almost in perpetuity by effectively bribing the generally poor national football associations (in countries that usually also extremely corrupt) to vote for his proposals in exchange for the one-off $20 million payment.

Thirdly, private equity eventually securing a controlling majority stake in FFE (and thus FIFA) will lead to FIFA no longer being independent – not that it truly has been but at least currently tries to seem that way - of the ideological and political priorities of private equity; since – as anyone who has spent any time around fund managers can tell you – they will brook no resistance to their agenda if they own you and if Infantino didn’t do what he was told. Then they’ll simply vote him out of office - probably by bribing the very same small football associations that Infantino is currently trying to bribe with FFE – and replace him with a more pliable puppet.

Essentially it would turn FIFA into a front organization for private equity companies (read hedge funds and thus their principals) and the World Cup into a marketing and propaganda event for the interests/preferred causes of said private equity companies and specifically their principals.

This is important because the main investor in Infantino’s FFE scheme is none other than Joshua Kushner – (3) brother of Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner who is the current unelected jewish dictator ruling the United States – (4) and thus the World Cup would likely suddenly begin to acquire such things as a ‘minute’s silence for Holocaust Remembrance’ and Israel being allowed to host the World Cup, while say Qatar and Iran would suddenly be uninvited due to ‘human rights concerns’ or some such transparent drivel.

The point is that the politics of the clear majority of modern politicians and institutional leaders – whose policies are generally on sale to the highest bidder – tend to follow the ideological and political priorities of their paymasters – remember always reduce human behaviour to biology and as resource acquisition (aka greed) is a fundamental human desire driven by biology (thus it would need to be overridden by ideological/personal commitments, existential threat etc. in order to be removed from the equation) it would therefore cause FIFA to do whatever its paymasters want it to do – because he who pays the piper calls the tune (as seen in the 2026 World Cup by Infantino literally breaking FIFA rules at the request of President Trump because a red card had disadvantaged the US national football team). (5)

And in this case a FIFA controlled by the notoriously corrupt Kushner family would simply be a puppet for jewish and Israeli interests as well as a vehicle by which more wealth could be accumulated by the Kushners by fleecing the goyim for their money by – for lack of a better term – usurious pricing in much the same way that jewish tax farmers of old got back the fee they paid the monarch for the ‘right to tax’ a territory by ratcheting up the tax rates that the goyim have to pay them as tax collectors.

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References

(1) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-2026-world-cup-and-the-jews

(2) https://edition.cnn.com/2026/07/29/sport/fifa-proposal-world-cup-rights-explainer

(3) Idem.

(4) On this please see my articles: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jared-kushner-the-trump-administrations and https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jared-kushner-a-corrupt-jewish-kleptocrat

(5) https://edition.cnn.com/2026/07/06/politics/trump-world-cup-balogun-red-card-infantino-analysis