The famous and somewhat validated accusation that paedophile networks operated and may still operate inside the British establishment hit several prominent jewish figures not least the late Lord Greville Janner. (1)

What has been heard less about is the scale of a network of jewish paedophiles that have been operating in ultra-Orthodox jewish community in Australia. This has been subject to an inquiry by the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse that was set up in 2013.

In investigating the allegations made by victims and whistle-blowers the Commission found that two Yeshiva schools run by the ultra-Orthodox Lubavitch Chabad in Bondi and Melbourne had been nests of jewish paedophiles during the 1980s and 1990s. (2)

These charges primarily concerned four jewish paedophiles:

Samuel David Cyprys

Aaron ‘Aron’ Kestecher

Rabbi David Kramer

Daniel ‘Gug’ Hayman

Of these Aaron Kestecher committed suicide when he heard he was going to be charged. (3) Hayman claimed he had been sexually abused as a child, was successfully prosecuted but the judge failed to imprison him, because… well... reasons. (4)

Rabbi David Kramer was jailed in St. Louis, Missouri in 2008 for four years for sodomising the child of a family friend and was then sent to Australia to receive another eighteen month sentence for raping children at the Chabad schools in the early 1990s only to then be deported from Australia. (5)

Samuel David Cyprys was sentenced to eight years in prison (6) for - among other things - raping a male child at knife point. (7)

The commonality between these cases is that the victims reported their experiences to senior figures in the Lubavitch Chabad and their local rabbis, but were repeatedly told to shut up, not to tell anyone about what had happened to them and certainly not to go to the police. (8)

These were Rabbi Abraham Glick, (9) Rabbi Zvi Hirsch Telsner, (10) Rabbi Pinchus Feldman (11) and a motley assortment of other despicable characters. (12)

All of whom actively covered up the rape of children to save the blushes of the jewish community.

To silence their charges the rabbis invoked the mesirah principle – Judaism’s version of Taqiyya and on which Islam’s infamous concept of faith-based deception is likely based – to silence the concerns of the victims (13) and which – if broken – is subject to a death sentence according to the rabbinical responsa on the subject. (14)

The use of the mesirah principle wasn’t limited to the ultra-Orthodox rabbonim either but was invoked by the famous secular jewish criminal lawyer Alex Lewenberg.

To wit:

‘In one secret, legally recorded 2011 telephone conversation, prominent Melbourne criminal lawyer Alex Lewenberg tells a victim of St Kilda Yeshivah centre sex offender David Cyprys he should not have co-operated with police. “I am not exactly delighted that another Yid [Jew] would assist police against an accused no matter whatever he is accused of and that is the reason why I was very disappointed,” Mr Lewenberg, who was defending Cyprys at the time of the conversation, told the victim. “Because there is a tradition, if not a religious requirement that you do not assist against Abraham and I was concerned about that … moser principle. Moseris well known.” Mr Lewenberg was referring to the Jewish tradition of mesirah under which a Jew does not inform secular authorities about another Jew. Members of ultra-orthodox communities who assist police are often ostracised and given the derogatory label of “moser” or informer.’ (15)

So not only did the ultra-Orthodox Rabbonim actively cover up the crime by invoking the mesirah principle, but one of the most prominent secular jewish lawyers in Australia did exactly the same. All to shield a fellow jew who was later convicted of raping a male child at knife point.

Fortunately Lewenberg has since been disbarred from practising law in Australia for his legal malfeasance. (16)

It didn’t just stop at intimidating witnesses and spitting on the ‘dumb goyim’ however… oh no.

In the case of Rabbi David Kramer, the ultra-Orthodox authorities flew him at the jewish community’s expense back to Israel to help him avoid prosecution by the Australian authorities after he admitted to being an active paedophile to his superiors. (17)

A similar instance of ultra-Orthodox jewish wrongdoing is seen in the case of Malka Leifer, the former headmistress of the ultra-Orthodox girls school Adass Israel in Melbourne, who was until fairly recently wanted on seventy-four counts of sexual abuse conducted against her charges after she fled to Israel to avoid her long overdue punishment. (18)

Leifer was originally exposed when she was reported to the governing board for sexually abusing the young girls in her care ‘to prepare them for marriage’. (19) Only to then flee to Israel with her husband twenty-four hours later having received $100,000 as an unsecured loan from her contacts in Melbourne's ultra-Orthodox jewish community.

She didn't do this without assistance.

According to testimony and documents given as evidence for the prosecution at her ongoing trial Leifer was helped by Mair Ernst - a member of the governing board - who purchased tickets for Leifer and her family (a husband and eight children) through his wife Dassi; who worked for a local travel agency. Ernst, who is a major figure in the ultra-Orthodox jewish community in Australia, and his wife did this with the full connivance of the governing board of the Adass Israel school. (20)

This means that the ultra-Orthodox jewish community deliberately conspired to prevent child molesters being prosecuted by non-jewish authorities because they were jewish and moreover attempted to hide as many child molesters as they could from the reach of justice by sending them back to Israel.

Indeed the irony of it all – certainly in the Leifer case – is that the jewish community used their power – which remember is purely a ‘figment of the anti-Semitic imagination’ – to bring Leifer to the country in the first place by getting the disgraced former Australian Labour MP Michael Danby – who is himself jewish - to grease the wheels of the Australian immigration system for her. (21)

The question that remains is simply: how much deeper does this go?

We’ll see.

