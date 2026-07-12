One of the most archetypal behaviours of modern stock exchange capitalism is the concept of the hostile take of one corporate entity by another via purchasing up a controlling share of that corporate entity’s stock and/or by convincing the other shareholders to join with them in replacing the corporate entity’s board of directors with their own people.

This is often effected for the purpose of breaking up struggling (or successful companies with perceived weakness) companies – often manufacturers who are notoriously asset rich and cash poor (and you wondered who benefitted from hollowing out American and European manufacturing in the 1970s onward) – in order to sell them or things that they own (such as intellectual property and land) to other companies in order to make more money than you would if you just sold the corporate entity as it was. This type of corporate hostile takeover was made famous by blockbuster 1990 film ‘Pretty Woman’ and while the film touched on the horrors of what corporate hostile takeovers are and what they look like. It didn’t cover the sheer destructiveness of such actions to the nation state – as alluded to before they are often used to destroy productive solvent enterprises that are profitable because they are high asset, low cash businesses – as a nation’s productive capacity is forcibly bought up, broken up and sold (largely to other nations) leaving it with nothing but ruins.

As such then the corporate hostile takeover is one of the most potent methods of destroying the West as it hollows out Western industry, destroys communities by ripping the heart out of small towns and villages by closing their main source(s) of employment as well as making the West dependent on other nations (such as China and India) to manufacture and provide what they need.

It is thus perhaps no surprise to learn that the corporate hostile takeover was created (and has often been used) by jews.

Documenting this Richard Davenport-Hines explains that:

‘It was Clore in 1953, rather than, as has been claimed Siegmund Warburg in 1958, who masterminded the first ever hostile takeover, in which a controlling shareholding in a public company was bought on the open market with the intention of ousting the company’s management and board. Clore’s target was J. Sears’ Tru-Form Boot Company, which owned 950 footwear shops, and several factories. Stealthily, he bought Sears shares, through nominees, and accumulated a secret ‘warehoused’ holding. Then, without prior consultation with the Sears directors, at a time when their company’s shares were valued at about fourteen shillings in cash for each share, combined with an alternative offer whereby the shareholders could retain twenty percent of their equity interest. Shareholders who took this option did well. There was a furious battle, with much retaliatory newspaper comment, all of which Clore relished. The Sears directors tried to rally their shareholders’ support with the assurance that over £6 million could be raised by selling properties. As the properties were valued in Sears’ books at £2.3 million, irritated shareholders voted for Clore, who got control of seventy per cent of the equity. He sold the freeholds of the shoe shops to insurance companies at a large capital profit, but continued to sell shoes from them. After the Sears deal, Brendan Bracken traduced Clore as one of ‘the invading Israelites’.’ (1)

Clore here refers to Charles Clore was a jew whose parents had originally emigrated to London from Latvia ‘to escape anti-Semitism’. (2) He was also – like the many other jewish property and corporate raiding tycoons who were destroying Britain’s economy and manufacturing in the post-war world (as well as supporting the mass immigration of blacks into Britain) such as Jack Cotton, Walter Flack and Peter Rachman – a strong supporter of the new state of Israel and to which all the new (and nearly all jewish) property and corporate raiding tycoons donated vast sums of money to. (3)

One wonders if a jew has ever actually thought that if you are going somewhere to ‘escape anti-Semitism’ then you might not want to trigger more of it by creating and doing things like corporate hostile takeovers.

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References

(1) Richard Davenport-Hines, 2013, ‘An English Affair: Sex, Class and Power in the Age of Profumo’, 1st Edition, William Collins: London, Pp. 162-163

(2) Ibid., p. 160

(3) Ibid., p. 158