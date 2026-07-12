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Horus
Jul 12

Michael Milken comes to mind when reading this. He came up with new ways of financing hostile takeovers. The Gordon Gekko shareholder meeting scene in Wall Street takes place amid a takeover and was partly based on Milken. One of the main beneficiaries of his new means of financing was/is Steve 'Wynn' Weinberg.

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jan van ruth
Jul 12

there is a good reason why the ' jews ' have been kicked out of so many places over time.

behind a facade of religion and ethnicity, both of which are just pour besoin de la cause, there are common traits that make them undesirable in any society'.

treacherous, genocidal, supremacist, psychopath.....

the only good thing that has come out of 'israel' is the fact that the whole world can see who they really are...

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