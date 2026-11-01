Most people don’t know that until 2010 there was only one good/service in the United States who had futures trading on it banned by law: onions. In 2010 the US film industry managed to get the law that forbade the trading in onion futures – the Onion Futures Act of 1958 - amended to include a ban in futures trading on motion picture box office receipts.

What most people don’t know is that the reason that the Onion Futures Act exists is because in 1955 two jewish onion traders working at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange named Sam Siegel and Vincent Kosuga (1) cornered the market in onions, lied to other onion dealers and large farmers then proceeded to artificially raise the price of onions after buying nearly all the onion futures in Chicago and then dumping all their onion futures at the highest price possible after having agreed not to.

This put hundreds if not thousands of American farmers out of business and completely destroyed the onion market for several years afterwards.

However, the best person to tell the story is Emily Lambert - a financial journalist at Forbes – who in her 2010 book ‘The Futures’ told the story of what Siegel and Kosuga did as well as how they defended themselves.

She explains how:

‘In the fall of 1955, Kosuga and Siegel bought enough onions and onion futures to control 98 percent of the onions in Chicago. When the market was high, they called a handful of people in the onion business, including a company owned by John Richard “Jack” Simplot, a big potato grower in Idaho. Kosuga and Siegel made a deal with these growers. They would buy some of the onions, and in return Kosuga and Siegel would keep buying as well and keep the price high, perhaps as high as $4 a bag. If the growers refused, the duo would dump the onions on the market and decimate prices, which would hurt the growers. The growers purchased some onions. But Kosuga and Siegel double-crossed the onion growers. Onion farmers grew more onions to sell at high prices. The duo joined the sellers, knowing the price would go down, and prepared to deliver onions that they had said they would hold off the market. In March 1956, at the end of the onion season, they helped drive prices down to ten cents a contract and made millions on the trades. The price got so low that onions were worth less than the bags that held them. Many farmers went bankrupt. In Hollandale, Minnesota, growers angrily plowed the onions back into the fields they came from. In Chicago, cars on tracks at the rail yard were full of worthless onions, and their unlucky owners had to pay rent to keep them there until they figured out what to do with them. Maurice Schneider tried giving onions to orphanages, but that lightened his load by only a few bags. He gave away some onions to a friend who owned gas stations to give away as a promotion for buying gas. On Fulton Street, dealers gave away onions for free with egg purchases. The butter dealer John McCarthy fed onions to hogs and sold the bags. Many ended up paying to have their onions hauled away and trashed. Regulators investigated and filed a complaint against Kosuga and Siegel. Kosuga hired an expensive lawyer and insisted, “If it’s against the law to make money in the United States, then I’m guilty.” But onion growers were fed up. They wanted the futures market killed. “Supply and demand no longer make the market. Now it is done by gamblers,” wrote John Zerfas of Eaton Rapids, Michigan, to the Chicago Daily Tribune in March 1957, saying that onion growers had sat helplessly for five years while “unprincipled gamblers, who have not one cent invested in the production or distribution of the crop,” ruined onion prices. Michigan congressman Gerald Ford proposed a bill to ban onion futures trading. The Merc’s president, E. B. Harris, fought off the bill, defending the exchange’s turf as he spoke to the Senate Agricultural Committee in August 1957: “If there be abuses in [onion] futures trading, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange will be the first to condemn and help correct… But we submit that burning down the barn to find a suspected rat is a pretty drastic remedy.” His speech fell short. In August 1958, President Eisenhower signed the Onion Futures Act.’ (2)

We can see from Lambert’s above account how Siegel and Kosuga deliberately set out to take advantage of the trust that lies at the heart of any mercantile or financial exchange. Namely that while you could in theory take advantage of how the exchanges work to corner the market and then destroy the market in order to make a lot of money – this is in essence what the hostile takeover is albeit in slightly different form and which the jew Charles Clore invented in Britain in 1953 two years before Siegel and Kosuga deliberately torpedoed the US onion market to make their personal fortunes – (3) there is/was a social contract in place where you don’t do so, because to do so hurts everyone else (i.e., the producers, the consumers, your fellow traders and the nation itself) and causes second and third order consequences that you may not like.

What Siegel and Kosuga did was essentially decide to break the informal social contract between the futures markets and the nation in relation to onions in the (correct) belief that they would make a lot of money and get away with it.

We can see this in how Kosuga immediately lawyered up when the US government – at both a federal and state level – went after him and Siegel for what they had done and essentially argued ‘I did nothing illegal but just made money and so I am a true American’. This was (and is) a specious and extremely self-serving argument that is often seen today as a ‘defense’ of extremely immoral and unethical financial conduct such as loading debt onto companies and raiding their pension funds then letting them go bankrupt so as to wipe out the debt and maximize your funds while royally screwing over hundreds if not thousands of people in the process.

The truth about this is seen in what Lambert narrates next.

Namely:

‘On Franklin Street, the traders were annoyed. Some believed deep down that Piowaty was right about onions. They were condiments, not a food like eggs. As such, they weren’t necessary in the way that foods were. The demand was more fickle. But losing the onion market cost money. Merc members lost brokerage customers, who had hired them to make trades in the onion pit. They lost the brokerage fees paid by traders who needed backing. They also lost whatever money they had hoped to make trading. And the seats, or memberships, they owned on the exchange all lost value too.’ (4)

What Lambert is stating here is that the traders in the futures markets – and financial markets and to an extent companies as well as government departments in general – are primarily motivated by their own self-interest and their opportunity to make money/maintain influence not by the best interests of the nation or the broader community.

This is just a fact of life and not something you can actually change in humans, but what differs is the state’s – which remember is supposed to be the expression of the national community – understanding of this, ability to see self-interested arguments/claims for what they are and do something about it regardless of the protestations of the beneficiaries.

In 1950s America there was still some political will to ‘do something’ about what Siegel and Kosuga two-man demolition of the onion futures market for their own personal profit and this resulted in the 1958 Onion Futures Act.

However historically this kind of behaviour by jews is not uncommon and is usually the trigger for anti-Semitic sentiment and every so often anti-Semitic action. A good example of this is the Deggendorf anti-jewish rising in Bavaria in 1338 that I have written a case study on, (5) but you could pick almost any anti-Semitic rising, revolt and/or movement and it is nearly always the same. The trigger is jewish behaviour that has hurt/injured the community and the jewish defense (then and now) is always the same: ‘we have done nothing illegal/wrong; you are all just irrationally prejudiced against us.’

There is a word for that kind of self-serving logic: gaslighting.

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References

(1) Emily Lambert, 2010, ‘The Futures: The Rise of the Speculator and the Origins of the World’s Biggest Markets’, 1st Edition, Basic Books: New York, p. 41

(2) Ibid., pp. 42-43

(3) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-jewish-origins-of-the-corporate

(4) Lambert, Op. Cit., p. 43

(5) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/deggendorf-1338-the-anatomy-of-anti