If you are anything like me on many occasions you’ve been forced to drive into the nearest city/town in order to do something – like take your kids to Pier 39 in San Francisco or to post an oversized package at the specialist city/town centre post office branches in Britain – and then been forced to engage in a seemingly thankless search for parking only to discover that the car parks are trying to charge you $20 for a two hour stay and you are forced by a lack of any kind of other available parking to put aside your outrage, just pay it and be done.

Then I am sure you won’t be surprised to learn that origins of paid car parking are in fact… jewish.

Marnie Winston-Macauley at ‘Aish’ claims that the first ‘commercial parking lot’ was invented by a jew named Max Goldberg but isn’t specific about the date. (1)

In truth I can find no reference to a ‘Max Goldberg’ in the early history of parking and car parks whatsoever, but despite Winston-Macauley’s typically lacklustre ‘research’. Her claim that the origin of paid car parking is jewish is indeed correct.

Since as the commercial parking company ‘Hill Cannon’ note on their website:

‘The earliest known multi-storey car park was opened in May 1901 by City & Suburban Electric Carriage Company at 6 Denman Street, central London. With space for 100 vehicles over seven floor it used lifts, rather than ramps, to raise and lower vehicles to parking spaces.’ (2)

This is supported by the ‘British Parking Association’ who add that:

‘The City & Suburban Electric Carriage Company at 6 Denman Street, central London, opened the first multi-storey car park in the UK (and probably the world) in May 1901. In 1902 City & Suburban opened its second garage, a converted building in Westminster known as Niagara that could hold 230 vehicles. At both, electric vehicles were housed, serviced, cleaned, insured and delivered to owners on request.’ (3)

Now you might ask how this relates to jews given that ‘The City & Suburban Electric Carriage Company’ are just a company operating in Britain in 1901 and there is nothing superficially to suggest jewish involvement.

This only becomes clear when you realise that the founder and head of ‘The City & Suburban Electric Carriage Company’ was one Paris Eugene Singer; (4) who was the youngest son of Isaac Merritt Singer. (5)

Now you’ve probably heard of Isaac Singer as he is the jew behind ‘Singer Sewing Machines’ which in turn netted him a notable fortune and by token of which he is often claimed to have ‘invented the sewing machine’. When in fact he stole his ‘sewing machine invention’ from an Englishman named John Fisher who had first invented almost exactly the same machine that Singer claimed to have invented in 1851 seven years earlier in 1844 and patented it. (6)

So, in essence Paris Singer took his father Isaac’s stolen millions and… well… invented paid car parks where non-jews paid him for the privilege of parking in his building rather than for free on the street as had been the case before.

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References

(1) https://aish.com/91795029/

(2) https://www.hillcannon.com/news/50-years-car-parking-history/

(3) https://www.britishparking.co.uk/timeline/first-uk-multi-storey-car-park/142631; also https://trid.trb.org/View/650220

(4) https://www.gracesguide.co.uk/City_and_Suburban_Electric_Carriage_Co

(5) https://www.gracesguide.co.uk/Paris_Eugene_Singer

(6) On the story behind this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-invention-myths-the-sewing