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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
Jun 1

There is nothing they can't monetize

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Jun 1

merritt singer....

it cannot be a coincidence that there was a sewing machine company called merritt that was producing a sewing machine which company ended up being bought by the singer sewing machine company.

the merritt machine worked upon a vastly better, and patented, principle than the singer machines.

as soon as singer had bought merritt the merritt machine disappeared from the market.

thus singer eliminated competition to the detriment of the consumers.

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