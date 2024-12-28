On 27th October 1941 US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt delivered one of his most famous speeches on the occasion of ‘Navy Day’ where he laid out ‘evidence’ for American intervention in the war in Europe in support of both Great Britain and the Soviet Union. This speech is notorious for its considerable impact, sensationalist claims but also for the fact that the claims that Roosevelt made in it were complete and utter nonsense.

One of the central planks of evidence that Roosevelt cited and quoted was the so-called ‘Secret Map’ outlining a German plot to create a ‘New Order’ in South America under German control thus violating the famous Monroe Doctrine of the US. This was claimed by Roosevelt to ‘prove’ the existence of a German plan to annex South America and also – by proxy – to invade the United States.

Roosevelt’s ‘Secret Map’ was this:

The problem with this is that it has long been known to be a fraud perpetrated by British intelligence in a desperate bid to try and ‘manufacture consent’ in the United States to try and force it into what was then a localised war between the Axis Powers and Great Britain and the Soviet Union in Europe and North Africa. (1)

It is however important to understand the historical context for why the British thought such a brazen forgery might work which Mark Weber summarizes well as follows:

‘A lot had happened in the preceding months. On March 11, 1941, Roosevelt signed the Lend-Lease bill into law, permitting increased deliveries of military aid to Britain — a policy that violated U.S. neutrality and international law. In April Roosevelt illegally sent U.S. troops to occupy Greenland. On May 27 he claimed that German leaders were set on “world domination,” and proclaimed for the U.S. a state of “unlimited national emergency.” Following Germany’s attack against the USSR in June, the Roosevelt administration began delivering military aid to the beleaguered Soviets. These shipments also blatantly violated international law. In July Roosevelt illegally sent American troops to occupy Iceland. And in September Roosevelt announced a “shoot on sight” order to U.S. naval warships to attack German and Italian vessels on the high seas. The President began his Navy Day address by recalling that German submarines had torpedoed the U.S. destroyer Greer on September 4, and the U.S. destroyer Kearny on October 17. In highly emotional language, he characterized these incidents as unprovoked acts of aggression directed against all Americans. He declared that although he had wanted to avoid conflict, shooting had begun and “history has recorded who fired the first shot.” What Roosevelt deliberately failed to mention was the fact that in each case the U.S. destroyers had been engaged in attack operations against the submarines, which fired in self-defense only as a last resort. In spite of Roosevelt’s “shoot on sight” order, which made incidents like the ones he so piously condemned inevitable, Hitler still wanted to avoid war with the United States. The German leader had expressly ordered his submarines to avoid conflicts with U.S warships at all costs, except to avoid imminent destruction. And so, as part of his effort to convince Americans that Germany was a real threat to their security, Roosevelt continued his Navy Day speech with a startling announcement: “Hitler has often protested that his plans for conquest do not extend across the Atlantic Ocean … I have in my possession a secret map, made in Germany by Hitler’s government — by the planners of the new world order. It is a map of South America and a part of Central America as Hitler proposes to reorganize it.” This map, the President explained, showed South America, as well as “our great lifeline, the Panama Canal,” divided into five vassal states under German domination. “That map, my friends, makes clear the Nazi design not only against South America but against the United States as well.”’ (2)

Further the appearance of the ‘Secret Map’ occurs after a whole series of provocations, forgeries and false flags orchestrated by British intelligence under the aegis of Winston Churchill’s ‘British Security Coordination’ organization in order to try and bring the United States into the war.

As William Boyd explains:

‘The men and woman of British Security Coordination (BSC) had been sent across the Atlantic by Winston Churchill himself, ordered to stop at almost nothing in their efforts to discredit the Nazi cause. Forgery was well within their remit. What was all that about, I wondered? I soon realised I had struck narrative gold – at least as far as my novel was concerned. What I stumbled across was a book with the bland title of British Security Coordination. It was the reprint of a lengthy anonymous document detailing the activities of the said group from 1940-45, some 500 pages long, crammed with precise detail. BSC was set up by Churchill in 1940, shortly after he became Prime Minister. It was an umbrella organisation that drew on the expertise of MI5, MI6 and the Special Operations Executive and was charged specifically with doing everything in its power to change American public opinion from its overwhelmingly isolationist, non-interventionist stance, and to somehow bring the USA into the war in Europe. On taking office, Churchill declared this was his vital and overriding objective – without the USA on our side the war against Hitler could not be won.’ (3)

Further this was part of series of such actions by British intelligence directly interfering in US domestic politics with Boyd quoting one such prior example:

‘At another in Milwaukee, a violently anti-British American congressman, Hamilton Fish, was handed a note on which was written in large letters, ‘Der Fuhrer thanks you for your loyalty’. This was snapped by a planted photographer and made excellent copy.’ (4)

Indeed, the manner in which the ‘Secret Map’ was allegedly ‘acquired’ by British intelligence strains credulity to absolute breaking point as Boyd explains:

‘BSC needed to come up with a more tangible threat and one of the most elaborate operations in its history was set in motion towards the end of 1941, originating in the neutral but significantly pro-Axis Buenos Aires, Argentina. In October 1941 a German courier from the embassy was involved in a car accident in downtown Buenos Aires. He was being followed by BSC agents and in the confusion, his despatch case was purloined and rifled. Inside it, supposedly, was a German map dividing South America into German fiefdoms. This was sent to New York and found its way to the FBI and then to Roosevelt himself – with satisfying results. Was this BSC’s greatest coup? Quite possibly, but there were, reputedly, only two copies of this map – one kept by Hitler and the other by the German Ambassador to Argentina.’ (5)

Frank Jacobs makes more or less the same point as Boyd in his article on the ‘Secret Map’:

‘The story behind the map, as (probably, but not provably) produced by the British intelligence services, went like this: In October 1941, a British agent managed to snatch this map from the bag of a German courier straight after the latter’s involvement in a car crash in Buenos Aires. The map showed how the Nazis intended to reorganise South America into five satellite states, each one a Gau with a German Gauleiter.’ (6)

Now anyone with any kind of critical thinking skills can clearly see the implausibility of the ‘official story’ of how the ‘Secret Map’ was acquired in that we have a German courier from the German embassy was involved in a car crash and a British agent just happened to be on hand at the scene of said car crash to steal this map – and just this map mind you – from said courier’s bag – more probably attaché case – which the courier just so happened to be carrying for no obvious - or even conjectured - reason what-so-ever.

It is classic ‘boy’s own’ spy story material because the British agent just happens to be at the right place at the right time to steal the all-important enemy document which if exposed would cause massive damage to their position, but which apparently is being pointlessly carted around a neutral city where British agents were known to operating. The document is then flown to the United States, and it promptly does what the enemy would have been presumably worried about it doing the whole time.

Not likely now: is it?

The truth is far simpler, however.

The British simply forged the ‘Secret Map’ and successfully passed it off to the Roosevelt administration as a ‘real document’.

To quote Weber:

‘At a press conference the day after the address, a reporter asked the President for a copy of the “secret map” document. Roosevelt declined, but insisted that it had come from “a source which is undoubtedly reliable.” The full story did not emerge until many years later. The map did exist, but it was a forgery produced by the British intelligence service at its clandestine “Station M” technical center in Canada. William Stephenson (code name: Intrepid), head of British intelligence operations in North America, passed it on to U.S. intelligence chief William Donovan, who had it delivered to the President. In a memoir published in 1984, wartime British agent Ivar Bryce claimed credit for thinking up the “secret map” scheme. It is not clear if Roosevelt himself knew that the map was a fake, or whether he was taken in by the British fraud and actually believed it to be authentic. In this case, therefore, we don’t know if the President was deliberately deceiving the American people, or was merely a credulous dupe.’ (7)

In other words: we have known since at least the 1980s that the ‘Secret Map’ was an invention of British intelligence, and we know that Ivar Bryce claimed credited for coming up with the idea, but who exactly created it remained an unexplored mystery until relatively recently as Henry Hemming explains:

‘By late 1941 this undercover British campaign had two distinct objectives: to change American public opinion about going to war; and to provoke Hitler into a declaration of war on the United States. The fake Nazi ­documents served both ends. They could ­further shift American public opinion towards war, and at the same time infuriate the Nazi hierarchy in Berlin. Once Stephenson had approved the plan, the job of producing these fakes was passed on to his specialist forgery unit in Toronto, called Station M after the unlikely Briton he had put in charge. This was Eric Maschwitz, the lyricist behind the hit song A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square, who was also a first-class forger. With Maschwitz’s help and guidance, a team of forgers in Station M had produced the two fake Nazi documents. From Toronto they were couriered to the MI6 station in New York.’ (8)

In other words: the ‘Secret Map’ was a British intelligence forgery that Roosevelt seems to have known (or at least strongly suspected) was fake but deliberated lied to the American people anyway (9) which was conceived of by Ivar Bryce, run as an operation by William Stephenson and created by Eric Maschwitz.

And Eric Maschwitz was… you guessed it… jewish. (10)

In other words: the ‘Secret Map’ is a complete fake created by a jew to defame the Third Reich which rather ironically Goebbels pointed out in detail at the time! (11)

