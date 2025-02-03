In wake of the alleged gas attacks in Syria on Tuesday 4th April 2017; it was little surprise to anyone that the Western media immediately tried to finger Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the alleged crime. Nor was it particularly shocking that the Israeli media began immediately cheerleading for airstrikes against the Syrian government and its armed forces at the very least with an invasion with US troops being the preferred choice. (1)

In general however there was a belief that per President Donald Trump’s campaign rhetoric before his first term that he would not only not intervene militarily against the Syrian government, but quietly support the action. (2) This infuriated the predominately jewish neo-conservative clique in Washington D.C, (3) but yet nothing seemed likely to happen. (4)

Thus when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu advocated ‘moral retaliation’ (5) and then Israeli Preside Reuven Rivlin demanded that ‘the world’ (aka the US) ‘do something’ about ‘this Holocaust’, (6) while making a hollow promise of Israeli action. (7) During which time Moshe Feiglin – formerly Netanyahu’s main rival in the Likud party – stopped just short of advocating an invasion of Syria (8) and former Israeli Chief Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau suggested that someone invade Syria to ‘save the children’. (9)

Few analysts though anything would actually happen though.

All Israel in fact did was to claim what it was already doing – offering medical services to civilians and rebel fighters (ISIS, Al-Qaeda or otherwise) at the border – (10) while still refusing to actually take in any refugees whatsoever from Syria. (11)

Then all of a sudden President Donald Trump did a complete 180 degree policy U-turn and ordered the US armed forces to – at extremely short notice – fire a whopping 59 tomahawk missiles at President Assad’s Syrian Arab Army in explicit ‘moral revenge’ for the alleged gas attack that he then knew little about let alone who was actually responsible. (12)

Then US Ambassador to the United Nations ‘Nikki’ Haley shrieked about regime change in Syria, (13) all of Trump’s many jewish opponents seemed suddenly absolutely delighted and began immediately advocating more attacks on the Syria government (14) while the Israeli government was absolutely beside itself with delight. (15)

So delighted were they in fact that the former head of the Israeli National Security Council Yaakov Amidror claimed that Trump’s Syrian strike was only prelude to a US invasion of Iran. (16)

What makes such a possibility likely in the future is the known fact that the CIA gets most of its ‘on-the-ground’ intelligence – such as who did what – in the Middle East from the Israeli Mossad. (17) It turns out that Israel’s Mossad were among the very first people to finger Assad as ‘being behind’ the attack (18) and that this information was used by then Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman to advocate for US military intervention against the Syrian government, (19) which Israel knew was coming early on. (20)

Add to that the fact that Trump’s son and confidante Eric has boasted that the 180 degree U-turn in policy was not due to Trump himself but rather his powerful daughter Ivanka. (21) As well as that Ivanka converted to Orthodox Judaism when she married Jared Kushner who is himself an ardent partisan for Israel’s and not America’s interests, (22) was (and is) openly in league with the neo-conservative agents of the Israel Lobby (23) and was regarded as the eminence grise behind the Trump administration replacing the America First nationalism Trump’s first election campaign. (24)

Then it becomes clear that Israel likely fed the US the intelligence that Assad was ‘100 percent responsible’ – to quote Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman – for the attacks and then had its friends and supporters in the industrial-military complex agitate for action. Thus, adding to the jewish-controlled media’s chorus of demands for war and also Ivanka’s pleading made on behalf of pro-Israel anti-American jewish husband Jared Kushner.

Therefore we cannot but conclude that the origins of the US’ missile strike on Syria were Israeli and in that government’s interests not those of America.

