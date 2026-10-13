On 25th August 2026 the Israeli lobbying and ‘media watch’ organization ‘Honest Reporting’ decided to publish a short piece on the fact that anti-Zionist activists have been pointing out that Israel likes to claim to have invented falafel or that falafel is an ‘Israeli food’.

They write how:

‘A New York falafel chain closed over unpaid taxes. For most restaurants, that would be a routine business story. But because Taïm is Israeli, anti-Israel activists turned it into a celebration. The reaction was not really about taxes. It was about the claim that Israelis “steal” Middle Eastern food. Falafel, hummus, shakshuka, shawarma, couscous — somehow, when Jews and Israelis eat or cook regional foods, it becomes “appropriation.” That argument falls apart quickly. Countries that share a region also share ingredients, recipes, migrations, and food traditions. Jewish communities lived across the Middle East and North Africa for centuries, often eating the same foods as their Muslim and Christian neighbors, with variations shaped by kosher and halal laws. Israeli cuisine reflects that history, alongside foods that developed locally in Israel. Nobody accuses Jordan of stealing falafel because Lebanon also makes it. Nobody treats Syrian or Jordanian shawarma as theft because the dish has roots in Turkey. But when Jews make the same regional foods, the outrage suddenly becomes political.’ (1)

This is a typically disingenuous framing, because the charge isn’t that jews can’t cook or eat falafel but rather that jews and Israelis often try to imply (or simply just outright claim) that falafel is their creation by styling it an ‘Israeli dish’ or an ‘Israeli food’. (2)

What ‘Honest Reporting’ are trying to do here is reduce the point that anti-Zionist activists are making into absurdity by trying to make it seem like they are arguing that jews can’t eat non-jewish foods – in all honesty I am yet to find a ‘jewish food’ that jews in fact invented as they are all stolen from other peoples and often presented as if ‘jews invented them’ – when they are actually objecting to the jewish habit (that I just referenced) of trying to steal non-jewish (specifically Middle Eastern in this case) dishes and foods while presenting them as a jewish and/or Israeli ‘creations’.

‘Honest Reporting’ then bleats by way of ending their article that:

‘Israeli cuisine does not claim exclusive ownership over hummus, falafel, or shakshuka. But Israelis have every right to claim foods that are part of their families, communities, and heritage.’ (3)

Except they don’t, that’s the whole point.

That is like saying – for example – that the so-called ‘Holocaust’ is part of Poland’s historical corpus – something that Poland does actually claim mind you and which the jews have been violently shrieking about for years – and that as such every Pole also deserves ‘Holocaust reparations’ from Germany as well as the jews because the ‘Holocaust happened in Poland’.

The argument cuts both ways.

Spaghetti isn’t an American food because it is widely eaten in the United States, but rather it is simply an Italian dish that is often eaten in the United States and no one thinks it is in any way ‘American’.

See the difference?

That also applies with falafel in that jews and Israelis have - despite ‘Honest Reporting’s’ desperate denials - attempted to claim ownership of it, while deliberately not acknowledging that it is a food that originally comes from Egypt and comes from Coptic Christians and that ‘Israeli falafel’ is actually stolen from the Palestinians.

By way of ending I quote my own article debunking the ‘jews invented falafel’ myth about where falafel actually comes from:

‘Indeed ‘Israeli falafel’ was originally made from fava beans as in Egypt (2) not the more common chickpeas and it was only with the immigration of Iraqi jews to Israel after 1948 that this changed. However, the origins of falafel lie with the Coptic Christians of Egypt not the jews as Raviv explains: ‘Falafel is generally made from fava beans (as in Egypt, where it is also known as Ta’amia), from chickpeas (the version traditional to Palestine and encountered in Israel today), or from a combination of the two. The dried legumes are soaked in water, ground, mixed with spices, shaped into small balls, and deep-fried. Falafel’s origins have been traced back to the Christian Copts of Egypt, who were not allowed to eat meat during certain holidays, especially Lent. Ta’amia thus served as a meat substitute.’ Falafel is also rumoured to go back to ‘ancient times’ meaning the Egypt of the Pharaohs, but there isn’t any evidence to support this as the first mentioned of such food is from the nineteenth century in Egypt and the cooking oil – presumably olive oil – was far too expensive for the ancient Egyptians to have been regularly deep-frying falafel.’ (4)

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References

(1) https://honestreporting.com/%E2%96%B6-no-israelis-didnt-steal-falafel/

(2) For example, see: Shaul Stampfer, 2015, ‘Bagel and Falafel: Two Iconic Jewish Foods and One Modern Jewish Identity’, pp. 190; 201 in Anat Helman (Ed.), 2015, ‘Jews and their Foodways’, 1st Edition, Oxford University Press: New York; also see https://www.haaretz.com/food/2015-12-02/ty-article/.premium/food-wars-did-jews-invent-falafel-after-all/0000017f-f69e-d460-afff-fffee8190000 and https://forward.com/opinion/188364/saveur-declares-state-of-palestine/

(3) https://honestreporting.com/%E2%96%B6-no-israelis-didnt-steal-falafel/

(4) This is from my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-invention-myths-falafel