Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Sian's avatar
Sian
Oct 13

Their arrogance and victimhood will be their downfall.

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The Elder of Vicksburg's avatar
The Elder of Vicksburg
Oct 13

Amusingly, my kids school in Houston Texas once offered “Israeli Shawarma” for lunch. gag.

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