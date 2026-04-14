On 30th March 2026 WikiLeaks pointed out on Twitter/X that senior member of the Free Democratic Party of Germany named Hartmut Ebbing was both a convicted child molester and that the Israel Lobby in Germany had sought to limit the damage – since Ebbing was a senior political member of it having been the Treasurer of the ‘German-Israel Society’ as well as a member of the board of trustees of the ‘Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe Foundation’ since 2018 – (1) by using its political influence to have Ebbing’s trial for child molestation held behind closed doors outside of the glare of publicity.

As WikiLeaks wrote:

‘A German court chose to avoid a full public hearing in former Bundestag politician Hartmut Ebbing’s child sex abuse case, citing concerns that exposure could harm his role as treasurer within the German–Israeli Society (Deutsch-Israelische Gesellschaft (DIG)). Instead, the case was handled through a criminal order, limiting public scrutiny. Ebbing asked that his case be handled in the expedited procedure with a criminal order. He referred to the “modest prominence” that he had “at least in a certain Berlin bubble”. A main public hearing, he argued, would also be a serious blow to the German–Israeli Society if the allegations became known. Since October 7, Hebbing argued, such non-disclosure had become even more important to prevent harm to society. The district court allowed Ebbing’s request. This resulted in a court decision that prioritised protecting reputation and institutional relationships with Israel over full transparency in a case involving the abuse of German children.’ (2)

This is backed up by the article in ‘Die Zeit’ by Lale Artun and Eva Sudholt where they write how:

‘Imke G. sits between her three lawyers. One of them stands up. His client admits to all the charges: that, during increasingly intense chats, she allowed Ebbing to persuade her to touch her sons and send him photos of the naked boys with erect penises; that on September 11, 2021, she invited him over and left him alone with the two boys in the bathroom to get fresh towels. That upon her return, she saw him standing in front of the open shower door, holding the younger boy’s penis. The moment lasted about four seconds. That she didn’t intervene. And that she sent Ebbing nude photos of her sons two more times after this incident. Why would a mother expose her children to a man like that? Imke G. says in a toneless voice that she herself no longer understands why she did it. “Did you want to please him?” the presiding judge asks. “Did you want to try something new?” “No,” G. replies almost inaudibly, “I was afraid of losing something.” She didn’t want him to drop her. Her lawyer says that perhaps all of this can be explained by the dynamics of her relationship with Ebbing, as parts of their chats are still being read aloud. The relationship doesn’t begin unusually. They meet twice for dates in hotels. But even before their first visit to G.’s house, it becomes increasingly clear in Ebbing’s chat messages that his sexual interest isn’t limited to G. He now raves more and more frequently about something he calls “family petting.” He knows a family in Holland where everyone, including the children, touches each other intimately; it’s normal for everyone and the children enjoy it, too. He increasingly insists on including G.’s children in her sex life, especially her two younger daughters, then 13 and 15 years old, but also her sons. She is supposed to prepare them. To normalize nudity and touching. G. admits in court that she repeatedly went along with his advances. She wanted to please him. In reality, however, she was sceptical. When she makes it clear to him that she couldn’t possibly persuade her daughters to do the same, his tone becomes harsher. “You haven’t raised them openly enough,” he writes. And she replies meekly that she, too, might “not be open enough yet.” Nevertheless, she sends him more pictures, describing in detail how she washes the boys’ genitals. Later, she will testify that she described the process in exaggerated detail because she knew he would like it. In reality, little more than the usual washing routine happened. This routine also included other non-sexual touching of the genitals. But Ebbing demands more photos, including of the girls. His tone is authoritarian. He shares fantasies about how he wants to be intimate with G. and her children. The judge, who quotes a few of these messages, omits the explicit ones. In her written judgment, she will describe them as “appalling” and “disgusting.” The prosecutor calls Ebbing’s actions “systematic” and “obsessive.” Even after September 11, 2021, Imke G. sends him photos of her naked sons twice more. Why? She can no longer answer that question in court. Sometime in October, she ends the relationship and blocks Ebbing. It had become too much for her, she says. This is not the first time Hartmut Ebbing has had to answer for offenses involving sexual violence against children, although this has remained hidden from the public. Back in 2025, the Berlin public prosecutor’s office filed charges against Ebbing: During a search of his apartment, data storage devices, including cell phones and laptops, were seized, and child pornography was found on them. Ebbing had chatted with two women, sending them depictions of abuse and asking them to send him pictures and videos as well. One of the women is reportedly a child psychologist from Hamburg. The other woman is Imke G. It was only the Berlin investigation that brought to light the photos of Imke G.’s sons and the suspicion that is now being tried in Braunschweig due to local jurisdiction: namely, that the boys may have been sexually abused by their mother and Ebbing. A public trial was originally planned in Berlin. However, Ebbing then wrote a letter of appeal to the public prosecutor’s office and the district court there. He admitted to the allegations and also to suffering from a “psychosexual preference disorder,” a “passion,” one could even call it “an addiction,” which was increasingly burdening him, but which he acted out solely in his fantasies. Ebbing requested that his case be handled with a non-public summary penalty order. He referred to the “modest prominence” he enjoyed “at least within a certain Berlin circle.” A public trial, he argued, would also be a severe blow to the German-Israel Society, which would inevitably lose him as treasurer should the allegations become public. Since Hamas’s attack on Israel, it has become all the more important to prevent harm to society. The district court granted Ebbing’s request. On March 19, 2025, it issued a penal order against him and imposed a total prison sentence of ten months, suspended on probation.’ (3)

Now whatever you may think of Ebbing – he was actually tried and convicted in February 2025 for possession and distribution of child pornography and was given a slap-on-the-wrist sentence of ten months in prison – (4) it is clear that both he and his jewish associates sought to abuse his position in the ‘German-Israel Society’ to try and get off from the serious criminal charges made against him and at the very least sweep his child molestation and child pornographer activities under the rug quietly.

That they failed is a credit to both traditional (‘Die Zeit’) and modern (WikiLeaks) journalism that they were able to pick up what was going on, shout from the roof tops and get it shut down before they were able to pull it off.

It does however demonstrate just how corrosive the jewish presence in Western societies is and they will blackmail and bribe anyone with any thing in order to get ahead.

That is why we need mass deportations of jews now… not tomorrow, not next week, not next month: now.

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References

(1) https://en.wikiped ia.org/wiki/Hartmut_Ebbing#Other_activities

(2) https://x .com/wikileaks/status/2038597956413083831

(3) https://www.zeit.de/2026/14/hartmut-ebbing-kindesmissbrauch-lehrerin-abgeordneter-urteil

(4) https://www.tagesspiegel.de/berlin/anklage-gegen-ex-abgeordneten-aus-berlin-fruherer-fdp-politiker-soll-siebenjahrigen-sexuell-missbraucht-haben-15233849.html