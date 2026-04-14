Karl’s Substack

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110th
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"We jews continue to be amazed with the ease by which Gentiles have fallen into our hands. Woe be unto us if they (gentiles) see the futility of it, lay down the pen and take up the sword. We will never be deposed by words, only force." Harold Wallace Rosenthal. Assistant to jewish senator jacob javits who spearheaded the open immigration policy in 1965.

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