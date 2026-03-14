Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Luca E Majno's avatar
Luca E Majno
2d

Danks, @Karl ! Thank you for speaking TRUTHS!!

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Kenneth's avatar
Kenneth
2d

I find your information very useful in overcoming the usual picture of the camp sites. Thank you for your rigorous research.

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