Fewer recent incidents have been more of a public relations disaster for Israel and its army of paid apologists as the revelations concerning the repeated homosexual rape of male Palestinian prisoners at Sde Teiman Detention Camp in the Negev Desert in Israel.

An incident in July 2024 was caught on camera then the video was leaked by the IDF’s own chief military prosecutor before she basically went on the run and was then hunted down by her own government for daring to be a jew with some kind of moral compass – the more you know about jews the more you tend to think they have no moral compass whatsoever beyond ‘thou shalt do whatever is the most evil and sadistic thing thou canst imagine then simply brag and/or lie about it if you get caught’ – only for a cabinet minister, several Israeli MKs and a mob of gentile-hating government-sponsored Israeli jews to try and break the perpetrators out of military prison (1) and then turn them into Israeli heroes, while they openly boasted about torturing and anally raping Palestinian prisoners as if it were not only a normal everyday occurrence but a ‘heroic’ thing to do.

Then recently the charges were simply dropped; (2) the Israeli government and the IDF tried to do this quietly, but it was quickly picked up by a largely laudatory Israeli media as a weird form of internal Hasbara (‘Ha ha we will rape the goyim with impunity’ basically) and by an appalled international media.

As Matthew Doran summarised it for ABC on 13th March 2026:

‘The shocking incident in July 2024 was caught on CCTV and later broadcast on Israeli television, sparking a nationwide debate about the treatment of Palestinians within Israeli prisons. The group could be seen dragging a man to the side of a large room at the Sde Teiman facility in southern Israel, before the assault occurred. Some of the reservists shielded what happened next from view, but doctors’ reports detailed the injuries the man sustained as a result of the intense beating. They included a perforated bowel, which required surgery. The victim was later sent back to Gaza, before the trial of the reservists began. In a statement, the country’s Defence Minister Israel Katz welcomed a decision by the military’s top prosecutor to drop the charges, declaring “justice has been served”. “This trial was born in sin by the previous Chief Military Prosecutor, using a blood libel against IDF soldiers and criminal interrogation methods, and I am glad that justice has been served and the trial has been cancelled,” he said in a statement. “The role of the IDF’s legal system is to protect and safeguard IDF soldiers who heroically fight in the war against cruel monsters, and not the rights of Nukhba terrorists. “I am convinced that this decision will lead to a new path.” The head of Israel’s military justice unit, Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, quit in October last year over the scandal. She admitted she had leaked the vision to the media in response to attacks from Israel’s right-wing that her staff were protecting terrorists at the expense of serving Israeli defence personnel. Soon after her resignation, she disappeared — sparking a search and rescue mission in Tel Aviv and beyond. Police later found Tomer-Yerushalmi and arrested her over the leak. Her successor, Major General Itai Ofir, announced the decision to drop the charges on Thursday local time. “My sleep was often disturbed by thoughts about this case and its various aspects,” he wrote in a letter to fellow military prosecutors. “In the end, I am at peace with the decision to cancel the indictment and believe it is the correct one under the circumstances.” He said there had been “exceptional circumstances” which would prevent a fair prosecution — something defence lawyers had long argued, given the intense public debate the saga had sparked.’ (3)

And Tal Shalev, Oren Liebermann and Abeer Salman explained in a 12th March 2026 article for CNN that:

‘The charges of aggravated abuse and serious assault stemmed from an investigation into the incident in July 2024, which took a dramatic turn after the leak of a video a month later, which appeared to show the Gazan detainee being attacked as some two dozen other detainees lay face-down nearby. According to a February 2025 indictment, the five soldiers beat the man, dragging him across the floor, stepping on his body, breaking his ribs and puncturing a lung. One of the charges also describes the detainee suffering an internal rectal tear after being stabbed in the buttocks. All five of the soldiers denied any wrongdoing. Explaining why the charges were being dropped, the army’s top lawyer – known as the Military Advocate General (MAG) – said the security camera footage captured on the leaked video did not “clearly and irrefutably show acts of severe violence at the level required for a criminal conviction.” The MAG also cited multiple “exceptional circumstances” in the case including misconduct by senior officials working in the Military Advocate General’s Office at the time of the investigation, as well as the fact that the detainee had been released to Gaza as part of the October 2025 ceasefire agreement, and was therefore in no position to be cross-examined in any trial. Netanyahu and members of his right-wing government hailed the decision. Netanyahu, who once decried the affair as “the worst PR disaster in Israel’s history,” said in a statement, “It is unacceptable that it took so long to close a case pursued criminally against IDF soldiers who are confronting the worst of our enemies. Israel must pursue its enemies – not its heroic fighters.”’ (4)

To be quite honest it is hard to interpret this as anything other than a full-throated endorsement for the repeated homosexual rape of non-jews by jews by both the Israeli government and the IDF given those concerned have also gone back into active-duty roles as so-called ‘jewish heroes’. (5)

It also demonstrates that Israel (and jews in general) are absolutely fine with the homosexual rape of non-jews (but not other jews) as I summarised in my discussion of the Written Torah’s portrayal of male homosexuality as follows:

‘The (Written) Torah is desperate to suppress male homosexuality among the jews but tacitly encourages it among gentiles while recommending death for all those gentiles who are believed to want to engage in homosexual relations with jews.’ (6)

It also follows a long-term pattern of increasingly sadistic jewish brutality to – and torture of - non-jews in Israeli prisons that has been documented for decades now. (7)

The simple fact is that being taken prisoner by the jews is increasingly no longer an option for both Palestinians and any other non-jew because you are surrendering yourself only to be raped, tortured and possibly even murdered by sadistic jewish torturers for the crime of being born a non-jew and daring to oppose jewish interests.

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References

(1) https://www.timesofisrael.com/idf-top-lawyer-nixes-charges-against-troops-accused-of-abusing-palestinian-detainee/

(2) Idem.

(3) https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-03-13/israel-idf-drops-sde-temain-reservist-palestinian-abuse-case/106449540

(4) https://edition.cnn.com/2026/03/12/middleeast/israel-charges-dismissed-sde-teiman-intl

(5) https://www.haberler.com/the-israeli-army-approved-the-return-of-soldiers-19754010/; also see https://www.aljazeera.com/video/newsfeed/2024/9/9/israeli-rabbi-blesses-soldier-accused-of-raping-palestinian-prisoner

(6) This is from my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/male-homosexuality-in-the-written

(7) For example, see: https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2023/11/1/he-threw-up-blood-palestinian-detainees-face-abuse-in-israeli-custody; https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2023-10-21/ty-article-magazine/.premium/beatings-burns-attempted-sexual-assault-settlers-and-soldiers-abused-palestinians/0000018b-530f-d1d7-ab8b-7f5fca1d0000; https://www.btselem.org/publications/202408_welcome_to_hell; https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/ckglrdg6kz7o