In his famous work 'The Holocaust Industry' Norman Finkelstein argued that the 'Holocaust' had become an emotional and rhetorical tool for the Israel Lobbies around the world - and particularly that in the United States - to silence their opponents and garner funds for their own projects. He documented the fact that jewish organizations have over the years blackmailed nearly every European country (including of all places Switzerland) in addition of companies (like BASF, Thyssen-Krupp, SNCF etc) into providing them with large amounts of money.

This behaviour isn't limited to jewish organizations however. The state of Israel also engages in similar conduct when it has repeatedly demanded that Germany pay more and more money to fund both the IDF and 'pensions for Holocaust survivors' (even though jews have themselves spent or stolen all of the previous money without heed to the future). (1)

There is however another aspect to this which Kevin MacDonald mentions in his 'The Culture of Critique'. He argues that the jewish community has consistently utilized the 'Holocaust' as a tool to promote mass immigration into Western Europe and North America, while simultaneously claiming that it is evidence why this same policy cannot be instituted in Israel (i.e., it endangers its 'jewish character'). (2)

He correctly pointed out that the root of this otherwise inexplicable belief is related to the unique lens by which jews view themselves and the world around them. In other words: they have a strong sense of their jewish identity, which is primarily rooted in the belief in the idea of the eternal and irrational persecution of the jewish people by non-jews (particularly Christians of European origin).

This in turn reinforces the sense of exclusivity among the jews and drives them - as a minority - to seek ways of countering current and future persecution. The sense that jews are eternally walking upon a knife edge while non-jews cannot wait to re-open Auschwitz is something that is almost de rigueur in jewish works on the subject of anti-Semitism as Finkelstein has pointed in his 'Beyond Chutzpah'.

The product of this rampant paranoia is the belief that anti-Semites are both everywhere and actively conspiring to once again launch pogroms against the jews. This leads to the almost ubiquitous assertions that such and such a person and/or statement is anti-Semitic, because jews tend to read persecution into any criticism of anything that they have been or are currently associated with.

For example when Donald Trump spoke out in 2016 against 'globalists' and 'international bankers': he was immediately assailed from the left and right by jews screaming that this is anti-Semitic and that he really meant jews. They argued that Trump necessarily meant jews by such an assertion, which is not strictly speaking true: 'globalists' is a common catch-all designation for an enemy on the American right and does not necessarily equate jews (although many prominent globalists are in fact jewish).

Similarly with 'international bankers'; it has been applied many different ways by different people. Many on the political left and right are opposed to - and have spoken against - 'international bankers', but few would immediately equate 'international bankers' with jews more broadly. This is despite the fact that many prominent individuals who would be labelled 'international bankers' also happen to be jewish.

Could Trump's assertion be taken as an anti-Semitic dog whistle to his supporters?

Certainly, but the fact that jews loudly identified it as being an 'anti-Semitic' statement only drew to public attention why mentioning two relatively common and innocuous generalized enemies (i.e., 'globalists' and 'international bankers') might be considered 'anti-Semitic' in the first place.

This follows a similar pattern to the 'Holocaust' being used as a political weapon against anti-Zionists. There is only so long that you can go before investigating the veracity of the 'Holocaust' itself when it is being consistently used as a rhetorical weapon against your arguments.

Therefore as jews have overused the 'Holocaust' as Israel's reason for existence and the justification for why it is above criticism. It has caused a proportional reaction among the political left, which has seen expression in the increasing numbers of this same individuals who are sceptical of the orthodox narrative about the 'Holocaust'.

Similarly jewish individuals and organizations have repeatedly invoked the 'Holocaust' as the reason why - for example - that no right-thinking American can allow Donald Trump to be elected as President of the United States.

Rahm Emmanuel, the Mayor of Chicago, stated in March 2016 at a speech at the Illinois Holocaust Musuem that:

'We have a moral obligation to not only support these institutions, but when we see the language of hatred, the language of isolation, the language of using immigrants or Muslims to score political points, we should not allow that debate to exist in this country.We cannot allow as a country — and we as a city where we have over 140 languages spoken in our school system — allow a group of people, based on their faith, based on color or based on their geography, to be isolated from the mainstream of who we are. Our values are inclusion.' (3)

Emmauel's statement can only be read as a confirmation of MacDonald's contention that jews are want to encourage multiculturalism in the West via the medium of open borders (he has consistently supported mass immigration into the United States), (4) but yet also happens to be a die-hard supporter of Israel's maintenance of its ethnic homogeneity (i.e., jewishness). (5)

However what this statement also is: is the utilization of the 'Holocaust' as a weapon to push 'open borders'. Since Emmanuel gave it at a Illinois Holocaust Museum fundraiser and argued in the speech itself that the 'Holocaust' means that Americans must 'take a stand against hatred and bigotry' (i.e., anti-immigration sentiment) and thus support 'open borders' in order to build a projected multiracial democratic utopia.

Indeed Emmanuel is not the only jew to be making this argument. If you do an internet search for 'Holocaust Survivor' combined with terms like 'Tolerance', 'Hatred', 'Bigotry', 'Immigration', 'Muslim' etc. Then you will invariably come up with a large number of results of 'Holocaust Survivors' and associated individuals making that exact argument.

For example Gene Klein writes in the Huffington Post that:

'As a Holocaust survivor, I spend a great deal of my time speaking to audiences about my experiences. I do this because if we want “Never Again” to be a reality, then people need to learn about the Nazi concentration camps. They need to know what should never happen again, and they need to know about the slow process that took my world from secure to terrifying. I share this story here not for the benefit of the supporters of the two leading Republican candidates, either of whom could lead this country into a very dangerous era of racism and hatred, a time when being a Muslim or a Mexican—or whoever the next target group is—means that you can be berated, mistreated and excluded. I am speaking to everyone else. It is everyone else who can lead us forward as a country of compassion and equality. I want the Democrats, the Independents and the moderate Republicans to listen. Because if we all take part in the political process, if we all speak out, if we all vote, then these few months can be an aberration in our history rather then the beginning of a disaster. It is the silent, the inactive, who allow tyrants to have their way. Looking back, I am not really surprised that a hateful leader came to my school and spouted racist dogma. What shocks me now is the complicity of my teachers. How is it possible that they did not stand up and shout the speaker down? That they did not insist that he leave the building? That, afterward, they did not show concern and care to those of us who had been attacked? The speaker did not have official power over the school or our teachers, yet he was allowed to harm us.' (6)

Similarly we read that:

'Inge Auerbacher was in a concentration camp where one percent of the 15,000 children survived. Also speaking was Sonja DuBois, who was barely two years old when her parents left her to protect her from Nazi persecution. "It's important to meet an actual person, touch that person, talk to that person and to install in them to become better people," Auerbacher said. "Racism is something they have the opportunity to stop. They cannot be silent bystanders, they have to speak up when they see something that is not right," DuBois said. Dubois said Holocaust survivors are getting older, so she wants children to hear them speak while she's still able to.' (7)

While Holocaust Survivor Lorie Meyer has opined that:

'Since opening, the museum — with a stated mission to inspire action against bigotry, hatred, and violence — has expanded twice, now employing a staff of seven. Besides displaying artifacts to tell the individual stories within the larger history and producing educational programs and activities, the nonprofit also presents general public programs that highlight elements of its collection and stories related to the Holocaust and other genocides.' (8)

Similarly we read that:

'A Holocaust survivor, Manasse felt that something he created to recall history’s greatest “hate crime” could contain a valuable lesson in an election year where issues of race and religion have played a central role. “This history seems to now have been transformed into hating Muslims, Hispanics and other groups as well,” Manasse said in a statement read by School Superintendent Mary Gormley during a vigil at the cemetery Thursday night.' (9)

While in Canada one Belle Jarniewski - chairwoman of the Freeman Family Foundation Holocaust Education Centre - has stated that:

'Our mandate is to raise awareness and understanding of the history of the Shoah through education. We address the fact that society continues to witness genocide due to continuing racism and hatred and that we must all be vigilant in opposing racism, anti-Semitism and other forms of bigotry.' (10)

You get the picture.

The 'Holocaust' is - and has long been - wielded as a rhetorical weapon against patriots, nationalists and anyone who wants to control the flow of non-European migrants into European countries and the United States. It is also not just cynical politicians or jewish organizations that don't represent anyone but themselves doing so: it is the state of the Israel and the 'Holocaust Survivors' themselves as well.

If we are ever to get control of our borders back and keep it then we are going to have to directly address the 'Holocaust'. Since it is a potential psychological weapon that has been, and continues to be, widely used to bludgeon critics of mass immigration and globalism into the ground.

It is time that we too loudly proclaim the leitmotiv of the Holocaust Industry: Never Again!

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) http://www.foxnews.com/story/2007/11/22/germany-tells-israel-no-more-holocaust-reparations.html; http://www.timesofisrael.com/germany-increases-reparations-for-holocaust-survivors/; http://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/HOLOCAUST-REPARATIONS-RIP-OFF%E2%80%94106967768.html; https://forward.com/news/world/218743/claims-conference-to-repay-germany-57m-for-fraud/

(2) Kevin MacDonald, 2002, 'The Culture of Critique: An Evolutionary Analysis of Jewish Involvement in Twentieth Century Intellectual and Political Movements', 2nd Edition, 1st Books: Long Beach, pp. 240-303

(3) https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/local/politics/ct-rahm-emanuel-donald-trump-speech-0319-met-20160318-story.html

(4) http://www.foxnews.com/on-air/fox-and-friends/blog/2014/07/28/rahm-emanuel-send-illegal-immigrant-shelter-kids-chicago

(5) https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2008/11/rahm-emanuel-and-israel/9059/

(6) http://www.huffingtonpost.com/gene-klein/presidential-election-a-dangerous-path_b_9482800.html

(7) http://www.wcyb.com/news/holocaust-survivors-tell-students-they-can-stop-racism/38550088

(8) http://www.pointsoflight.org/blog/2016/06/24/holocaust-survivor-shares-her-time-and-experience-inspire-action-against-bigotry

(9) http://www.patriotledger.com/news/20160923/at-milton-vigil-brother-laments-theft-of-his-memorial-to-young-holocaust-victim

(10) http://www.cjnews.com/news/canada/high-schoolers-learn-about-shoah-at-annual-symposium